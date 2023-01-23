The Best at-Home Teeth-Whitening Products to Give You a Sparkle in 2023

Teeth yellowing can be caused by a number of factors; the first big one is genetics. Some people are born lucky and have the natural white smiles to prove it. Then there are the common yellowing culprits, including smoking, coffee, tea, and red wine. Cutting out some or all of these vices is one way to whiten your teeth, but if you’re not willing to drop your cup of Joe, it’s time to incorporate an effective home teeth whitening program.

Most dental offices offer professional teeth whitening procedures. These are often effective, with many dental offices providing options for in-office treatments or making custom mouthguards and trays that can be used with professional teeth whitening gel at home. The downside is that these treatments often come with a big price tag.

But between dental visits, you may want to consider an at-home teeth whitener. Toothpaste, gels, LED devices, mouthwash, and strips are all viable options for anyone looking for a whiter smile, but they’re not one size fits all.

So, what is the best at-home teeth whitening or home teeth bleaching product? That largely depends on your budget and teeth. Tooth sensitivity plays a big role in a person’s ability to withstand teeth whitening treatment and not cause additional sensitivities. Finding the best at-home teeth whitening kit that works for your sensitive teeth is important if you want to get the most out of your time and money and use the tooth whitening product to its full potential.

At-home teeth whitening kits have been around for a while, but in the past, they were often messy, could increase tooth sensitivity, and didn’t produce great results. That may leave you wondering, do at-home teeth whitening kits work? Thanks to major advancements in the field, customers can now choose from easy-to-use and effective teeth whiteners, including mess-free strips, whitening pens, and LED devices that help speed up the whitening process.

1. Extreme Whitening Oral Care Kit by Dr. Brite

Dr. Brite has a huge selection of products on our list of the best at-home teeth whitening kits. The company sells a wireless LED tooth whitener, whitening pens specifically for vaping and coffee stains, and an Extreme Whitening Oral Care Kit. The kit uses hydroxyapatite, a naturally occurring mineral, as its main ingredient. The fluoride-free set is designed to work even for those with sensitive teeth and includes toothpaste, mouthwash, oral spray, and oral pen, which all feature activated charcoal.

2. Wireless Accelerated At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit by Mint

For a budget-friendly selection of at-home teeth whiteners that are effective, we like Mint and its lineup of whitening products. One of our favorites is the Wireless Accelerated At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit, which includes three gel pens and a wireless LED tray. Designed for sensitive teeth, the whitening gel features 35% carbamide peroxide and other natural ingredients, including peppermint oil and chamomile. We also like that the LED tray is waterproof, making it possible for users to whiten their teeth while in the shower.

3. Whitening Foam by Snow

We are longtime fans of the Frost by Snow lineup of dental products for kids, which excited us to try out the brand’s at-home teeth whiteners. Snow has several whitening products for every budget, including a whitening pen specifically for sensitive teeth and a flight of whitening toothpastes. Snow also boasts award-winning wired and wireless LED teeth whiteners, as well as the brand’s hugely popular Extra Strength Snow Whitening Serum.

Just released, Snow is now making it easy for customers who wear aligners or night guards to whiten their teeth. The Whitening Foam can be sprayed directly into aligners, retainers, night guards, and more to whiten users’ teeth overnight gently. Made with enamel-friendly hydroxyapatite and arginine, the foam also helps to keep dental devices clean.

4. Ultimate Whitening Bundle by Zimba

For an at-home teeth whitener that offers users a variety of options, we like the budget-friendly Ultimate Whitening Bundle by Zimba. A great option for customers who want a more natural approach to teeth whitening, the bundle includes activated charcoal powder, a cool blue desensitizing pen, a whitening pen, whitening strips, and a bamboo toothbrush. Each product works quickly to help remove stains in as little as 30 minutes, and the items are safe for sensitive teeth.

5. Moon Teeth Whitening Device

The celebrity-backed dental brand Moon has an impressive lineup of budget-friendly whitening products that help customers achieved A-list smiles that rival Kendall Jenner and Odell Beckham Jr. One of our favorite Moon products is the Teeth Whitening Device. This wireless LED mouthguard can achieve results in as little as five minutes. The blue LED light helps to activate the hydrogen peroxide in Moon’s whitening strips, which speeds up the whitening process for fast results that customers can see.

6. cariPRO Enamel Armour by Smile Brilliant

Once you’ve whitened your teeth, one of the best ways to keep them white is by protecting your enamel. The cariPRO Enamel Armour by Smile Brilliant is a leave-in treatment with a sustained release that helps not only repair enamel that has worn away but also reduces the pain of tooth sensitivity. This is another plus for those who find their teeth are too sensitive for even the most gentle at-home teeth whitener. We also like that the Enamel Armour provides added protection against cavities and stains.

7. VS1 Teeth Whitening Kit

The VS1 Teeth Whitening Kit is about as close to a visit to the dentist’s office for teeth whitening as you can get without leaving your home. The kit has three teeth whitening pens and a 16x LED light mouth guard. The kit removes surface stains from coffee, tea, wine, and cigarettes in just 10 minutes. The mouth guard is a one-size-fits-all shape, which can be used over braces and veneers.

8. Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips

The Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips are a popular option from one of the most trusted brands in dental care. The strips are coated with enamel-safe whitening gel and must be worn for one hour per day for 22 days. The strips are more time-intensive than other whitening options, but Crest boasts that it can remove 14 years of stains, with the whitening lasting up to one year. Users can still drink water and speak when wearing the strips, which makes the one hour easier to fit into your schedule.

9. Cali White Activated Charcoal Toothpaste

The Cali White Activated Charcoal and Organic Coconut Oil Teeth Whitening Toothpaste is designed to give you a whiter smile without exacerbating tooth pain. Using Activated Charcoal, Certified Organic Coconut Oil, and Baking Soda, Cali White is a natural alternative to teeth whitening, with the added bonus of acting as an everyday toothpaste. The detoxifying toothpaste not only whitens teeth, it also works with gum health and has a minty flavor to promote fresh breath.

10. AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen

The AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen is a great option for anyone looking for a tooth whitener that can be applied at home or while traveling. The whitening pen is easy to use, with customers instructed to paint the teeth they want to whiten. The pen, which includes Carbamide Peroxide gel and can be used twice daily, is marketed as lasting up to 15 treatments.