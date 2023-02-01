Atwater Has Partnered With Ducati to Bring Us a Limited-Edition Body Scrub and Cleansing Bar

The new men’s grooming brand, Atwater, announced Wednesday a collaboration with the luxury motorbike company, Ducati, in the form of a limited-edition cleansing bar.

Atwater first launched last summer, led by industry veteran and former Kiehl’s president, Chris Salgardo. In that short time, Atwater has become a welcome addition to the men’s grooming and beauty space with its Oil Regulator Facial Moisturizer and Cleansing Bar that also earned a laurel in SPY’s Best of 2022 Awards.

The limited-edition Clean Impact AXD 1 body scrub and cleansing bar works in two stages, deodorizing the skin and exfoliating dead skin cells. To clean, simply lather up the bar and massage it across your body. Then to exfoliate, gently sweep the bar directly over the skin. Designed for all skin types, this everyday or post-workout use body scrub is both cruelty-free and sulfate-free. The bar will keep you feeling fresh all day thanks to its light citrus scent.

Proceeds of the limited-edition skincare product are being directed to RxART — an organization dedicated to helping children through visual art. The organization does so by working with contemporary artists to transform children’s hospitals into warm and inviting spaces with kid-friendly colorful decor. A donation of up to $10,000 from Atwater will be put toward an art installation at the Nappi Wellness Institute in Syracuse, NY.

The Clean Impact AXD1 body scrub and cleansing bar retails for $17. The bar is available at Atwaterskin.com as of today and will be arriving soon at Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue locations.