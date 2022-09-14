Streamline Your Showers With the Best All-in-One Shampoo and Body Wash

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When it’s time to hit the showers and get clean, taking a long and relaxing steam sounds amazing. But that’s not always possible when you’re behind on time. Whether you’re running late for work, rushing to get clean at the gym or want to streamline your grooming routine as much as possible, a great all-in-one body wash, shampoo and conditioner makes it easy to cleanse your hair and body at the same time using the same formula.

Three-in-one products help to speed up showering, but they also provide a convenient alternative to shopping for three different products. Using one bottle in the shower that takes care of all your cleaning and conditioning needs means less plastic waste, less time shopping and a higher likelihood of not forgetting whether you’ve already conditioned your hair. We can’t be the only ones who like to daydream in the shower.

What to Consider When Buying an All-in-One Shampoo and Body Wash

Shopping for an all-in-one cleanser should be a pretty straightforward process. However, just as you would with regular shampoo or body wash, you’ll want to look for something that fits your hair and skin type. Although some brands may not indicate specific hair types, many are specifically formulated for dry, normal or oily hair. When shopping, look for wording that refers to issues such as excess oil, dry scalp or dandruff if needed. You’ll want to do the same thing as far as your skin is concerned, particularly If you have sensitivities. Choosing a scent that suits your personal preferences is also not a bad idea since you’ll be essentially wearing it on both your hair and body all day.

How We Chose the Best All-in-One Body Wash

When making our selections, we carefully chose products beneficial for different skin and hair types. We added products that are good for sensitive skin and others that are good for beards and all hair types.

We diligently examined the cleanser’s overall formula, taking harsh chemicals into consideration while also pointing out ingredients that are good for the skin and hair.

Lastly, we inspected each of them for scent. Although this is primarily a personal preference, we added all-in-one products that were light-smelling and not too harsh on the senses.

If you’re ready to save time and energy and still smell and look great, check out our picks for the best all-in-one body wash, shampoo and conditioner combos. And if you aren’t too keen on having three products in one, we’ve got you covered: Check out some of the best two-in-one shampoo and conditioners, best shampoos for men and/or the best body washes for men. (And if you’re suffering from scalp itch or worried about thinning hair, consider checking the best psoriasis shampoos or the best hair loss shampoos instead.)

1. American Crew 3-in-1 Shampoo, Conditioner and Body Wash

BEST OVERALL

The American Crew 3-in-1 Shampoo, Conditioner and Body Wash has been around forever because it’s reliable and versatile, working for many hair and skin types. It features American Crew’s classic masculine fragrance, but it won’t stick around and clash with other scents. Overall, it checks all the boxes you’d expect in the best all-in-one body wash.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Bath and Body Works 3-in-1 Hair, Face & Body Wash

RUNNER UP

Bath and Body Works has invested a lot into specific product lines for men in the last few years. They sent SPY a few samples to test, and the results have been impressive. In particular, the Bath and Body Works 3-in-1 Hair, Face & Body Wash features conditioning and moisturizing ingredients like vitamin E, shea butter and aloe, as well as a phenomenal “Hero” fragrance of cardamom, vetiver and white cedar. If you want a great-smelling, high-lather wash, this’ll be the best all-in-one shampoo and body wash for you.

Courtesy of Bath and Body Works

3. Every Man Jack 3-in-1 All Over Wash

HONORABLE MENTION

The Every Man Jack 3-in-1 All Over Wash has been a SPY go-to for a long time. The sandalwood fragrance is on point, it cleanses hair and skin gently while still offering decent conditioning, and it’s a solid value, especially when buying a pack of two. If you’re unsure which 3-in-1 is for you, this will be the best all-in-one body wash.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Dial Men 3 in 1 Body, Hair and Face Wash

BUDGET PICK

For an all-around excellent all-in-one shampoo and body wash that’s easy on the wallet, the Dial Men 3 in 1 Body, Hair and Face Wash is what you want. Whether you go with the Dial Hydro Fresh or the Ultimate Clean, you’ll get a rich lather and that just-showered feeling all over your head and body.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Nivea Men Sensitive 3-in-1 Body, Hair and Face Wash

BEST FOR SENSITIVE SKIN

When it comes to products for sensitive skin, Nivea never lets you down. They make a great aftershave balm, but more importantly, for our purposes, they make the best shampoo and body wash for sensitive skin. The Nivea Men Sensitive 3-in-1 Body, Hair and Face Wash lathers up easily to gently cleanse hair and skin without stripping them.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Irish Spring 5-in-1 Body Wash

BEST 5-IN-1

The Irish Spring 5-in-1 Body Wash is the best shampoo and body wash and then some. Though it’s exaggerating a little bit — being a 24-hour deodorizer comes with the body wash territory — this all-in-one shampoo, conditioner, face and body wash smells great, cleans great and doesn’t break the bank.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. 18.21 Man Made Wash

BEST FOR BEARDS

For a masculine-smelling, all-in-one body wash, try the 18.21 Man Made Wash. This wash shampoos and conditions hair, beards and bodies, and the absolute mahogany fragrance is masculine, rich and woody. This wash is a bit pricey per ounce, but if you want a beard-safe, masculine-smelling wash for all over, this’ll be the best all-in-one shampoo and body wash for you.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Jack Black All-Over Wash for Face, Hair and Body

PREMIUM PICK

For a high-quality wash to keep your hair, face and body clean, give the Jack Black All-Over Wash for Face, Hair and Body a shot. It lathers well and is pH balanced to ensure it doesn’t strip any part of your body. Plus, it leaves a nice light fragrance of citrus, mint and oakmoss, which can be a nice change from heavier scents for guys. If you don’t mind spending a little more, this will be the best shampoo and body wash.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Old Spice High Endurance 3 in 1 Hair and Body Wash

CLASSIC WASH

You can never go wrong with Old Spice. The Old Spice High Endurance 3-in-1 Hair and Body Wash will deliver the signature Old Spice fragrance while also conditioning your hair. If you love Old Spice, this is the best shampoo and body wash for you.

Courtesy of Target

10. Kiehl’s Body Fuel All-In-One Energizing Wash

MOST ENERGIZING

Caffeine, vitamin C and menthol work together to wake up your hair and skin in the Kiehl’s Body Fuel All-In-One Energizing Wash. If you’re a morning shower kind of guy, this will be the best shampoo and body wash for you.

Courtesy of Ulta

11. STMNT Grooming Goods All-In-One Cleanser

CLEANSING AND REFRESHING

STMNT Grooming Goods was founded by three barbers who wanted only the best grooming products. The STMNT Grooming Goods All-In-One Cleanser features activated charcoal to cleanse your hair, beard, body and face and leaves it with the refreshing, cooling sensation of menthol. Plus, the citrus, lavender and tonka bean fragrance is great too.

Courtesy of Amazon

Stay Fresh and Clean All Day Long With the Best Body Wash for Men