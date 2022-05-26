The 9 Best Beard Oils of 2022 Reviewed By a Man With a Killer Beard

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

You might think that suffering an itchy face comes with the territory when you have a beard. But, that’s not the case in the slightest. Beard oils really can improve the appearance, texture and smell of your beard.

Adding the best beard oil to your post-shower routine or daily beard grooming routine can condition coarse beard hairs, nourish the skin underneath, and relieve itch for all-day comfort. Plus, beard oil provides a sophisticated, subtle and masculine fragrance that will help you make the perfect first impression.

Here at SPY, we take mustaches and beards seriously. A majority of our male editors are writers who have some type of facial hair, and we’re constantly testing and reviewing new beard grooming products. From beard balm to beard straighteners, there are so many tools you can include in your grooming arsenal, but there are only three tools that we consider to be absolutely essential to proper beard maintenance: a beard brush, a beard comb and high-quality beard oil.

But, here’s the question you’re probably wondering: how in the world are you going to know what the very best beard oil is if you haven’t tested all of the greatest options out for yourself? Well, that’s where we come in. We did it so you don’t have to.

During the past couple of years, SPY’s editors have been testing beard oil after beard oil to find the very best options for bearded gents. We tested over 17 beard oils in total (so far) and found 9 worth your time. See our top choices below and find out how to use them to maintain the perfect beard.

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

The Best Beard Oil At a Glance

1. Best Overall: Pura d’or Organic Beard Oil — $13.00 on Amazon

2. Runner Up: King C. Gillette Beard Oil — $11.98 on Amazon

3. Best Scent: Bevel Beard Oil — $14.95 on Amazon

4. Contender: Honest Amish Beard Oil — $12.22 on Amazon

5. Best Multi-Use: Fulton & Roark Formula 5 Oil — $31.00 at Fulton & Roark

6. Premium Pick: Jack Black Beard Oil — $26.00 on Amazon

7. Most Softening: Striking Viking Vanilla Beard Oil — $9.88 on Amazon

8. Best Hydrating: King C. Gillette Beard Thickener — $15.89 at Target

9. Best Beard Growth Oil: Striking Viking Beard Growth Oil — $13.62 on Amazon

What Is Beard Oil?

For those of you growing out your peach fuzz for the very first time, you might be wondering: what exactly is beard oil? Which, quite honestly, is quite an understandable question.

Beard oil is a men’s grooming product used to nourish both your beard and the skin underneath it to keep your mug looking happy and healthy. In addition, beard oil will keep your beard feeling softer and will add some sheen, keeping your facial hair looking livelier than ever.

Lots of men tend to think beard oil is a stimulant that makes hair grow faster but that actually isn’t the case for most beard oils. Instead, the beard oil will more or less replicate the natural oils your skin produces to intensify your beard’s luster. Think of it mainly as a conditioner for your beard instead of your hair.

Obviously, there are tons of different beard oil options to choose from. That’s why we’ve narrowed down the best beard oil of 2022.

1. Pura d’Or Beard Oil

BEST OVERALL

Best For: Beard oil beginners and professionals alike who prefer clean, simple ingredients that will keep your skin soft and beard looking great.

Why We Chose It: Each affordable bottle comes with more than enough beard oil for little need to rebuy as frequently as others. In addition, who doesn’t love clean ingredients?

Size: 4 fl oz

4 fl oz Scent: Citrus

Citrus Travel-Friendly: No

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

Pura d’Or, the makers of our favorite hair-loss shampoo, knows a thing or two about good oils and hair care. We shouldn’t be surprised that the brand also makes an excellent beard oil, but before testing, we did not expect this to be our best overall selection. Still, after comparing it with over a dozen beard oils, it was the clear winner thanks to its ease of application, smooth consistency and long-lasting effects. This product also uses certified organic ingredients and comes in an extra-large 4 fluid ounce bottle. Because the bottle is so large (and affordable!) you won’t have to repurchase as much as you will with other brands.

After testing, we were highly impressed with the results. The oil seriously diminished itching and dandruff within days of the first application. Frequent use eventually lead to a totally dandruff-free face with itching nowhere to be found. It does have a citrus scent that we were very fond of, but if you can’t stand the smell of citrus, steer clear. That said, the scent is in no way overwhelming and mixes effortlessly well with your cologne. During testing, we also noticed how mess-free the included dropper was. It really allows users to gather the exact amount of oil necessary and stays contained until you don’t want it to.

Pros:

Large bottle

Affordable

Mess-free dropper lid

Clean ingredients

Works as it says

Cons:

Scent might overwhelm citrus-haters

Not travel-friendly

2. King C. Gillette Beard Oil

RUNNER UP

Best For: Guys looking for a scent that really has a way of mimicking a killer men’s cologne.

Why We Chose It: Gillette is a massive name in the men’s grooming space — and this beard oil really holds up to the brand’s standards.

Size: 1 fl oz

1 fl oz Scent: Bergamot, geranium and cedarwood

Bergamot, geranium and cedarwood Travel-Friendly: Yes

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

As men’s grooming has gone mainstream, companies like Gillette have expanded their lines to cater to this growing market, and King C. Gillette is the company’s premium grooming line. Previously, the brand’s safety razor and beard balm have won SPY awards for quality, and we were equally impressed with the beard oil.

King C. Gillette uses pure ingredients to avoid irritation, and this beard oil is 99% plant-based. Perhaps that’s why the oil felt a little watery in comparison to others, leaving less of a greasy feel on the hands and face upon applying. The scent was one of the most alluring we came across during testing, using common cologne scents such as bergamot, geranium and cedarwood for a masculine flair. Multiple oils, including jojoba, argan, avocado, macadamia seed and almond, easily absorb into your skin, leaving your mug less irritated, softer and smoother overall.

Gillette also included an eyedropper in the cap, which makes it a lot easier to not use too much oil, a big win when a little oil goes a long way.

Pros:

Cologne-like scent

99% plant-based oils

Moisturizing

Non-greasy

Cons:

Dropper isn’t as mess-free as we like

Small size

3. Bevel Beard Oil

BEST SCENT

Best For: Men with dryer beard types. In addition, this beard oil is made specifically with Black men’s beards in mind.

Why We Chose It: Bevel is a brand everybody must know about for its Black-made-for-Black-people products. It’s one of the only grooming brands that prioritizes the Black experience at the forefront.

Size: 1 fl oz

1 fl oz Scent: Not-too-overpowering cologne-like scent

Not-too-overpowering cologne-like scent Travel-Friendly: Yes

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

Bevel is a Black-made grooming brand that focuses specifically on the upkeep of curly and kinky hair textures, but it’s products are also great for any guys with sensitive skin or curly hair. We recently listed the brand’s entire grooming kit as a helpful way for Black men to nip ingrown hairs in the bud considering that this problem affects about 60% of Black men. That said, the true standout from the brand (besides their famous trimmer, of course) has been their beard oil.

With just a few drops, Bevel reduces dryness, frizz and breakage all without damaging skin and clogging pores. The oil has a great smell and leaves behind a well-maintained, healthy-looking (and feeling) beard after each and every use. Our only problem? The pump. We love a pump when it comes to shampoos, body washes, etc., but it becomes a little tricky when pumping out such a thin liquid. This didn’t allow for the cleanest experience in the world, but not the messiest, either. You’ll have a drip down the bottle occur every once in a while which leads to a slimy exterior, so if you don’t mind that, the pump is an alright option to consider. And, Bevel’s formula is taking the cake in the world of pumped beard oils.

Pros:

Black-made for the Black experience

Great scent

Nourishing and hydrating

Affordable

Tons of clean ingredients

Cons:

Pump gets messy

A little runny

4. Honest Amish

BEST REVIEWED

Best For: Men looking for a natural, gimmick-free beard oil that will last a long time.

Why We Chose It: Honest Amish is one of the most popular and best-reviewed beard oils on Amazon, and in our testing, it lives up to the hype.

Size: 2 fl oz

2 fl oz Scent: Pine and vanilla

Pine and vanilla Travel-Friendly: Yes

Timothy Werth | SPY.com

With thousands of reviews and the “Amazon’s Choice” designation, Honest Amish is the best beard oil for the average guy. The vegan, all-natural formula contains natural oils like pumpkin seed oil, jojoba oil, sweet almond oil and argan oil. There are also essential oils that provide a medium-intensity fragrance of pine and vanilla. We also appreciate the fact that this beard oil is super affordable (you’ll have to pay three or four times as much for a similar amount of beard oil from Jack Black or Bevel) and made in the USA.

Honest Amish also has a dropper dispenser, which we very much appreciate. The dropper and large bottle make it easy to dispense exactly the right amount and rub it into your beard and skin as needed. In our use, we found that it soothed the skin and provided a smoother, shinier beard. In short, it’s a no-frills beard oil that does what it promises to, and it’s cheap.

Pros:

Made in the USA

Natural, vegan formula

Very affordable, extra-large bottle

Enjoyable fragrance

Cons:

A little on the runny side

Fragrance isn’t mild

5. Fulton & Roark Formula 5 Beard Oil

BEST MULTI-USE

Best For: Folks who want to get the most (and more than the most) out of their beard oil.

Why We Chose It: This oil has multi-use qualities, a summery scent and a major visual boost to the look of your beard.

Size: 1 fl oz

1 fl oz Scent: Sandalwood and amber

Sandalwood and amber Travel-Friendly: Yes

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

Fulton & Roark makes some of our favorite solid cologne, so it makes sense the brand would make great beard oil too. The Formula 5 Beard Oil is more than just a beard oil, though. Unlike the rest of the beard oils we tested, Formula 5 isn’t only made to tame and soothe your beard, but also to style hair, moisturize the scalp, treat dry skin and for use as a pre-shave oil. Although our tester is bald and could not style his hair, he did test the other functions of Formula 5 and found it made an effortless pre-shave oil for a smooth glide and an excellent dry skin treatment. But, if you do use this product on your skin and scalp, expect to feel and look oily after application.

That said, Formula 5 is definitely one of the greasiest beard oils we’ve tried. The top doesn’t have a pump or dropper, instead, you just pour it onto your hands. This makes for a messy application that gets everywhere, which isn’t ideal. However, we love the fragrance, which is very tropical and almost coconut-like. It’s a great beard oil to use in warmer weather, and we named it the best beard oil of 2021 in our end of year product awards.

Pros:

Made for more than just your beard

Summery smell

Treats dryness

Great for shaving

Cons:

Messy bottle design

Pricy

6. Jack Black Beard Oil

PREMIUM PICK

Best For: Guys looking for a premium beard oil that does more than provide shine.

Why We Chose It: We love Jack Black’s premium grooming products, and we appreciate the fact that this beard oil has a very mild fragrance that’s not overpowering.

Size: 1 oz

1 oz Scent: Freshwater, botanicals

Freshwater, botanicals Travel-Friendly: Yes

Timothy Werth | SPY.com

Unlike brands like Honest Amish, Jack Black makes more upscale grooming products, and the brand has a reputation particular for making some of the world’s top skincare products for men. So do they make one of the best beard oils too? We say yes. There are lots of sophisticated reasons to prefer this more luxe beard oil (which we’ll get to shortly), but here’s what we love most about Jack Black beard oil: this product has an extremely mild fragrance. If you overapply (and thanks to the pump top, you won’t), your beard won’t be smelling like a pine forest all day long.

In addition, Jack Black has formulated this product with Kalahari Melon Oil and Vitamin E to strengthen your facial hair. If you’re dealing with dryness, thinning or brittle facial hair, then this premium beard oil is worth the splurge. Finally, the two-step twist pump top has some pros and cons. It dispenses a small amount at a time to avoid wasting product, but it is a bit messy.

Pros:

Pleasant, mild fragrance

Pump top avoids waste

Premium ingredients

Great restorative powers

Cons:

Pump top can be messy

Expensive

7. Striking Viking Vanilla Beard Oil

BEST SOFTENING

Best For: Those looking to support newer brands and in need of a super soft beard.

Why We Chose It: Striking Viking is going above and beyond kitschy beard oil brands with a line of some seriously quality products.

Size: 2 oz

2 oz Scent: Vanilla

Vanilla Travel-Friendly: Yes

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

Although Striking Viking was only founded in 2015, their line of products is so top tier that we couldn’t help but show them off not once, but twice. During our testing, we found that Striking Viking totally diminished any itchiness and dandruff-related issues in just a few days. In addition to soothing, Striking Viking’s regular beard oil left facial hair looking and feeling hydrated with one of the softest-to-the-touch finishes we’ve experienced. To top it all off, it’s got that dropper design we began to fall in love with and doesn’t have any unwanted drip-related issues.

The only thing we didn’t like during testing? That smell. Striking Viking makes a stellar beard oil, but the vanilla scent made us woozy. It had an almost plastic, doll-like scent to it that felt very artificial — almost as if you were to rub a store-bought vanilla cupcake on your face. Thankfully, Striking Viking has a number of other scents to consider, which we surely will test in the future.

Pros:

Soft finish

Mess-free dropper

Easy spread

Hydrating

Cons:

Vanilla fragrance won’t suit everyone

8. King C. Gillette Beard Thickener

FAST-ABSORBING

Best For: Those looking for a quality beard thickener from a trustworthy brand.

Why We Chose It: It serves as an excellent beard thickener that doesn’t solely prioritize thickness.

Size: 1.7 fl oz

1.7 fl oz Scent: Bergamot, geranium and cedarwood

Bergamot, geranium and cedarwood Travel-Friendly: Yes

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

If you’re a fan of the King C. Gillette Beard Oil above, you’re going to love this beard thickener. This beard oil essentially smells the exact same as the regular beard oil but uses vitamin B complex and caffeine (two ingredients typically seen in hair-thickening products) to make that beard of yours fuller. Upon testing, we noticed a thicker look without affecting the problem areas too much. That said, it’s not going to grow hair, it is just built to make hair appear and feel thicker.

We loved the lightweight consistency and fast-drying properties of this beard thickener. Due to this, it doesn’t leave as much of a sheen as other beard oils might. When applying, users will notice a slight, menthol-like cooling sensation that feels great on the skin. Because the beard thickener absorbs so quickly, it also hydrates a lot quicker than most alternatives we’ve tried. But, that pump. It’s a great design but it does get a little messy. It also pushes out a little more than you might want.

Pros:

Thickening

Great smell

Fast-absorbing

Cons:

Doesn’t necessarily grow hair

The pump isn’t the best

9. Striking Viking Beard Growth Oil

BEST BEARD GROWTH OIL

Best For: Men looking for a thicker, fuller beard.

Why We Chose It: Although beard growth oils don’t always work for everyone (and provide a placebo effect on others), we noticed some strong benefits when using this oil.

Size: 2 oz

2 oz Scent: Sandalwood

Sandalwood Travel-Friendly: Yes

George Chinsee / Tyler Schoeber | SPY

Beard growth oils are somewhat of a controversial subject. Why? Because some folks swear by them and others curse them. They’re the perfect example of a product that might work for one person but not the other. But, in our testing, Striking Viking’s Beard Growth Oil actually worked pretty well.

Although our tester has a pretty thick beard when it begins to get a little longer, Striking Viking was able to bring a darker, fuller look after multiple uses. It absolutely did not grow hair in spots where hair was lacking (this isn’t magic, folks), but it did have a way of producing a visually thicker beard than what we’re used to. We used as directed, which was around two to three times daily. In just a week’s time, our tester’s beard was thicker, shinier, fuller and more rounded. Though, he does have a thinner mustache and noticed no difference whatsoever after application. It was only noticeable within the beard.

Pros:

Makes thicker, fuller beard

Smells great

Mess-free dropper

Cons:

Doesn’t exactly grow hair

Won’t work for everyone

What to Consider Before Buying the Best Beard Oils in 2022

When shopping for beard oil, you really need to take into consideration two things: what it is you’re looking to get out of a great beard oil and what kind of scent you like. For example, Striking Viking’s Vanilla Beard Oil had all the bells and whistles. It soothed the skin under the beard, made the beard look more visually appealing and left a soft finish. But, our tester seriously couldn’t stomach that vanilla scent. That being said, the qualities were superb, but the scent left him unable to wear it as frequently as he would have liked.

When purchasing a beard oil for yourself, the scent is just as important as the effects post-application. Make sure it is a scent you’re familiar with and enjoy before purchasing because if it isn’t, you’ll never want to wear it.

In addition, if you’re looking for a fuller beard, look for beard growth oils. If you want a softer beard, look for a beard oil that provides a soft finish. If you need hydration, look for one that’s ultra-hydrating. Different beard oils will do different things.

How We Test Beard Oil

Our E-Commerce & Special Projects Editor Tyler Schoeber has a pretty nice beard if we do say so ourselves, and he was the primary product tester for this guide. Tyler has tested a number of our grooming-related products, from the best bald head shavers to a number of our best beard trimmers. He’s no stranger to top grooming needs, either. He quite literally refuses to leave the house without a freshly-shaved head or a trimmed-up beard. If you see him out and about wearing a hat with unkempt peach fuzz, take note that it’s not one of his best days.

In addition, SPY has a whole team of product testers and grooming writers, and we’ve rigorously tested hundreds of grooming products

While testing a new contender for the best beard oil, SPY product reviewers evaluate them specifically on the following criteria, giving each product a rating in each category. Each of these categories is weighted differently, and after scoring every product, we compare the final results to determine the overall best beard oil.

Size: What is the size of the bottle? Smaller bottles typically mean more frequent buys while larger ones call for the opposite. You don’t want to continuously have to purchase beard oil after beard oil because you’re finishing too quickly.

What is the size of the bottle? Smaller bottles typically mean more frequent buys while larger ones call for the opposite. You don’t want to continuously have to purchase beard oil after beard oil because you’re finishing too quickly. Scent: As mentioned, scent is key. You simply can’t go about your day wearing a beard oil that you hate the smell of. Your beard is incredibly close to your face, so be sure you’re wearing something you can actually stomach day in and day out.

As mentioned, scent is key. You simply can’t go about your day wearing a beard oil that you hate the smell of. Your beard is incredibly close to your face, so be sure you’re wearing something you can actually stomach day in and day out. Special Properties: Did the beard oils in question offer up anything aside from your typical beard oil? Beard growth qualities? Hydrating properties? Other non-beard-related uses?

Did the beard oils in question offer up anything aside from your typical beard oil? Beard growth qualities? Hydrating properties? Other non-beard-related uses? Bottle Design: This is mainly in reference to the lid. Did it come with a dropper, pump or neither? Was it messy to use?

This is mainly in reference to the lid. Did it come with a dropper, pump or neither? Was it messy to use? Effectiveness: Did the beard oil do everything it said it was going to do?

The SPY team has tested 17 beard oils over the course of the past year. For this guide, we chose the 9 best options. We will continue to update this guide as we test new products.

How To Apply Beard Oil

This is the easiest part of all: You just put a few drops in your hands, at least a couple but probably not more than four or five. (You can use either your fingertips or your palms, but choose one or the other.) For ease of use, many beard oil options come with a dropper, spray pump or press cap to make going from scraggly to smooth as easy as possible. But for those beard oils with regular screw caps, just be careful not to dump too much oil out into your hands and you’ll be fine.

Once you’ve got a few drops of oil, rub it between your hands and massage it into your facial hair, mustache, beard and all, from root to tip Be sure to massage your skin too. For best results, do this after you get out of the shower when your pores are open and your beard is towel-dried and slightly damp. That’ll get you the best absorption, but beard oils work plenty well on dry beards too. For the best distribution and control, use a beard brush to spread the oil evenly throughout your beard.

Now that we’ve covered some basics on beard oils, we evaluated over two dozen beard oils to help narrow down the options for you. You’ll find our top picks below. Whatever you need, whether you’re looking for an affordable daily beard oil, a masculine-smelling sandalwood oil, a great cheap beard oil or something giftable for the bearded men in your life, we promise you can find the best beard oils of the year below.

Why Trust SPY When Shopping for the Best Beard Oil?

We’ve reviewed tons of grooming products in the past. As mentioned, our E-Commerce & Special Projects Editor Tyler Schoeber has written and tested tons of grooming products since he has been at SPY in June 2020. We are constantly looking for the very best products men should be grooming with and that more than includes beard oils.

In addition to Tyler, we had a number of other editors test various beard oils throughout the years. At this point, our editors know what to look for in the grooming space to ensure our readers are purchasing a product that’s useful, worthwhile and of course, affordable. We don’t want you to purchase a high ticket item because it looks “fancy”, we want to make sure that what you’re purchasing will positively benefit your daily life. We simply wouldn’t be able to do that without the growing expertise provided by our editors.

These are a few of our favorite things: a selection of grooming products tested by SPY editors over the past 12 months. George Chinsee | SPY.com

About the Author: Tyler Schoeber

Tyler Schoeber is SPY’s E-Commerce & Special Projects Editor. In addition to testing bald head shavers and men’s razors, he also is the brain behind our social media pages and even shoots a number of photo projects for SPY. In his time at SPY, Tyler has reviewed men’s cologne, the latest products from YETI, and the best men’s t-shirts in the world. Before joining SPY, Tyler covered stories relating to grooming, men’s fashion, travel gear and more at travel sites such as Jetsetter and Smarter Travel.