Bidets Are Making a Serious Splash: Here Are the 5 Best Bidets On Amazon Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Bidets are commonplace in Europe and have been practically turned into an art form in Japan, but they’ve only recently started gaining traction in the US. As cultural attitudes shift, so too have environmental considerations. While bidets do use some water, they consume a lot less water than toilet paper production, to say nothing of the countless trees that are felled each year to make toilet paper.

Like many things that are better for the environment, bidets are also better for your wallet. The upfront investment aside, buying a bidet will save you thousands in toilet paper costs across the lifetime of your bidet. And if environmental and economic values aren’t enough, consider this: bidets do a better job of cleaning than toilet paper, so they’re also a lot more hygienic.

If you’ve decided to invest in one of the best bidets on Amazon, you may not have realized that there are actually quite a few different kinds. Originally, bidets were separate from the toilet, and you had to straddle the sides of the bidet to use it (hence the name, bidet is French for pony). These days, standalone bidets are exceedingly rare, and most bidets are installed within the toilet.

While you can buy toilets with built-in bidets, you might be perfectly content with the toilet you have. In that case, the best investment will come down to two different kinds: toilet attachments and bidet seats. Both of these are affixed to your existing toilet, but there are a few key differences.

Attachments are smaller and typically non-electric. They’re great because they’re inexpensive, easy to install and insert under your existing toilet seat. However, the lack of electricity means that the water stream will be the same temperature as your tap, which can be unpleasant if you live somewhere cold.

If you want something more comfortable and versatile, you’ll want to consider an electric bidet seat. These replace your entire seat and lid, and they offer a complete range of features including warm water, air dryers and even heated seats. The drawback is the cost and installation time. To make the choice easier, we’ve rounded up the best bidets on Amazon available right now.

1. TUSHY Classic 3.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment

TUSHY made a splash with sleek branding and captivating copy, but they’ve stuck around for the simple reason that they’ve got a good product. This non-electric bidet is designed to attach to your toilet without the need to remove the seat. The control panel has a simple, intuitive design. There’s a dial that allows you to control the pressure and a switch that allows you to angle the nozzle to the best angle. The nozzle also retracts when not in use for hygiene.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. BioBidet Ultimate BB-600 Bidet Toilet Seat

If you’re willing to invest in a comfortable experience, then consider this option from BioBidet. This toilet seat bidet is designed to replace your existing seat and lid. It’s available in elongated and round, so you can choose the one that fits your toilet. The seat has a panel on the side with a variety of features that you can control with the push of a button, including warm water, a heated seat and a warm air dryer. Plus, the dual nozzle feature means it works well for people of different heights, making it a good option if you have kids.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Luxe Bidet Neo 120

This attachment from Luxe Bidet is an affordable option if you want a basic mechanical bidet. Like other attachments, this option is designed to attach under the toilet seat. You need to attach it to the water source, but it doesn’t need electricity. There are two simple dials, so you don’t need to fuss with complex controls. One dial controls the pressure, and there’s a dial to clean the nozzle. The unit is also sanitary for multiple users because the nozzle retracts after each use.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. SmartBidet SB-1000 Electric Bidet Seat

This option from SmartBidet is a bidet seat, meaning it’s designed to replace your existing seat. It’s available for both round and elongated toilet seats. There are multiple wash modes, including a setting that’s specifically designed for sanitary feminine washing. There’s also a dryer that can be adjusted to a variety of heating levels for comfort, and the nozzle self-cleans after each use. Instead of a side-mounted control panel that you have to turn your head to use, the features on this bidet are controlled with a handheld remote.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Kohler 5724-0 Puretide Toliet Seat

Most of the options on this list are divided into two categories: electric seats and manual attachments. This option from Kohler is a manual bidet seat, combining the value of a bidet attachment with the customized fit of a seat. Rather than a control panel with a dial, this option has a small lever. The lever can be used to control the intensity. There are two angle options to control the direction of the water flow. It also has a self-cleaning nozzle for more sanitary results.