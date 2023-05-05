8 Body Acne Products Every Blemish-Prone Man Needs in His Arsenal

Adult acne is a uniquely cruel twist of biology. Not only does a raging back zit or chest pimple look nasty, but it’s also a visual harbinger of the pains of youth — a blunt reminder that even though one has attained a high school and college diploma, the embarrassment of blemishes still lurks underneath every dermis. It’s humbling. An ego check with a vermilion hue.

Let’s back up for a second. Breakouts are caused when hair follicles under the skin become clogged with sebum — the oil that helps keep skin from drying out — and dead skin cells. That mixture allows bacteria that normally live on the skin to grow in the plugged follicles, which results in pimples or zits. And, while body acne may serve as a fascination for millions of loyal Dr. Pimple Popper followers, the vast majority would prefer to avoid it and treat it in private.

Whether trying to evade body acne for purely cosmetic reasons (or out of an aversion to the discomfort that large pimples bring), below is a bevy of accessible products available to fight it.

The Causes of Body Acne, According to Experts

Two of the biggest contributing factors to body acne also happen to be outside of everyone’s control: genetics and hormones. Idaho-based dermatologist Dr. Dustin Portella emphasized that those beloved puberty hormones that sprouted beginner chin pimples can also cause breakouts on the chest and back in adulthood. “The larger oil glands on the back that tend to be deeper in the skin respond to testosterone, which causes them to create more oil,” he said.

Active men are especially susceptible to body acne due to, among other reasons, frequently increased testosterone levels that can increase the skin’s oil production. Those oils, alongside sweat molecules, feed the bacteria that live in hair follicles, contributing to a higher likelihood of developing acne. “In addition to the hormones, there’s exposure to different types of bacteria that you might see in a gym or if you’re not washing your workout clothes as frequently as you should,” Dr. Portella explained. “And being exposed to those different kinds of microorganisms may lead to acne.”

In that light, wiping down machines at the gym is not only important to keep you from smelling like the previous user, but it’s also a good practice to ensure you don’t collect their bacteria as well.

Licensed esthetician Ian Michael Crum also coached SPY through a few different sweat management tactics for reducing body acne for active people. “The type of clothing you work out in can play a big part in whether or not you break out,” he said. “You want something breathable to help sweat evaporate quickly. And loose clothing can be better than compression garments for preventing acne.”

But even the most breathable garments can’t keep skin totally free of dirt and oils. “Definitely make sure to rinse as soon as possible after working out,” Crum said. “And if you’ve worked out and you don’t have access to shower right away, there are a lot of portable gym wipes on the market that do a reasonably good job of getting skin clean.”

Courtesy of Amazon BREATHABLE SHIRTS $25.00 Under Armour’s tech shirts are not only constructed from breathable materials, but they also have a streamlined fit that’s just loose enough to prevent natural oil and bacteria from getting trapped against the skin. And while the design is simple, these shirts are available in a myriad of variations. Choose from over a dozen colors, both long-sleeve and sleeveless options, and sizes ranging from XS to 5X.

Courtesy of Amazon body scrubber $19.99 Crum suggests soft exfoliation to dislodge dead skin cells, though he also warns that too much abrasion can aggravate the skin. The rounded silicone bristles on Manscape’s body buffer provide just enough friction to get the job done gently, and they hold less bacteria than a traditional brush or loofah. It also features an ergonomic no-slip handle and is incredibly easy to clean.

Courtesy of Amazon SWEAT WIPES $18.99 No time to shower? Lume’s wipes, which include mandelic acid, help exfoliate by removing dead skin cells that can trap bacteria and sweat (which can lead to body odor and acne). They are also cucumber-scented, imparting both a fresh smell and some peace of mind post-workout.

Courtesy of Amazon ANTI-ACNE WASH $9.77 As the strongest over-the-counter benzoyl peroxide wash available, this antimicrobial foaming wash kills bacteria on contact and lifts dirt to unclog pores. It both clears existing acne and helps prevent new blemishes from forming and is typically effective as a once-daily application. For as strong as it is, this wash won’t completely dry out your skin, which is not true of all anti-acne products.

Courtesy of Amazon Anti-Acne Spray $24.57 Using a combination of salicylic acid and glycolic acid, this spray helps to exfoliate and unclog pores. Aloe vera and niacinamide help prevent this fast-drying, non-stick, oil-free spray skin from drying out the skin.

Courtesy of Amazon PIMPLE PATCHES $11.97 $13.00 For spot treatment of individual pimples, the Mighty Patch hydrocolloid (a gummy-like gel that heals wounds) sticker improves the look of pimples overnight and prevents the need to pop them. The patch slowly draws pimple pus to the surface and absorbs it over the course of six to eight hours. When it turns white, simply peel the patch off and throw it away. Not only is this method less painful than popping pimples, but it’s also effective in reducing reinfection and scarring.

Courtesy of Amazon DISINFECTING WIPES $6.25 $10.00 Sure, the last person to use the weight bench at your gym should have wiped it down as a matter of common courtesy. But did they? Because if they didn’t, then they left behind a petri dish of bacteria that’s an acne hazard for the next person who uses it. And while most gyms have spray bottles and towels handy, Lysol wipes are a convenient backup plan. They kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria and come in a resealable pouch that’s easy to tote along for use when needed.

Courtesy of Amazon NATURAL ANTI-ACNE BODY WASH $34.79 Acne treatments don’t have to smell like chemicals. DermaNu’s body wash includes several natural ingredients with anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and antiviral properties, including tea tree oil, mint, eucalyptus, and oregano. In fact, the entire ingredient list is natural and organic. And in addition to acne, this body wash can help treat jock itch, athlete’s foot, nail fungus, ringworm, and other skin ailments common to athletes.

Frequently Asked Questions About Body Acne How do I get rid of body acne? Once body acne has already appeared, it’s best to avoid popping pimples or picking at the blemish since that’ll almost definitely make it worse. Leaving it alone is the best course of action, in addition to using a clarifying body wash or cleanser to keep the area clean. Can stress cause body acne? Indirectly, yes. Stress can cause hormone levels to fluctuate, which in turn can make glands that produce oil more active. But it’s a multi-factorial reaction that will differ from person to person. Is body acne contagious? Acne is not contagious, so don’t let it cut down on consensual skin-to-skin contact. Is body acne different from face acne? Essentially, no. The two types of acne are caused by the same thing, clogged pores leading to the buildup of bacteria. Certain parts of the body are more or less susceptible to clogged pores, but the resulting blemishes are the same.

Before You Check Out

Review: We Tried Frontman, the New Acne-Fighting Concealer for Men

TikTok’s Derm Doctor Weighs In: The Best Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin

Review: The 8 Best Acne Body Washes to Treat Bacne and Breakout-Prone Skin