The 7 Best Body Hair Trimmers for Men Who Aren’t Afraid To Manscape

So, you think you’ve finally mastered your grooming routine, huh? You’ve got a nice hair brush, perhaps a soothing beard grooming kit and maybe some skin-polishing facial scrubs or other outstanding men’s skincare products. But if you’re not keeping your body hair in check with one of the best body groomers, you’ve got a ways to go. A decade ago, manscaping was more of a punchline than a trend, but today, men aren’t afraid of a little grooming, and body hair trimmers are now one of the most popular tools in the men’s grooming world right now.

First thing’s first: If you (or your partner) love a hairy body, all the power to you. But body hair is in many ways just like the hair on your head, and sometimes it could use a little trimming and grooming to keep it in line, especially when getting intimate. So if you want to step up your grooming game, then it’s high time to invest in one of the best body groomers. Fortunately, with the men’s grooming market expanding like never before, you have tons of options — too many options, in fact.

A body groomer, or men’s body hair trimmer, is basically just a hair clipper for body hair. These grooming tools are commonly used to shave or trim chest hair and pubic hair, as well as hair around the buttocks, back or armpits. Many popular electric shavers and beard trimmers are designed to be used all over your body, and while it’s perfectly safe to use one grooming tool for your entire body, many guys simply don’t want to use the same tool to shave their face that they use to shave their balls. That’s why we recommend picking up a dedicated body groomer.

After testing 10 popular body hair trimmers from brands like Meridian, Braun and Philips-Norelco, we selected the seven best body hair trimmers for SPY readers. Read our in-depth reviews below and trim those hedges.

A selection of the body groomers tested for this article. Tyler Schoeber | SPY

The Best Body Hair Trimmers at a Glance

1. Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body Electric Trimmer

BEST OVERALL

Best For: Anyone looking for an affordable two-in-one face and body grooming without the unsanitary aspects.

Why We Chose It: It’s a genuine bang for your buck that truly works.

Battery Life: 60 minutes

60 minutes Waterproof: Yes

Yes Head Count: 2 blades, 4 stubble combs

Courtesy of Amazon

The Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body Electric Trimmer has been one of the most popular groomers on Amazon for a long time, racking up more than 70,000 ratings and 50,000 five-star reviews. But, we still had to test it for ourselves to be 100% sure everyone knew what they were talking about. And, the general consensus? They absolutely did. This body groomer for men is ideal for anyone wanting to purchase a cheap option that you can use on your face and body. We know, we said prior that is filthy, but here’s the thing: the OneBlade doesn’t just have one blade. It comes with two. That’s right, one for your face and one for everywhere else.

These two blades can be used straight to the skin for a baby smooth trim or you can use one of the four included stubble combs to leave a little extra hair behind. Our reviewers have tried both ways, and we even have one that swears by this razor for his head with another primarily focusing on his pubic hair. It’s rechargeable, easy to use wet or dry, not too big or bulky, functional in the shower and, most importantly, relatively cheap for a tool that seems to work so fast, so well and on so many parts of your body. Don’t be skeptical, save the money and shave it all with the OneBlade.

Pros

Two blades and a variety of attachments

Excellent size

Very lightweight

Long battery life

Money saver

Cons

Folks might not like the all-in-one design

2. Meridian Grooming Men’s Body Trimmer

RUNNER UP

Best For: Men looking for a quality body groomer that’s easy to hold in wet and dry circumstances.

Why We Chose It: It’s the best-looking body hair trimmer for men on the market right now, but it’s also one of the most effective.

Battery Life: 30 minutes

30 minutes Waterproof: Yes

Yes Head Count: 2 combs, 4 ways of use

Courtesy of Meridian Grooming

If you’re looking for one of the most versatile body groomers on the market, let us introduce you to the Meridian Grooming Trimmer. While this trimmer is designed specifically with trimming below the belt in mind, the Meridian Grooming Trimmer works just as well on long arm hairs, chest and stomach as it does on your most sensitive parts. Many body hair trimmers are bulky and tacky, but the Meridian groomer is beautifully designed. It also has a comfortable, easy-to-hold grip.

The Meridian body hair trimmer is fully waterproof, with a 30-minute run time on a full charge (although we’ve noticed it lasts a bit longer), and includes two guide combs with two heads each so you can get the hair lengths you’re looking for. Our reviewer has tested this trimmer just about everywhere on his body neck-down and notes that this is his favorite for shaving his chest due to its effortlessly sleek design. Another thing we really love about this trimmer is that it vibrates at a very low frequency. We’ve noticed a lot of beard trimmers, bald head shavers and body groomers will really vibrate your hand to the point that it begins to feel slightly uncomfortable. Thankfully, that is not the case with Meridian.

Pros

Great size

Many combs

Great grip

Perfect manscaper

Ceramic blades

Smooth to the touch

Cons

Not long battery life

Sort of pricy

3. Manscaped Lawn Mower 4.0

BEST MANSCAPER

Best For: Guys looking for solely below-the-belt trims.

Why We Chose It: You can’t have a review roundup on body groomers without Manscaped. That’s like having America without Ohio.

Battery Life: 90 minutes

90 minutes Waterproof: Yes

Yes Head Count: 2 combs

Courtesy of Amazon

If you’ve never thought about trimming your ball and pubic area, you might owe some folks some apologies. Nothing says “I’m ready for playtime” like well-groomed family jewels and that’s exactly the situation the Manscaped Lawn Mower 4.0 seeks to prepare you for. If you’re searching for the best manscapers, then it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Manscape’s latest groomer is a top contender.

We’ve tested many of Manscaped’s Lawn Mowers prior to the most recently updated 4.0 and can safely say this is the best manscaper the brand has created so far. It’s cordless, waterproof, rechargeable for a 90-minute runtime (yes, 90) and features soft ceramic blades to ensure the only cutting going on is intentional. It’s also pretty ergonomic, easy to maneuver, and comes with an adjustable guard so you can go for a dignified forest look or the field-of-small-bushes look. Plus, it

If you’re rocking an extra-long bush, you will encounter some ever-so-slight tugging in our experience, but it’s nothing to cry or complain about. Additionally, it is one of the more vibrational options, so it will make your hand feel tingly, but it is very quiet which makes up for it.

Pros

Long battery life

Two combs

Great manscaping groomer

Excellent size

Cons

A little too vibrate-y

Slight tugging if hair is too long

4. Braun Body Groomer 5

GREAT BRAND

Best For: Folks looking for an option under a trustable umbrella of popular razors and grooming products.

Why We Chose It: Braun is an iconic name in men’s grooming and this body groomer truly holds its own.

Battery Life: 100 minutes

100 minutes Waterproof: Yes

Yes Head Count: Two

Courtesy of Braun

Braun is a name you can trust when it comes to men’s grooming, and the company also makes some of the best men’s body groomers. The company’s latest offering, the Body Groomer 5, is a s super lightweight, incredibly comfortable trimmer that is effortless to use and has a battery life of a whopping 100 minutes. It’s got a textured grip for no-slip occurrences whether you’re using wet or dry. It also just feels compact and well-designed in your hand.

The trimmer head is really easy to adjust and there are a couple of additional attachments if you want to cut to specific lengths. That being said, it’s designed to cut down to 0.5mm, which won’t be as smooth as a foil razor, so if you’re trying to go totally bald, this isn’t the option for you. It also has a specially designed “sensitive comb” for areas where you want to be extra, extra careful. To top it all off, one thing that sets Braun’s Body Groomer aside from the others is that a 5-minute charge will lead to at least one quick shave if you’re on a time crunch and didn’t charge the unit.

Pros

100-minute run time

Lightweight

Easy to hold

Sturdy

Cons

No bald option

5. Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000

BEST DUAL-HEADED

Best For: Those looking for more options when trimming and shaving. With a foil shaver at one end and a trimmer at the other, it’s unique among the best body hair trimmers.

Why We Chose It: Because look at it. Have you ever seen anything quite like it? This multi-purpose groomer gives you more options for manscaping.

Battery Life: 80 minutes

80 minutes Waterproof: Yes

Yes Head Count: Top and bottom heads, 5 adjustable lengths

Courtesy of Amazon

While we initially had the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 in our very top spot, we’ve become to realize that this incredible body groomer isn’t the most incredible body groomer, but it does have some standouts we’re borderline obsessed with. Let’s start with the design. This body hair trimmer features two heads, one with a foil shaver for close shaving and one with an adjustable guard for trimming, which makes transitioning between trimming and shaving as easy as flipping the groomer over. Rounded blades minimize cuts and if you want to take it in the shower to minimize cuts further, go right ahead because the body groomer is totally waterproof.

Here’s the issue with this, though: Philips Norelco claims the Bodygroom Series 7000 isn’t just for the body, but unlike their OneBlade, it doesn’t come with switch-on-and-off blades made for different parts of your skin. That said, if you choose to use it on your face, you’ll be using the same blade on your face that you are on your body, which we don’t necessarily love.

Nonetheless, in our experience, both sides of this body groomer are extraordinary. Trims and snips are totally nick-free and length options are readily available based on preference. The last downfall is that this men’s body groomer is a bit larger than most of the other body groomers on this list, which isn’t the biggest plus. Still, it’s versatility, attachments and battery life make it a winner even among the best body hair trimmers.

Pros

Bottom and top heads

5 adjustable lengths

Long battery life

Cons

A little too big

6. Balls Co. BALLS Trimmer

MOST INTERESTING FEATURE

Best For: Downstairs shavers cleaning up in low light situations.

Why We Chose It: This option is accessible in a slew of different circumstances.

Battery Life: 35 minutes

35 minutes Waterproof: Yes

Yes Head Count: One

Courtesy of Balls Co.

While we never suggest it, the Balls Co. BALLS Trimmer is the kind of manscaper you can use in total darkness, setting it aside from any other body groomer on this list. Why? How? Well, it’s complete with a directional light toward the head that points at the ceramic blades so you can see what you’re doing in dimly-lit showers. Because we all know that your dorm, gym or maybe even your bathroom doesn’t have the best lighting.

During testing, we noticed that the BALLS Trimmer provides an excellent nick-free shave time and time again, but with little room for length choice. Like, if you and your buddy both own the BALLS Trimmer, you’ll always know that the two of you have the same exact pube-length. Why? Because this trimmer only comes with one head, making your DIY pube-trim incredibly straightforward.

In addition, we don’t love that the battery life is only 35 minutes on the BALLS Trimmer and have even noticed that it doesn’t really even tend to go the whole 35. Lastly, you can use this trimmer throughout your body, but we’ve noticed the best trims are below the belt.

Pros

Unique light

No pulling/tugging

Ceramic blades

Small body

Cons

Short battery life

No length options

7. mowbie Body Hair Grooming System

BUDGET OPTION

Best For: Those looking to spend less money on a solid body groomer.

Why We Chose It: Mowbie is a newcomer among the best body groomers, but this sleekly designed budget option has some cool features (and a great price tag)

Battery Life: 30 minutes

30 minutes Waterproof: Yes

Yes Head Count: One

Courtesy of Amazon

Even though this is our budget option, the mowbie still offers multiple attachments and a foil shaver for an extra-close shave and trim. And if you’re searching for the best body hair trimmer under $50, there’s a lot to love about this budget option. To keep it simple, the mowbie Body Grooming System has a pretty neat design and doesn’t look like any other body groomer we’ve covered. Instead of going for the traditional electric razor look, mowbie plays with its head and body to create something quite visually stimulating with a flat foil top and cylindrical handle.

The green lights on the side are kind of silly in our opinion, but the built-in flashlight is a cool function even if it’s not as great as the option from Balls Co. As mentioned, the mowbie comes with a really good foil shaver, which isn’t super common in this space. Because of this foil shaver, this makes a great option for trimming straight down to the skin effectively, but you can also swap out the head and use trimmers of different lengths. We’ve noticed that the plastic head attachments could be of higher quality, though.

Because it’s just $35, we mainly recommend this option because it is affordable. You will be able to tell that it does feel a little cheaper upon holding, but it’s still a solid option to consider.

Pros

Affordable

Great for trimming down bald

Interesting design

Cons

Cheaply made

Tyler Schoeber | SPY

How We Chose the Best Body Groomers for Men

SPY editors and product reviewers tested more than 10 different body groomers for this review, and we’ll continue to update this guide as new products are released

Editors Tyler Schoeber and Anthony Mastracci and SPY’s site director Tim Werth have been testing body groomers for years to ensure we would actually use what we listed. If we had an experience we didn’t enjoy with a body groomer (which actually has happened), we simply wouldn’t suggest our readers buy them. That said, you will not see those body groomers amongst our picks above.

While testing, we considered a number of objective measures such as number of heads for length options, battery life, the closeness of shave and more to decide whether or not a groomer was worth including. We tested each body groomer out in the shower so we could discover whether or not each body groomer meant waterproof when they said it, and thankfully, there were no lies told by brands claiming water resistance.

Based on the criteria below, we ranked and assessed each groomer and compared the results side-by-side to find the best body hair trimmer for men in 2022.

Waterproof: Is the unit waterproof? Keep in mind that every body groomer in 2022 should be. If your body groomer is not waterproof, it’s likely not a body groomer and/or isn’t worth your purchase.

Is the unit waterproof? Keep in mind that every body groomer in 2022 should be. If your body groomer is not waterproof, it’s likely not a body groomer and/or isn’t worth your purchase. Cordless: The same way every body groomer should be waterproof, it should also be cordless. Body groomers are typically used in the shower or in front of the sink in sensitive, sometimes damp areas. Anything attached to a cord should not be used wet and is not a body groomer.

The same way every body groomer should be waterproof, it should also be cordless. Body groomers are typically used in the shower or in front of the sink in sensitive, sometimes damp areas. Anything attached to a cord should not be used wet and is not a body groomer. Number of Heads: No heads? Maybe think again. You should always have options when trimming your body hair. Who knows the style you love now you’ll also love in a year?

No heads? Maybe think again. You should always have options when trimming your body hair. Who knows the style you love now you’ll also love in a year? Pulling/Nicking: If your hair is on the medium side when it comes to length, you shouldn’t experience pulling. And, in total, you shouldn’t experience any nicking whatsoever. These are to be used in sensitive areas, so nicking is totally out of the question.

If your hair is on the medium side when it comes to length, you shouldn’t experience pulling. And, in total, you shouldn’t experience any nicking whatsoever. These are to be used in sensitive areas, so nicking is totally out of the question. Closeness of Shave: Does the shave acquired match what it is you were looking for? If intended to shave down bald, does it work?

Does the shave acquired match what it is you were looking for? If intended to shave down bald, does it work? Battery Life: Because you don’t want your body groomer running out of juice mid-trim.

Because you don’t want your body groomer running out of juice mid-trim. Ease of Hold: Slipping, uncomfortably grips, way-too-large bodies — all are totally unwanted with a body groomer.

Slipping, uncomfortably grips, way-too-large bodies — all are totally unwanted with a body groomer. More Than Body: In this case, we looked at whether or not the body groomer could be used for more than just a body and whether or not that is a good thing.

To find the best body hair trimmers for men, the SPY team has tested 10 groomers over the past year. We will continue to update this guide as we test new products.

Click here to read more about SPY’s product testing and review process.

Why Trust SPY When Buying Grooming Products

We’re consistently on the lookout for new grooming products we’ve yet to fall in love with. That said, we’re constantly testing them, too. The second our eyes lay upon a newly launched product or something new to us in the grooming space, we simply have to try it. It’s just as simple as that.

Our editors and reviewers have tested an incredible number of products in the grooming space with a specific niche in hair removal. Specifically, SPY’s E-Commerce and Special Projects Editor Tyler Schoeber (the author and one of the reviewers in this article) has covered and testing just about every must-have product in the hair-removing space, from bald head shavers to beard trimmers to razors and more.

If you’re interested, you can read more about How We Test Products at SPY.

About the Author: Tyler Schoeber

Tyler Schoeber is SPY’s E-Commerce & Special Projects Editor. In addition to testing bald head shavers and men’s razors, he also is the brain behind our social media pages and even shoots a number of photo projects for SPY. In his time at SPY, Tyler has reviewed men’s cologne, the latest products from YETI, and the best men’s t-shirts in the world. Before joining SPY, Tyler covered stories relating to grooming, men’s fashion, travel gear and more at travel sites such as Jetsetter and Smarter Travel.

