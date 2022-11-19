We Showered Hundreds Of Times to Find the Top 10 Best Body Washes for Men in 2022

Nobody wants to hear it. “Dude, you kinda stink.” It’s anybody’s biggest fear when out in public. As modern men, we pride ourselves on the way we look, feel and of course, smell. Sure, you might admit your confidence starts as you’re getting ready in front the mirror, but the main component to starting that “look-good, feel-good” mindset happens before that in the shower with shampoo, face wash and the best body wash for you.

The best body wash for men will wipe clean get all the grime and sweat from the daily grind at night. Or, if you’re a morning person, taking a shower will prepare you to have the best day you possibly can. But, in a world filled with too many grooming products, it’s hard to pick the best shower essentials for you. It seems that most men already have their go-to’s when it comes to shampoo, conditioner, face wash and the like, but guys always tend to have a little more trouble nailing down the best body wash for them. That’s why we’re here to help. We tested over 15 men’s body washes to discover 10 you should be lathering up in when showering.

We understand that scent can become extremely personal. Our favorite colognes we could never live without might make you wince at the sniff. That said, it’s important you know what you’re getting into when purchasing scented products such as body wash online. Therefore, we’ve nailed down options we’re sure any dude will absolutely love. The kind of body wash that leaves heads turning as you pass by on the sidewalk. So, after washing our bodies a little too frequently over the course of the past couple of months, check out 10 of the best body washes to consider for yourself now below.

$7.85 $16.39 52% off Why We Chose It: This is the soap of all soap, truly the best body wash. A little goes a LONG way and we can promise that you’ll never feel cleaner.

Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castille Soap is certified magic in our humble opinion. Using over 90% organic ingredients without detergents, foaming agents, or anything else you don’t want in a body wash, this miracle liquid cleans your body better than most others we’ve tried. If that’s not enough, you can later use it to clean your tub, your entire bathroom, your kitchen, and then your car — it’s a man’s dream multi-purpose product.

For this review, we used the ever-popular peppermint scent for the very first time. This body wash smells like you’re showering in the middle of a luxurious Christmas forest and provides a high-quality clean in the process. While it lacks viscosity, a little goes a very long way, making a single bottle last for months. And while this particular scent of the renowned body wash made our naughty bits tingle, we’ve been told that some people really enjoy that. For those who don’t, pick up the unscented or the baby formula.

Pros 8 scents in total

Travel size available

Max body coverage with little product Cons Pump handle would be great

Peppermint balls

Why We Chose It: This body wash comes from one of the most trusted brands in the men’s grooming space. It smells great in any scent you choose, leaves you feeling super clean and nourishes the skin when using.

Ah, Harry’s. So far, we’ve yet to try a product from Harry’s that we dislike. Men’s razors, shaving creams, you name it. Everything from the popular men’s grooming brand is elite, including their body wash. After testing time and time again, we’ve decided Harry’s Body Wash is an affordable essential that has the power to gently cleanse and leave your skin soft post-wash.

There are a number of natural-smelling scents that aren’t overbearing and leave enough room to layer well with any cologne/deodorant combo you place on afterward. There are a number of scents to choose from here with availability in travel sizes if need be. Looking for a step in the right direction? Try Stone, a cool, citrussy scent that uses yuzu, charcoal and bergamot in its makeup.

Affordable Cons A little doesn’t go as long as we’d like

Not as moisturizing as claimed

Best for post-workout $14.00 Why We Chose It: A surprising newcomer to our arsenal, OffCourt proved to be a refreshingly complete body wash in the shower.

A new brand to the SPY team, OffCourt claims to make the best body wash for men who sweat a lot, be it from exercise or genetics. This wash is sulfate-free and contains both glycolic and lactic acids to gently exfoliate and rid the skin of impurities and debris. Available in three signature scents, this is a body wash men need to try.

Nothing thrills us more than using a product for the first time and having it blow our minds, which is exactly what happened with OffCourt’s Deep Cleansing Body Wash. The highest scorer in our lathering category, this men’s body wash only required a thumbnail-sized amount to soap up our entire upper body and left us feeling ever-so-clean. We were compelled to also use this as a scalp wash, though it doesn’t specifically state to do so. One thing that stood out, aside from the pleasant citron and driftwood scent, was the grip of the bottle. It’s almost rubbery for easier handling in the shower. Way to go, OffCourt.

Pros A noticeable clean feeling

Multiple scents

Travel size available Cons Slightly pricey per ounce

best 3-in-1 $24.00 Why We Chose It: We stan a good all-in-one body wash, especially one that lathers this well.

At this point, Jack Black should be on your radar as one of the best men’s grooming brands out there. The brand has also ranked high as one of SPY’s favorite beard washes. We’re not surprised that Jack Black made our list of the best body wash for men with their All-In-One wash. This body wash harnesses the power of jojoba protein, sea kelp, and ingredients derived from coconut to moisturize and cleanse the body, skin, and hair with a rich lather.

This body wash aced our testing parameters, providing an all-day clean that left our skin hydrated and feeling brand new. A little bit went a very long way, using about a nickel-sized amount to lather, cover, and clean our entire top half. We love that this formula is vegan and cruelty-free and also comes in larger and travel sizes for whatever situation you might be in. Also, if you’re somebody who cares about style, not that this matters, but their packaging is just aesthetically cool as hell.

Pros Noticeable clean feeling

Good hydrator

Works just as well as a face wash Cons It’s expensive per ounce

Most energizing $7.99 Why We Chose It: Raw Sugar Living makes the best body wash for men who care about clean ingredients.

Raw Sugar Living brings us a clean body wash with plant-derived ingredients and cold-pressed extracts. Cool — what does that mean? That means that this men’s body wash is vegan and doesn’t contain harsh chemicals. They’ve also formulated this to nourish and hydrate all skin types and have packaged it mostly with post-consumer recycled plastic. On top of that, it’s not tested on animals. Great, but how did it work?

On paper, this seems like the best body wash for men with all of its killer specs. In reality, yes, it is in fact a great product. The coconut and sea salt scent we found to be mild and enjoyable in a steamy shower. It worked well to clean the body, scalp, and face, although not specifically a multi-use product. And while we needed to use a little more to complete the whole cleaning process, knowing the product isn’t packing any of the bad stuff made up for that.

Pros Clean ingredients

Great value per ounce

Available in six scents Cons Needed extra to fully clean

best gentle cleanser $7.79 Why We Chose It: Bulldog doesn’t just make the best body wash for men, but also for environmental impact.

If Bulldog is committed to two things, they’d be providing high-quality products and reducing their environmental impact as much as possible from supply chain to final product. Not only is their packaging fully recyclable, but it’s made from post-consumer recycled plastic. As for the actual body wash, Bulldog’s Original Body Wash is vegan, certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny, and uses a non-drying formula for a gentle clean with sustainably sourced palm ingredients.

We really like using Bulldog products because we know they’re trying to do good, and that’s what we want out of a grooming product. A quarter-sized amount of their body wash produced a good lather with a lovely, but subtle woodsy and citrusy scent. The brand advertises this for normal skin but we can say that it also works for combination-type skin.

Pros A great value buy

Ethical and high-quality

4 scents available Cons Wish there was a travel size

Need a lot to cover body

best og $23.88 $25.96 8% off Why We Chose It: Old Spice is one of the grooming brands that introduced us to self-care. After all these years of using their deodorizers, sprays and soaps, Old Spice has continued to stand out amongst a growing world of grooming products.

What kind of deodorant do you have on right now? Is it Old Spice? We knew it. Old Spiace has been around for ages now and continues to be one of our favorite grooming brands on the planet. And, that doesn’t stop at the brand’s body wash. We’ll never forget using the Fiji scent for the first time. The compliments were astronomical. And, as we get older, they haven’t even stopped. Fiji smells absolutely insane. Lather and clean feeling post-wash is another aspect we can’t deny. Plus, the price? Sheesh. One bottle for under $5 should be illegal. We’re not going to ask any questions though, we’re just going to continue to buy.

Pros Incredible smell

Very affordable

Great post-clean feel Cons Not cruelty-free

longest-lasting scent Why We Chose It: If you’re looking for a scent that mimics one of the best men’s colognes, you’ve found it in Cremo. The Palo Santo scent has a way of turning heads like no other and lasts extremely long on the skin.

Most of our editors that have tried Cremo will never forget their first experience with the body wash. For our E-Commerce & Special Projects Editor Tyler Schoeber (one of our reviewers in this article), his was at a cabin retreat on the coast of New Hampshire a few years back. He fell in love with the strong, mascule scents and, for a while, traded off his usual Dr. Bronners purchase for Cremo. When recently falling back in love with Cremo through the brands Palo Santo scent, this is currently Tyler’s go-to. It lathers like a nourishing lotion does and has an intoxicating smell that’s none other than one word: sexy. If you want to smell like a god, this is the body wash for you.

Pros Incredible smell

Nourishing

No need for cologne Cons Smell might be a little overwhelming for some

A little doesn’t go a long way

best charcoal body wash $17.00 Why We Chose It: This is the best body wash with charcoal we’ve found, helping to fight acne while deep cleaning your hyde.

Charcoal started to boom in the men’s grooming space a handful of years back and it’s a concept that’s here to stay. In fact, Black Wolf offers multiple products using this eye-appealing ingredient in their body wash as well as their face wash and their peel-off mask. Their Charcoal Body Wash helps to fight acne with ingredients like salicylic acid, cucumber extract, and, you guessed it — charcoal powder.

This might be the best body wash for oily skin types. Why? Well, we noticed aside from charcoal powder, this body wash contains an ingredient called SLS, which is known to cause irritation and dryness. However, if you’re somebody with oily, non-sensitive skin, this might work for you. The product itself lathers very well and provides an all-over wash that requires a minimal amount of body wash. The scent is very mild, almost like an earthy citrus tone. Our combination-type skin was not irritated from using this and we would use it again. But we would love to see an upgrade to this without the SLS to make it worth the higher price tag.

Pros Does help fight acne

Enjoyable scent

Great lather Cons Ingredients not printed on bottle

Ingredients contain SLS

best 2-in-1 $55.00 Why We Chose It: Although F&R’s two-in-one shampoo and body wash combo comes at a serious price point in comparison to most body washes, keep in mind that this is a two-in-one. And, in our opinion, it’s the best two-in-one shampoo/body wash that money can buy.

Two-in-one shampoo and body wash sounds a little bit juvenile. It’s something that’s more or less expected in a college freshman’s dorm shower, but nothing you would typically see in a grown man’s bathroom. That’s not the case with Fulton & Roark. This two-in-one shampoo/body wash is the most sophisticated option available. It smells manly, lathers incredibly well and keeps your skin and hair feeling hydrated. The bottle is absolutely massive which allows us to turn a blind eye to the price, too.

Pros Huge bottle

2-in-1 option

Hydrating Cons Very pricy

How We Chose the Best Body Wash for Men

Over the course of the past few months, we’ve been getting our stinky bodies into the shower and investing time in each body wash seen above. The space in our showers began to fill up fast with bottle after bottle tucked into every corner so we could properly compare and contrast each of the best body washes. Though our bathrooms are still a bit over-cluttered from our research (we ain’t wasteful, folks!), we’re proud to have found the information we obtained.

In order to decide our ranking, we abided by the following factors during our testing:

Ingredients: No one wants to rub their skin in chemical after chemical in 2022. Although a number of the best body washes will use some words we have trouble pronouncing in their makeup, we wanted to ensure the majority did not.

No one wants to rub their skin in chemical after chemical in 2022. Although a number of the best body washes will use some words we have trouble pronouncing in their makeup, we wanted to ensure the majority did not. Scents: Because all noses are different, we decided that the more scents that the brand offers, the better.

Because all noses are different, we decided that the more scents that the brand offers, the better. Additional Use: Although this one can be a bit controversial, some of the best body washes that can be used as face washes and shampoos are serious money savers.

Although this one can be a bit controversial, some of the best body washes that can be used as face washes and shampoos are serious money savers. Lathering: We made sure these body washes had the ability to lather effortlessly well so you don’t have to continuously add more wash on your loofa three times each shower.

We made sure these body washes had the ability to lather effortlessly well so you don’t have to continuously add more wash on your loofa three times each shower. Cleanliness: Because you’re washing your body. You should feel clean after.

Because you’re washing your body. You should feel clean after. Moisturizing: Who wants to leave the shower with dry skin? No one.

Who wants to leave the shower with dry skin? No one. Travel Size: As an added bonus, we considered whether or not these body washes had a travel size option or not. If they did, this added a few points.

Why Trust SPY to Find the Best Body Wash for Men

The answer is simple: we exist on this earth to test products so you don’t have to. There are so many options when it comes to body washes and to keep it quite frank, it’s damn overwhelming. Previously, we’d always wished we could know more about a product before purchasing it and testing it for ourselves, but that typically isn’t how the world of shopping works. Lucky for you, we’ve invested our time, money and resources to wash our bodies over and over with countless body wash options simply so you do not have to.

We’ve tested so many of the best body washes at this point that “body wash” might as well be our middle name. As a whole, we take our grooming testing parameters very seriously and that does not stop at body wash.

Aside from body wash, SPY has reviewed multiple categories in the grooming space. Recently, we’ve reviewed men’s grooming items from the best beard oils to the best body groomers to even skincare brands such as Atwater. We’ve got no desire to stop reviewing, either. If you’re interested, you can read more about How We Test Products at SPY.

About the Authors

Tyler Schoeber is the E-Commerce & Special Projects Editor at SPY. Based in Chicago, Tyler’s a proud Jersey native who loves good food, good wine, and good times. Recently, Tyler has written about product launches from YETI, the best moisture-wicking t-shirts and even gift ideas for impossible-to-shop-for men.

SPY Reviews Editor, Anthony Mastracci, is a Los Angeles transplant by way of Boston who enjoys helping guys look and feel their best through outfit coordination. Recently, Anthony has written about his favorite prAna hiking pants and shared his entire beard regimen, developed over the last eight years.