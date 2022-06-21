Here’s Why Charcoal Products Should Be Mainstays in Your Grooming Routine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Heavy metal may be great for rocking out, but it’s terrible for your skin. And the environment is filled with it, from our cars to cell phones and almost everything in between. But you can rid yourself of those nasty things simply by adding some of the best charcoal products into your bathroom routine.

That’s because charcoal works like a tiny vacuum, sucking all the dirt, bacteria and excess oil from your skin. This means that charcoal products are good for a wide variety of uses. Charcoal toothpaste can make your teeth whiter by extracting toxins from your mouth. Feel sore from your workout? Charcoal is like having your own personal masseuse to help reduce muscle pain. Charcoal products are kind of magical, and we think you’ll agree. Here’s a look at some of the best charcoal-infused products.

1. Dove Men+Care Elements Body and Face Wash

BEST BODY AND FACE WASH

Tired after a long day at work or the gym? Keep Dove Men+Care Charcoal and Clay body wash in your shower to help ease your pain away. This charcoal-infused product specially designed for men and leaves skin feeling exfoliated and moisturized.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Dental Expert Activated Charcoal Toothpaste

BEST TOOTHPASTE

With more than 11,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, the Dental Expert Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste has plenty of support. In addition to whitening your teeth and removing stains, the coconut-oil paste also strengthens your enamel and freshens your breath with its minty flavor. The toothpaste is 100% natural and made from bamboo charcoal. Plus, all the other ingredients on the bottle are natural, meaning it’s free from artificial colorings and other harmful chemicals. The toothpaste kit also includes a handy toothbrush, so you’re ready to brush straight out of the box.

Image courtesy of Amazon

3. NIVEA Men Active Clean Body Wash

BEST BODY WASH

Smelling like a locker room is a real turn off. That’s why you should try this natural charcoal body wash from NIVEA. It draws out dirt, oil and sweat without drying out your skin. Plus, the fresh scent lasts for up to eight hours.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. L’Oréal Paris Men Expert Hydra Charcoal Cream Cleanser

BEST CREAM CLEANSER

This charcoal cream cleanser from L’Oreal Paris is effective in removing the daily crud that gets stuck in your pores and the oil that causes shininess. Your face will feel fresher and look brighter, without the irritation that other brands can cause. And it works great on beards.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Every Man Jack Charcoal Face Scrub

BEST FACE SCRUB

Unclog and prevent breakouts before they even have a chance to start with Every Man Jack. This charcoal face scrub works great on sensitive and acne-prone skin because it contains only the good ingredients with none of the excess stuff like aluminum, parabens and phthalate. Plus, no little critters were harmed in the making of it.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. MY Konjac Sponge All Natural Korean Facial Sponge

BEST SPONGE

To really make your skin feel smoother and silkier, try this Konjac sponge from Korea. Konjac is a plant root that, when blended with natural bamboo charcoal, makes for a soft sponge that cleans pores and gently scrubs away bacteria. We think you’ll notice a difference after just one use.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Yes To Tomatoes Activated Charcoal Bar Soap

best bar soap

Formulated for your body and your face, this highly hydrating bar soap combines charcoal — which works to remove toxins — with tomato extracts that provide antioxidants.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Sunatoria Black Mask

best face mask

Is there anything more satisfying than peeling off a mask and seeing fresh-looking skin in the mirror? This Black Mask does double duty, minimizing pores and attacking stubborn blackheads. Just apply a thick layer to your face, let it dry and then peel off from the bottom up.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Dental Expert Charcoal Toothbrush

BEST TOOTHBRUSH

Not only does this soft-bristle charcoal toothbrush not hurt your gums, but it comes in a five-pack so the whole family can enjoy the benefits. And with over 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, there are plenty of benefits to enjoy.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Disco Charcoal Cleanser Stick

BEST FOR TRAVEL

We here at SPY love Disco’s products, and its Charcoal Cleanser Stick is no exception. Perfect to toss in your bag or dopp kit, the stick hydrates, purifies and rejuvenates. And it couldn’t be simpler to use: Just apply the stick to your face in a circular motion, then apply water to your hands and repeat the same motion on your face.

Courtesy of Disco

