Does Charcoal Toothpaste Actually Whiten Teeth?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you think the only place you’re likely to come across charcoal is at a barbecue, you’re well behind the times. This activated form of carbon is a highly useful material and is now part of a beauty movement. Face masks, bar soaps, cleansers and more utilize this ancient and newly trendy ingredient. It’s even used in emergency rooms for patients suffering from poisoning, and is sold over the counter as a digestive aid.

However, one of the most exciting advances in activated charcoal is in toothpaste and as a teeth whitener. New brands and old are touting the benefits of activated charcoal as a toothpaste ingredient, so naturally (ahem) we decided it was time to dig in and give them a look.

How Does Charcoal Help Your Teeth?

The charcoal used in these products isn’t the stuff you fill the grill with to cook weenies — that’s basically burnt wood. Activated charcoal is bits of carbon with an exceptionally porous surface area. Those pores help absorb and sweep away other particles, like plaque, tartar, food debris, and the other things that stain your teeth. This natural alternative allows you to ditch any harmful whitening products and provides you with an easy way to combine whitening with cleaning.

Most charcoal toothpastes do not include fluoride, so there is no tooth-decay preventative qualities here. The best charcoal toothpaste is designed to whiten your teeth, so it’s a good idea to develop a regimen that adds a charcoal brushing to your usual fluoride toothpaste usage.

In addition, we recommend managing your expectations. Don’t expect any whitening toothpaste, even charcoal toothpaste, to work as effectively as a teeth whitening kit. Think of this as a more natural alternative to those harsher products, and look for results over time, not overnight.

Below we’ve put together the best charcoal-containing toothpastes to get your teeth clean and white all at the same time. Pick the product which will work for you and enjoy the whiter smile you’ve always wanted.

1. Dental Expert Activated Charcoal Toothpaste

BEST OVERALL

With more than 11,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, the Dental Expert Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste has plenty of support. In addition to whitening your teeth and removing stains, the coconut-oil paste also strengthens your enamel and freshens your breath with its minty flavor. The toothpaste is 100% natural and made from bamboo charcoal. Plus, all the other ingredients on the bottle are natural, meaning it’s free from artificial colorings and other harmful chemicals. The toothpaste kit also includes a handy toothbrush, so you’re ready to brush straight out of the box.

Image courtesy of Amazon

2. Bite Mint Charcoal Toothpaste Bits

RUNNER-UP

Brushing your teeth with a tablet-shaped “bit?” We were onto these a couple of years ago, and we still love the Bite Mint Charcoal Toothpaste Bits. They’re easy to use: Just bite down, wet your toothbrush, and the bit starts foaming up almost as soon as you begin brushing. We love the all-natural ingredients and the unique, eco-friendly glass bottles they come in as opposed to the plastic tubes which end up in landfills.

Courtesy of Bite

3. Colgate Essentials with Charcoal Toothpaste

BEST BUDGET

The Colgate Essentials with Charcoal Toothpaste is a tried and tested way of achieving a whiter smile. This daily toothpaste contains several micro-polishers which work to remove stains and impurities from your teeth, leaving them clear and clean. The cooling mint flavor ensures your breath smells fresh and appealing. Furthermore, the enamel-safe formula also includes fluoride which fights against cavities.

Image courtesy fo Walmart

4. Tom’s of Maine Charcoal Fluoride Free Toothpaste

MOST SUSTAINABLE

Tom’s of Maine Charcoal Fluoride Free Toothpaste gently whitens teeth using a formula which is free from artificial colors, flavors, fragrances and preservatives. It’s safe for enamel and everyday use and comes in a peppermint flavor which tastes great and leaves your breath smelling fresh. In addition, all Tom’s of Maine products are cruelty-free. Plus, the company gives 10% of all profits to human and environmental projects and strives to use only sustainable practices during production.

Image courtesy of Walmart

5. My Magic Mud Activated Charcoal Toothpaste

BEST FOR SENSITIVE GUMS

The My Magic Mud Activated Charcoal Toothpaste cleans, polishes and whitens teeth. It’s made from a combination of activated charcoal, coconut oil and bentonite clay, along with peppermint which delivers the toothpaste’s appealing flavor. The toothpaste is also free from toxic chemicals, making it a great choice for people with sensitive gums as well as children.

Image courtesy of Walmart

7. Cali White Activated Charcoal Toothpaste

BEST BLACK TOOTHPASTE

An all-black mouth may look a little unsettling during brushing, but the Cali White Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste effectively restores your teeth’s naturally white appearance. The formula is made from seven cruelty-free and vegan-friendly ingredients for a brushing experience which is kind on your teeth’s enamel. You’ll also find the antiseptic and remineralizing properties of the ingredients fight against bad breath to leave your mouth smelling minty fresh after every brushing.

Image courtesy of Amazon

7. Schmidt’s Toothpaste with Vitamins and Botanical Extracts

BEST BULK DEAL

Schmidt’s doesn’t just provide a good-tasting toothpaste with activated charcoal which also happens to be certified vegan and cruelty free. It also provides a great bit of ammunition for when you run into people who say charcoal toothpaste is bougie and expensive, because a six-pack of Schmidt’s runs for about $30. Need more? Right now it’s on sale at Amazon for under $18, which is 42% off the regular price.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Davids Natural Charcoal Toothpaste

MOST ECO-FRIENDLY

It may be a relatively new product, but up until this point, Davids Natural Charcoal Toothpaste has received an impressive 100% five-star feedback from users. The California-based company helps customers to smile beautifully, not just because charcoal toothpaste leaves your teeth white and plaque-free, but also because of the recyclable metal tube the paste comes in, eliminating the plastic waste associated with other, competing brands. In addition, the peppermint flavor ensures beautifully fresh breath, while the absence of fluoride, SLS, sulfates and other harmful ingredients make it a great choice for kids, too.

Image courtesy of Amazon

9. Hello Oral Care Whitening Toothpaste

BEST FOR SENSITIVE TEETH

The people at Hello ensure the ingredients that go into Hello Oral Care Activated Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste are only of the highest quality. The charcoal used in the paste comes from a sustainable bamboo source and gets mixed with coconut oil to provide a popular paste, which naturally polishes your teeth and helps to remove plaque, too. You’ll also find the fresh mint flavor gives this toothpaste a pleasant taste, and the paste is free from peroxide, sweeteners, artificial flavors, parabens and other harmful ingredients. Users also love that it’s vegan friendly and not tested on animals.

Image courtesy of Amazon

10. AquaHomeGroup Teeth Whitening Kit

BEST CLEANING KIT

This cleaning kit uses the power of both charcoal and LED light to whiten your teeth. This kit includes one of the best charcoal toothpaste brands for instant whitening that’ll quickly remove stains before the Carbamide Peroxide gel and LED light jumpstart the teeth whitening process. The teeth whitening gel contains a powerful formula that won’t harm your enamel and the included trays are reusable. This kit is suitable for use on adults and children 12+ years old and will remove stains from coffee, wine, cigarettes and other stains.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Terra & Co. Brilliant Black Charcoal Toothpaste

BEST PREMIUM PASTE

The Terra & Co. Brilliant Black Activated Charcoal Toothpaste is a twice-a-day toothpaste which uses high-quality activated charcoal mixed with coconut and tea-tree oils to deliver cleaner and noticeably whiter teeth. The effective formula is antibacterial and antifungal. Therefore, it works to remove bacteria, plaque and tartar and to promote a healthy, in-mouth pH balance. This USA-made toothpaste is organic, vegan-friendly and free from peroxides.

Image courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

12. TWIN LOTUS Charcoal + Whitening Toothpaste

AMAZON’S CHOICE

Come for the brand name, stay for the great charcoal toothpaste. Burt’s Bees has a long and well-earned reputation for excellent natural products, and their charcoal whitening toothpaste lives up to the standard. It’s great at attacking surface stains and whitening teeth, and the mint/charcoal combination leaves your mouth feeling fresh without overwhelming it with artificial minty flavor. Don’t be put off by the gray color as it leaves the tube; that just means there are no artificial dyes.

Courtesy of Amazon

Also Consider: Charcoal Powder for Teeth Whitening

In addition to the best charcoal toothpaste, there are other charcoal-based teeth whitening products to consider. For instance, a charcoal powder for teeth whitening can allow you to harness the whitening power of charcoal without giving up a more effective fluoride toothpaste. Plus, charcoal whitening powder won’t leave your gums screaming in pain like most teeth whitening products.

Black Pearl Activated Charcoal Toothpaste

BEST POWDER

The Black Pearl Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste uses organic peppermint, baking soda, California bentonite clay and activated coconut charcoal to provide an effective whitening treatment you’ll likely notice after only a single use. This natural and non-toxic product is safe on enamel and comes in a powder form. It whitens, brightens and returns your teeth to their natural color while working to remove wine, coffee and other stains, too. The activated charcoal also deodorizes to leave you with ultra-fresh breath. For the best results, use the powder three to four times a week in addition to your normal toothpaste.

Image courtesy of Amazon

SUNATORIA Activated Charcoal Whitening Powder

BEST STAIN REMOVAL POWDER

If you’re looking for a way to breath life back into your smile and remove stubborn stains, give the SUNATORIA Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder a try. The activated charcoal in the powder works to get rid of all kinds of stains resulting from coffee, tea, wine, cigarettes and more. Plus, the FDA-approved powder has low abrasiveness, meaning it’s safe for use on enamel and leaves your teeth polished and ready to take on the world.

Image courtesy of Amazon

Does it Really Matter What Toothpaste You Are Using? 4 Popular Brands to Try Out and Why