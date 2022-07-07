Clean Your Teeth With an Eco-Friendly Toothbrush That Helps Clean Up the Environment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Each year, millions of tons of plastic leak into our oceans, making water uninhabitable for wildlife and destroying coral reefs. One of the biggest culprits is toothbrushes, with the non-recyclable plastic models that dominate the world’s bathrooms creating a massive environmental disaster. Thankfully, many companies are making eco-friendly, biodegradable options.

The most common material used for eco-friendly toothbrushes is bamboo. Bamboo is strong, naturally antimicrobial, doesn’t require fertilizer, re-generates on its own and grows up to two feet per day, making it a sustainable resource. Some toothbrushes use plant-based ingredients to create a brush that is tough on plaque and gentle on the ecosystem.

A big complaint of eco-friendly toothbrushes is that the bristles tend to fall out prematurely, so we only included brushes that had minimal instances of this occurring. And while not all the brushes we included are completely biodegradable, we only featured options that made a concerted effort to lessen their impact on the environment.

If you’re ready to clean up your teeth and the environment, check out these eco-friendly toothbrush options.

Read More: How To Create a Plastic-Free Bathroom

1. Isshah Charcoal Bamboo Toothbrush

BEST OVERALL

The biodegradable handle on the Isshah toothbrush is water-resistant, meaning users don’t have to wait for it to dry before putting the bamboo toothbrush away. Carbon-treated bristles and BPA-free nylon provide an excellent brushing experience each time. The durable toothbrushes come in a set of four, which will last one person a full year or provide toothbrushes for the whole family (each brush is numbered for easy identification). We also like that Isshah packages their toothbrushes in recyclable and biodegradable packaging.

Image courtesy of Amazon

2. Quip Toothbrush

BEST ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH

If you’re not ready to part with your electric toothbrush but want something gentle on the environment, we have finally found the oral care sweet spot. Quip makes it easy for customers to keep the convenience of their electronic toothbrushes without having a major impact on the environment. The company makes a reusable flosser pick and eco-friendly mouthwash, but it’s their electronic toothbrush that has us hooked. The modern and sleek design is available in several colors, and users can replace the brush head every three months while the handle lasts forever. The battery on the toothbrush lasts for three months.

Image courtesy of Quip

3. Tom’s of Maine Naturally Clean Toothbrush

BEST DISPOSABLE PLASTIC OPTION

Using a bamboo toothbrush can take some getting used to, which is why we like the Tom’s of Maine Naturally Clean Toothbrush as a great introduction to eco-friendly oral care. The natural toothbrush handle is made using renewable castor oil plants to make up 99% of the handle. The BPA-free toothbrush is available in soft and medium bristles made without dye and comes in a variety of non-artificial colors. We also like that customers can recycle the toothbrushes through the Tom’s of Maine TerraCycle collection program.

Read More: The Best Toothbrush Holders

Image courtesy of Amazon

4. Nuduko Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrushes

BEST BARGAIN

For oral care that won’t break the bank or the environment, we like the Nuduko Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrushes. The 10-pack of toothbrushes includes five soft and five medium bristle brushes that are color-coded. Made from materials grown in naturally sustainable bamboo farms, the brushes are 100% natural and made with BPA-free bristles. The brushes are labeled on the biodegradable handle and individually packaged in recyclable boxes.

Image courtesy of Amazon

5. Life Without Plastic Plastic-Free Dental Care Kit

BEST SUBSCRIPTION

Life Without Plastic’s dental care kit comes complete with four adult bamboo toothbrushes and two spools of plastic-free dental floss. To tempt you further, your first order includes a bonus refillable glass jar meant to hold future floss refills. The toothbrush is made out of renewable Miso bamboo and boar hair bristles.

Courtesy of Life Without Plastic

6. Public Goods Bamboo Toothbrush

BEST FOR SENSITIVE TEETH

Not all toothbrushes are ideal for all mouths. But just because you have sensitive teeth and gums doesn’t mean you can’t also care about the sensitive nature of Mother Nature. Public Goods’ bamboo toothbrush (sold in a two-pack) takes into consideration both, allowing you to care about your dental health and the health of the planet. Each bamboo handle is ergonomically designed.

Read More: The Best Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth

Courtesy of Public Goods

7. Bite Toothbrush

TRAVEL-FRIENDLY

Bite is revolutionizing the oral care industry with a full lineup of effective and eco-friendly products, including this naturally antimicrobial Moso bamboo toothbrush that is 100% plant-based. The soft bristles are made using castor beans and are completely vegan and plastic-free. We also like that the head is detachable, making it convenient for travel.

Image courtesy of Bite

8. BAMBOOGALOO Kids Bamboo Toothbrush Set

BEST FOR KIDS

Just because you’re taking care of the environment doesn’t mean that your choices have to be beige or boring. Your kids will love this four-pack of colorful toothbrushes that won’t end up in a landfill for their entire lifetimes.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Mable Toothbrush

BEST PHILANTHROPIC OPTION

Mable is doing their part to make oral care environmentally friendly and that means creating its own bamboo toothbrush. The 100% biodegradable handle has a flat, color-coded bottom that makes it easy for the toothbrush to stand out among other brushes in the bathroom. Available in soft and medium bristle strengths, Mable is a non-toxic, naturally antibacterial toothbrush that features BPA-free nylon bristles. We also like that for every brush sold, Mable donates a toothbrush to a child in need in the U.S.

Image courtesy of Mable

10. The Other Straw

BEST REPLACEABLE HEADS

Keep your teeth clean and your toothbrush’s carbon footprint small with the Other Straw bamboo toothbrush. The anti-bacterial, BPA-free and vegan-friendly brush features a detachable head, making it easy for customers to keep their handle and replace just the brush head every three months. The smooth handle is made from sustainable and FSC-certified bamboo and the brush heads are made with high-quality recyclable nylon bristles.

Image courtesy of The Other Straw

The Best Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products for Preserving the Earth While You Scrub Your Tub