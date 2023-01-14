Say Goodbye to Dryness and Hello to Smooth, Radiant Skin With The Best Exfoliating Gloves For 2023

Body exfoliating is an important step in self-care, and what better way to smooth your skin than with the best pair of exfoliating gloves?

Exfoliating removes dead cells from the outer layer of your skin. It helps unclog pores, brighten skin, and helps products like lotion and self tanner penetrate the skin. A great pair of exfoliating gloves makes it easy to buff off these dead skin cells, revealing a smoother and more radiant beneath. They are also beneficial for treating ingrown hairs and razor bumps and help deep clean your skin when showering.

What Are Exfoliating Gloves?

Exfoliating gloves are gloves that you wear on your hands to slough away cells. They come in a variety of materials, including cotton, nylon, and silk, and feature a rough texture that scrubs the skin and gives you more control and the ability to cover larger areas than other exfoliating tools such as brushes, loofahs, and sponges. Most exfoliating gloves are stretchy and designed to fit snugly over your hands for better control during use.

How to Use Exfoliating Gloves

Exfoliating gloves are designed to be used in the shower and work best when they are fully wet. They fit onto your hands as you wash with your favorite body wash or soap and work effortlessly as you cleanse your body. Using the gloves in a circular motion helps remove skin cells even better while preventing and treating ingrown hairs and prepping skin for lotion and other products.

The Best Exfoliating Gloves For 2023

With the new year officially here, many of us are following the mantra “out with the old, in with the new,” and dry, flaky skin is no exception to this rule. That said, prepare to say goodbye to parched, sallow skin and hello to a healthy radiant glow for 2023.

best cotton $12.22 Made of pure cotton, these exfoliating gloves smooth skin, leaving your complexion soft and radiant. Use them to effectively exfoliate, cleanse and increase circulation while accelerating cell turnover. Great for self-tan prep, they also help enhance the effectiveness of products such as lotion, cream, or self-tanner.

best value $9.99 Whether you’re looking to share with family or use a different pair every day of the week, this 8-pack of exfoliating gloves has got you covered. Made of 100% high-quality nylon, they are stretchy and durable yet gentle enough for use on sensitive skin. They effectively work to improve skin texture, blood circulation, prevent ingrown hairs, improve product absorption and soften rough, dry skin.

best sustainable $31.99 This pack of sustainable exfoliating gloves from Cleanlogic removes dead skin cells, helping to renew and restore your skin, giving it a natural glow. They’re made with clean fiber technology to prevent the spread of odor-causing bacteria.

best silk $14.97 Made out of 100% raw silk, these Healm massage gloves are designed for ayurvedic Garshana, which helps remove dead skin cells, leaving your complexion bright and radiant. The high-quality gloves additionally stimulate blood circulation and even claim to work on correcting the appearance of cellulite.

best vegan option $4.79 These 100% vegan and cruelty free exfoliating gloves offer a ton of benefits at a super affordable price point. They provide moderate exfoliation, leaving skin soft and supple skin. At less than $5, we’d definitely say these are a steal.

