The Best Grooming Gifts for Men in 2022

There are three types of guys: Guys who love grooming, guys who groom but don’t splurge and guys who don’t groom at all. All three could benefit and enjoy a few of the best grooming gifts for men. Whether it’s gently encouraging a man in your life to shape up with a new face wash, upgrading his daily shave with a premium razor, upping his confidence with a high-quality cologne or giving him a new skincare set to try out, thoughtful grooming gifts can offer something for every kind of man.

Plus, grooming gifts for men are pretty celebration-neutral and can easily work for winter holidays, birthdays, graduations, Father’s Day and more.

Over the years, SPY’s tested out hundreds and hundreds of different grooming products and we know the grooming gifts we’d like to receive. Though there are many products that are great for grooming, we focused on grooming products that make great gifts. For the most part, we aimed for prices under $100, but we also included pricier “upgrade” picks and more price-friendly “budget” picks for a few product categories for additional variety. If you see these extra options, you can shop confidently knowing they’re all high-quality and would make great grooming gifts.

With that all being said, check out some of the best grooming gifts for men below and give the men in your life the top-notch products they deserve on their special day.

1. Vikings Blade The Crusader Ragnarr Adjustable Safety Razor

BEST SAFETY RAZOR

A safety razor may not seem like a snappy grooming gift at first blush, but it’s been the gateway tool to better grooming for millions of men. There’s a bit of a small learning curve for first-time users, but once you master a safety razor, you can get a better, more consistent, less tug-and-pull shave. Plus, compared to traditional Gillette-style cartridge razors, a safety razor saves big money on blades.

To make sure this grooming gift lands, go for a visually striking and versatile safety razor like the Vikings Blade The Crusader Ragnarr Adjustable Safety Razor. Not only does it look awesome in black and gold metal with the butterfly opening to house the blade, but it has multiple features suitable for beginners and advanced shavers, such as a straight shave bar for sensitive skin, a scalloped shave bar for a more aggressive shave and an aggression adjustment band to adjust the blade’s angle for a more or less aggressive shave.

The razor comes in a nice easily wrappable box too.

Who it’s for: The man who shaves regularly and who’s open-minded to an upgraded shaving experience.

Also consider: Alas, this safety razor doesn’t ship with razor blades, so you’ll want to make sure to pick up the Astra Platinum Double Edge Safety Razor Blades pack of 100. This pack alone will deliver years of shaves.

Upgrade pick: If you’re looking for something with a better-known brand, go for The Art of Shaving Rose Gold Safety Razor. It’s short, punchy, beautiful and delivers a great shave.

Budget pick: Jake’s been using this exact Merkur MK-23C Long-Handled Safety Razor on and off for over a decade. He says it’s survived significant drops, hasn’t rusted and has continued to give him a consistent shave day in day out despite questionable maintenance at best.

2. Geologie Starter Skincare Kit

SKINCARE PICK

Geologie is one of the best men’s skincare brands in the world, for a few different reasons. The company’s line of men’s skincare products has earned numerous awards from SPY and other reviewers, and Geologie’s dermatologist-recommended products are really high quality. On top of that, the company makes it easy to customize your skincare routine. After taking a quiz, Geologie will recommend a personalized skincare routine, which brings us to the final reason we love Geologie, and the reason it’s one of the best grooming gifts for any guy — Geologie offers a one-and-done skincare solution.

Because you can take care of all your skincare needs with one purchase, we think most guys will appreciate a Geologie subscription. Plus, SPY readers can now save 80% on a Geologie trial kit using the code SPY80. Order a trial kit for your guy and find out why we named this the best skincare subscription of 2021.

Who it’s for: The man who’s just starting to figure out the best skincare routine for his skin type.

Upgrade pick: For top-of-the-line electric razors, Braun’s the place to go. The Braun Series 9 Pro 9419s Electric Razor has an eye-catching gold body, works wet or dry and offers a pro-grade foil shave and convenient features like a five-minute quick-charge for emergency shave situation.

Budget pick: The Remington F5-5800 Electric Razor is simple and effective. There aren’t any bells and whistles, but it doesn’t need any to work well.

3. Panasonic Arc5 Electric Shaver, Model ES-LV67-K

BEST ELECTRIC RAZOR

If a safety razor makes shaving more enjoyable, an electric razor makes it much easier. The Panasonic Arc5 Electric Shaver (model ES-LV67-K) can be used wet or dry and is loaded with features to offer one of the smoothest foil shaves. After its price point, you’re not really paying to get that much more in terms of effectiveness and comfort.

Who it’s for: The man who needs to shave but doesn’t want to spend more time doing it than necessary.

Upgrade pick: For top-of-the-line electric razors, Braun’s the place to go. The Braun Series 9 Pro 9419s Electric Razor has an eye-catching gold body, works wet or dry and offers a pro-grade foil shave and convenient features like a five-minute quick-charge for emergency shave situation.

Budget pick: The Remington F5-5800 Electric Razor is simple and effective. There aren’t any bells and whistles, but it doesn’t need any to work well.

4. Naked Armor King Arthur Gold Straight Razor

BEST FOR THE SHAVING ENTHUSIAST

Straight razors are the original cool tool and have been good enough for shavers for hundreds of years. They have a steep learning curve, but can make great grooming gifts for men who want full control over their shaves. The Naked Armor King Arthur Gold Straight Razor has a beautiful ebony-gold handle and an ultra-sharp blade that will surely turn heads upon opening.

Who it’s for: The man who won’t settle for anything less than the best shave and who enjoys the act of shaving and/or grooming in general.

Budget pick: You don’t necessarily want to go budget on a straight razor, but the Gentleman Jon Straight Razor Shave Kit can be trusted. Not only does it come with a straight razor, it includes staples of the traditional wet shave, such as wet shave soap, a badger hair brush and steel bowl to lather the soap and an alum block for the aftershave. Even if a guy doesn’t get into the straight razor, he’s likely to stick it out with the traditional badger brush shaving method.

5. Harry’s Shave & Shower Travel Kit

ALL THE GROOMING BASICS COVERED

The Harry’s Shave & Shower Travel Kit is like multiple grooming gifts in one. You get Harry’s signature Truman razor as well as Harry’s Shave Gel, 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner, Face Wash and Body Wash. Customizing the set a little to change the color of the razor and the fragrance of the body wash help personalize the kit and the included Dopp kit makes it a proper gift.

Who it’s for: The traveling man or the man who would enjoy trying out a new line of grooming products.

Budget pick: The Nivea Men Complete Collection Skin Care Set for Sensitive Skin won’t break the bank yet still includes many of the essentials every man needs, including face wash, body wash, shave gel, post-shave balm and face lotion.

6. Shea Moisture Beard Kit for Men

BEST BEARD GROOMING KIT

The Shea Moisture Beard Kit for Men is just perfect for any beardsman. It has everything a man needs for a well-kept beard, including Shea’s Beard Wash, Full Beard Detangler, Beard Conditioning Oil and Beard Balm.

Who it’s for: The wild-bearded man in your life who doesn’t know that he can get rid of beard itch with just a few simple beard grooming gifts.

Also consider: The Grow Alpha Beard Grooming Kit includes a few key items to style and groom beard hairs. The beard brush can help style and spread oils and balms, a beard comb can also help style and beard trimming scissors can clip unwieldy overly long hairs.

7. Fulton & Roark Blue Ridge Solid Fragrance

BEST COLOGNE

Cologne is a pretty common gift for men but make your gift a little different by going for a solid cologne, which can be applied to skin like a balm. Fulton & Roark makes the best solid colognes under the sun and the brand’s fragrances are as varied as they are amazing. We love the Fulton & Roark Blue Ridge Solid Fragrance for its masculine sandalwood and amber notes.

Who it’s for: The man who appreciates finer things in life and understands that grooming goes beyond appearance.

Budget pick: Perhaps unexpectedly, Dollar Shave Club makes a high-quality, great-smelling line of fragrances. The DSC Warm Collection features three different warm and woodsy colognes in 15-milliliter travel-sized bottles to spice up any day. What makes these colognes great grooming gifts too is being able to buy a large bottle of any favorite fragrances.

8. Jack Black Skin Saviors

BEST SKIN CARE SET FOR REGULAR GUYS

The Jack Black Skin Saviors set delivers on its promise with its premium Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser, Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20, Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 Natural Mint & Shea Butter and Face Buff Energizing Scrub. These grooming gifts are suitable for any skin type and will take any skin from zero to hero in just a few weeks with consistent usage.

Who it’s for: A man whose face could use a little extra care and attention.

9. Lumin Complete Skin Care Gift Set for Men

BEST SKIN CARE SET FOR ADVANCED USERS

Some men are already skincare pros in which case they might be into more advanced grooming kits and products, like those included in the Lumin Complete Skin Care Gift Set for Men. Each of the six products (plus a deluxe microfiber washcloth) helps target a specific kind of skincare problem whether it’s a sign of aging or exhaustion, acne or just plain dull skin, such as the Lumin Charcoal Cleanser, Anti-Wrinkle Serum and Dark Circle Defense. Everything ships in a nice box too for a clean presentation.

Who it’s for: The man who already regular grooms and would appreciate a high-quality restock of helpful facial skincare products.

10. Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

BEST HAND LOTION

People, and most men we’d bet, don’t realize just how dry their hands get and don’t know just how good they can feel with the right hand lotion. The Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve is the right hand lotion. Though it might not be at the top of your mind for gifts, men dealing with cold weather or tough jobs will think of you every time they restore their hands with this amazon hand lotion.

Who it’s for: The man with the hands that work as hard as he does or the man who lives in cold, dry weather.

Upgrade pick: If you know for sure there’s a man who desperately needs consistent moisturization, pick up the big bottle of the Jack Black Industrial Strength Hand Healer. Whatever his hands get up to, this bottle will repair them and last a good long while too.

11. Firsthand Supply Clean Head Bundle Hydrated Hair Set

BEST HAIRCARE SET

Hair care might not be the sexiest gift, but choosing premium shampoos and conditioners can go a long way to ensuring your grooming gifts don’t flop. The Firsthand Supply Clean Head Bundle Hydrated Hair Set is definitely pricey for shampoo and conditioner, but damn does it deliver an outstanding and highly hydrating wash.

Who it’s for: The man whose hair has a life of its own and/or the man who regularly puts his hair through the wringer and requires a deep cleanse and conditioning.

12. Wahl Manscaper

BEST MANSCAPER

We put this last because it ain’t exactly a Father’s Day gift. But if you know a guy in your life who definitely wants to groom below the belt more, the Wahl Manscaper was designed to safely trim around the groin area. It’s also waterproof, making maintenance even easier and more convenient.

Who it’s for: A romantic partner who’s shown he likes to keep things clean downstairs.

Upgrade pick: This great grooming kit from Meridian won’t let you down. Meridian’s manscaping trimmer is a work of art and offers a pinch-free experience. And while we were skeptical of the brand’s deodorant for your balls, we were impressed after trying it out. Even in the skinniest of jeans, Meridian helps guys stay fresh all day long.

