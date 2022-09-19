The 13 Best Back Scrubbers Will Forever Change the Way You Wash

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever wondered how to scrub your back as thoroughly as your front? Are you embarrassed by stubborn bacne? Sure, it’s nice to have someone around to wash your back when you need it done, but they aren’t always going to be there. The rest of the time, cleaning the hard-to-reach areas of your back is important for both general hygiene and avoiding bacne. After all, how can you claim to be completely clean if a scrubbing brush only touches 50% of your body. Luckily, several loofahs, sponges and the best back scrubbers let you clean the trickier areas and massage, smooth and exfoliate your skin.

That’s right, we’ll teach you how to scrub your back in the shower. These simple and affordable hacks are so obvious that you’ll kick yourself for not trying them sooner. And, potentially the best part, the best back exfoliators and scrubbers are gender-free. This means that the best back scrubbers for men are the same as the best back scrubbers for women and everyone in between. A scrubber that can scratch any back is the scrubber you need!

We’ve put together a collection of our favorite back scrubbers, loofahs, and loofah alternatives that make scrubbing your own back no problem. Options include two-handled back scrubbers (our personal favorite), traditional wooden body brushes and 2-in-1 detachable-head scrubbers. Each is well-reviewed and capable of helping you clean your back, feet, shoulders, neck, and other areas that fall outside your reach.

From now on, it doesn’t matter if your bath buddy goes missing because these handy loofah sponges and shower hacks will always be ready to lend a helping hand.

1. Aquis Exfoliating Back Scrubber

BEST OVERALL

The Aquis Exfoliating Back Scrubber has helped many users get to those hard-to-reach places. One side of the scrubber provides a textured surface to simplify exfoliating your skin, while the other sports a smoother microfiber surface to provide a comfortable and massage-like experience. The scrubber sports handles on either end, which allows you to apply plenty of pressure and give you an easy way to hang the scrubber when you are finished. The materials used in the scrubber are purposely chosen for their quick-drying and durable properties, meaning your new back scrubber will last a long time and won’t produce an unpleasant, damp smell. This is one of the most popular products on SPY because it’s efficient and easy to use, so no wonder why we’re naming it the best back exfoliator.

2. Greenrain Bath Body Brush

RUNNER UP

After seeing that our first pick isn’t necessarily a brush, you might wonder, what is the best back scrubber brush? Even though the Greenrain Bath Body Brush isn’t a traditional loofah, it will still get your back sparkling clean and will last much longer than a loofah. This back scrubber brush boasts a 14-inch handle for reaching every part of your body, and it has nylon bristles for a comfortable washing experience. In addition to being used in the shower, this brush can also be used dry to increase circulation and improve skin health.

3. Suntee Exfoliating Back Scrubber

GREAT RATINGS

This back exfoliator for the shower from Suntee has almost 12,000 reviews and a stellar rating on Amazon. It’s made with a double-sided honeycomb texture to remove dead skin, promote blood circulation, and revitalize your body. The long shower scrubber design makes it easy to reach difficult-to-clean spots along your back, and the handles at either end make it easy to maneuver. You can also use the handles to hang it up to dry once you’re done using it.

4. Metene Shower Brush

MOST VERSATILE

We said that the best back scrubbers would change how you bathe, and we meant it. The Metene Shower Brush doesn’t just make it easy to reach every inch of your back but also features two surfaces, one with soft bristles and one with stiff bristles. In addition, this can also be used as a dry brush.

5. AARainbow Long Stretch Back Sponge

MOST EFFICIENT

The AARainbow company has taken traditional shower loofahs but stretched and braided them to create the Long Stretch Back Sponge. At its resting length, the sponge is 12 inches long, but it can stretch up to 32-inches long. That way, it can easily stretch across your back to reach the most inconvenient areas. Furthermore, the fully recyclable mesh with which the sponges are made lathers bath gel well and absorbs water fast. Each sponge also includes a hanging loop for easy drying.

6. FAAY Loofah Back Scrubber BEST REPLACEABLE PADS This versatile scrubber lets you decide exactly how you want to clean yourself. The 17-inch teakwood stick provides plenty of length for cleaning the harder-to-reach areas, while you can remove the loofah and use it as a handheld cleaning device for normal cleansing. The loofah pad is also two-sided and provides a surface for exfoliating and a surface for enjoyable skin smoothing. Plus, the teakwood stick has a hanging loop for easy storage. And the scrubber is accompanied by a money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied. Courtesy of Amazon FAAY Loofah Back Scrubber $14.99 Buy Now on Amazon

7. BAIMEI Silicone Back Scrubber BEST SILICONE This back scrubber is made of silicone, a naturally antimicrobial material that’s less likely to hold onto water after you’re done showering and grow mold, mildew and other gross bacteria. This shower scrubber is made of food-grade silicone that easily rolls up after each use for easy storage. It’s got textured pads on either side of it — one that’s good for exfoliating and the other that’s a little gentler and better for promoting blood flow. It’s almost 28-inches long, so you’ve got enough to reach around your entire back and get to all those tough-to-reach spots. It’s also got handles on either end for making scrubbing easy. Courtesy of Amazon BAIMEI Silicone Back Scrubber $7.99 Buy Now on Amazon

8. Mr. Cui Natural Exfoliating Hemp Back Scrubber BEST LOOFAH ALTERNATIVE Although loofah is an excellent material for washing and exfoliating the skin, it is hard to clean. So, hemp might be the answer if you’re looking for a more hygienic yet still natural way to clean your body. This substance cleans and exfoliates in much the same way as loofah, leaving behind silky smooth skin. Mr. Cui’s Exfoliating Hemp Back Scrubber is made from organic hemp fibers and can be used successfully on all skin types. Both the double-handled back scrubber is also machine-washable. Courtesy of Amazon Mr. Cui Natural Exfoliating Hemp Back Scrubber $9.99 Buy Now on Amazon

9. Honoma Body Brush and Loofah

BEST 2-IN-1

If you can’t decide between a loofah or a brush, choose both with the Honoma Body Brush and Loofah. On one side, you’ll find a nylon brush ideal for scrubbing or dry brushing, while on the other, there is a mesh loofah for lathering up and exfoliating your back. Both are attached to a curved plastic handle with an ergonomic grip. And, as a bonus, there’s a hanging loop for convenient storage.

10. LunaBody Bamboo Body Brush BEST EXFOLIATION If you prefer the idea of a traditional scrubbing brush, look no further than the LunaBody option. It’s made from all-natural bamboo and sports a head with a side for gentle scrubbing and another with harder bristles for exfoliation. The brush also features a 16-inch long handle to ensure no spot on your body is out of reach and a handy hanging loop for easy brush storage. Courtesy of Amazon LunaBody Bamboo Body Brush $10.99 Buy Now on Amazon

11. KIWIHOME Shower Back Scrubber

BEST SILICONE BODY BRUSH

This silicone body brush combines the convenience of the range of a body brush with the antimicrobial powers of silicone into one great bath tool. It’s also made of food-grade material that’s BPA-free and designed not to irritate most skin types. The silicone bristles are soft to the touch and not super rough like other exfoliators, and it comes with sponges you place inside to help with soap lathering. The brush also has a non-slip handle and a suspension hole so you can hang it up to dry after you’re done.

12. Toem Loofah Shower Pouf

BEST INFUSED

If you want your loofah to do more than clean and exfoliate your skin, you’ll love the Toem Loofah Shower Pouf idea. This loofah is made with bamboo charcoal fibers to draw out excess oil from your skin, eliminate toxins and deodorize while you wash. This pack includes one normal loofah pouf, one loofah pouf on a 17-inch handle and one self-adhesive hook so you can hang up your loofahs directly in your shower.

13. Mayberry Health and Home Exfoliating Bath Cloth

BEST FOR FULL BODY

For years, using a washcloth was the advice moms gave for cleaning your body. The Mayberry Health and Home Exfoliating Bath Cloth is here to change that. This nylon cloth is rougher than a washcloth but still soft enough for daily use. It measures 36 inches long by 11 inches wide, so you can use it to reach every part of your body with ease. In addition, the nylon fabric encourages excellent lathering action to rid your skin of dirt, oil and impurities.

