SPY Best of 2022 Awards: See the Men’s Products We Loved Most This Year

The SPY team is forever on the hunt for the best of everything, and now we’re excited to name the best men’s products of 2022.

We’ve certainly been busy this year. We redesigned our entire website and launched a rigorous new product testing process. On a day-to-day basis, we’ve been busy testing smartphones, throwing waterproof speakers in the pool, trying out new dress shoes and even shaving our pubes — all in the name of bringing SPY readers the best possible product reviews. And on a personal level, we’ve been getting back to living life after the worst two years ever.

But seriously guys, if your 2022 was anything like ours, it was filled with both successes and failures — and many a well-deserved beer at the end of the week. This past year, the SPY team grew significantly, and so did our knowledge of the best products the internet has to offer. At the end of the summer, SPY also launched the SPY Smart Home Awards 2022, a love letter for all the smart tech that makes us feel like we’re living in the damn future. (Check back next week, as we’ll be publishing our Best of Tech 2022 Awards soon.)

A collection of the award-winning men’s products featured in this article. Daniel Doperalski | SPY

Outside the world of tech, 2022 brought us some innovative and lifestyle-changing grooming, skincare and style products. The SPY Best of 2022 guide includes some of the coolest products we’ve seen in recent memory alongside tried-and-true classics.

Since we’ve completely revamped the way we test and review products this year, we wanted to bring our readers the do-all, end-all list of the very best products SPY editors have used in the last 12 months.

Coming a year after The 2021 Man, SPY’s annual best-in-show awards series, we’re proud to offer you the SPY Best of 2022 Awards, featuring the very best of the very best stuff our team has used, worn and loved in the past year. Let’s go!

How We Chose the Winners of the SPY Best of 2022 Awards

Part of SPY’s daily routine is scouring the internet, shopping malls and local boutiques for the newest and coolest stuff. While there’s more to life than acquiring money and possessions, we live in a consumer society, and we believe that a great product can make life a little bit better.

Even though we’re always on the hunt for cool new men’s products, we don’t want to chase shiny new things just for the sake of it. As part of our testing process, we compare newly released products to our favorite picks from past years to ensure we’re always recommending the most effective products.

How did we pick the winners? In 2022, we’ve implemented new product testing guidelines and ratings, which we’ve used to review everything from the best beard trimmers and electric razors to the best t-shirts and flagship smartphones. For the SPY Best of 2022 Awards, we chose only our most highly reviewed products. All of our award-winners have been tested (and loved) by SPY editors over a period of months to ensure they’re truly worth your money.

Daniel Doperalski | SPY

We’ve seen a lot of new stuff. We’ve taken a lot of showers. We’ve worn over 37 brand-new pairs of shoes. We’ve shaved our faces and heads so much that the hair said it ain’t coming out anymore. We’ve got next to no space left in our crowded apartment closets. But we wouldn’t have it any other way.

After hundreds of hours of testing grooming and skincare products, shoes, apparel and accessories, we’ve chosen this year’s top-performing men’s products that we’ll still be using in 2023. From trendy new DTC companies to legacy brands that date back to our great-great-grandfathers’ time, these are the top men’s products of the year.

The Best Grooming Products of 2022

Courtesy of Harry's, Amazon, Dr. Squatch

best hair care prouct $38.00 A few months ago, this product came across our desks and it had us asking ourselves, “What the f#@!k is a co-wash?” We’re glad we asked because after using the brand new Geologie Hair Co-Wash, we might never look back. It’s such a foreign experience upon first use because this product doesn’t lather, but after rinsing, we were singing the Co-Wash’s praises.



Dubbed “the anti-shampoo,” Geologie’s Hair Co-Wash has already sold out at least twice. This overall scalp cleanser cleans both hair and the skin underneath, without any of the nasty chemicals we hate, and without stripping out the good oils. Between the two formulas, the Cooling and the Smoothing, this Co-Wash has something to offer all hair types, as well as bald dudes (like some SPY editors).

best beard wash $8.19 $9.99 At SPY, we stan a good beard as well as the taking care of those beards. In the heated battle of the best beard washes, tested by a dude with a massive beard, the Shea Moisture Beard Wash topped some of the biggest names in men’s grooming. If you’re somebody with a small to extra large beard and frequently find yourself struggling with messy foods, then you have to try this beard wash to get your face fuzz sparkly clean again.



This hydrating beard wash beat out the competition, not only with top marks in performance but also as a product that serves men with all types of beard hair. On top of all that, it’s also one of the most affordable options. With very few downsides, this product deserves to be named SPY’s best beard wash of 2022.

best beard balm $9.99 A clean beard is a happy beard. But as clean as a beard may be, if it’s out of control, there’s no glory in that. That’s why the best beards deserve one of the best beard balms. After weeks of putting our favorite beard brands up against each other, we found that ol’ reliable Burt’s Bees Conditioning Beard Balm, held strong against the others. We loved that this non-greasy beard balm was easy to work into our beards and get down to the skin underneath to nourish the follicle all while providing a medium hold for styling. Burt’s also has a Leaping Bunny Certification, is Certified Carbon Neutral, and sources and packages responsibly.



Of course, you may know Burt from making the best lip balms, but if you take one look at the guy on the label, you’ll understand why he makes one of the most reliable beard products. We’re giving this award to the guy who puts the “bee” in the beard — good job, Burt.

best grooming kit $35.00 In the midst of testing the best beard grooming products, we’ve noticed that the travel-size game is next to non-existent. Occasionally you’ll find a single product that happens to be offered in a package under the TSA-approved 3.4-ounce limit, but often times the packaging is still too large to travel with. Finally, we’ve found the answer in Jack Black’s Beard Grooming Kit.



This was a no-brainer winner for SPY’s best grooming kit of 2022. This kit is offered year-round, not just as a promotional item for the holidays, and helps guys pack high-quality beard products to groom on the go. The Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit includes 1.5-ounce tubes of their popular Beard Wash and Beard Lube Conditioning Shave as well as a 1-ounce pump bottle of Beard Oil and a trusty Beard Comb.



In real life, this is everything a man with a short to medium beard needs to clean up nicely on the go: a beard wash for cleansing, a decent beard conditioner, a truly excellent daily beard oil, and a comb to style it all.

best shaving product $11.99 When testing the best shaving products, Dollar Shave Club was the top pick for shave gels. And true to the company’s name, the Dollar Shave Club’s Shave Gel is affordable, and a little goes a long way. You can also subscribe, and you’ll get a fresh canister every two months (you can pause or cancel at any time).



As for the gel itself, it gives a cooling, tingling sensation thanks to Shea butter and aloe, which also keep your skin soft and moisturized while preventing irritation. We love using this in the morning because it’s a great way to prep your face for a fresh shave. We should also note that this isn’t the first time we’ve named this popular shaving gel the best product of the year, a title its held for two years so far.

best shampoo / 3X award winner $35.00 “Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.” Yes, you might recognize this quote from The Sandlot, but we’re pretty sure the same applies to the Baxter of California Deep Clean Shampoo, a 3x SPY award winner that truly is that good. This shampoo has earned its spot in our showers since we first reviewed it back in July 2020, and for the third year in a row, it has held onto its status as the best men’s shampoo in the world.



Why do we still love it? Aside from the lack of nasty chemicals, we dig the apple cider vinegar and ginseng which improve scalp health, strengthen your hair, naturally fight dandruff and preserve your hair’s natural oils. For a shampoo we can depend on year after year, we’re giving it up in 2022 (again) for Baxter’s Deep Clean Shampoo.

best men's shave club From $5.00 As the world of online men’s shave clubs evolves, Harry’s remains a mainstay of proper yet affordable grooming. A shave club today means more than just razors, due in no small part to Harry’s versatile approach, arguably perfecting this type of business model. That’s why this year, we’re naming Harry’s the best shave club of 2022.



We’ve loved Harry’s The Truman razor since we first tested it. The intuitive, five-blade, flex hinge razor includes a lubricating strip and a precision trimmer for a comfortable shave is easy to depend on for results. But we’ve also ventured into the rest of the Harry’s-verse, trying their anti-dandruff products and skincare line for men. For a convenient and well-rounded subscription, you can’t beat Harry’s.

best bald head shaver $109.98 $149.99 Hey, baldies — you there? We sure are. On the SPY team, we’ve got precisely two bald-headed editors constantly working on testing the world’s best bald head shavers. And, when it comes to price and functionality, the Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold PRO is the head shaver to beat.



This bald head shaver is simply perfect. It’s exceptionally soft on the scalp and never scratches or cuts, it’s designed to be mess-free with hair being sucked inside of the device and it’s made for both wet and dry environments.



With each shave, users are left with a completely smooth noggin that took only seconds to get with tons of battery life leftover. Because it’s mess-free, you can also shave your head anywhere. One of our bald head-itors, Tyler Schoeber, even shaved his head using Skull Shaver on the streets of New York City. Seriously.

best beard trimmer $52.99 $104.99 Bearded bros, this one’s for you. We’ve been testing beard trimmers like it’s our job mainly because, well, it is. What did we find? Beard trimmers have changed drastically over the past couple of years. Otherwise, we learned that Panasonic’s ER-GB96 Beard Trimmer takes the cake in this category.



Instead of needing hundreds of different combs, this beard trimmer only comes with four different attachments with just three essential combs. But, don’t fret, you can get 58 different trim length options from this small amount. How? Well, the beard trimmer is built with a dial that lifts the trimmer head up and down for as many length options as you could possibly need. This trimmer also comes completely cord-free and holds an ultra-long charge. Seriously, we couldn’t tell you the last time we needed tp charge ours.

best beard oil $18 Beard oils are a little different for us. This category took a lot of thought, but we recently came to the conclusion that out of all of the best beard oils, Dr. Squatch makes the best you can buy in 2022.



This gorgeous-smelling oil comes in a number of different scents and provides total hydration to your beard. It leaves a sheen that makes the appearance of your beard look ever-so-slightly thicker (although it doesn’t technically thicken your beard). This beard oil is an essential for any man who either hasn’t tried beard oil or is a fond lover of the stuff. Trust us, this is going to be a daily one for you.

best electric razor $259.94 $329.99 You might want to skip over the price with this one, but once you’re able to look past it, you’ll understand. The Braun Series 9 is the best electric razor. No other electric razor has the ability to buzz down to the skin (completely irritation-free, mind you) the same way the Series 9 can. The battery-life on this puppy is also astronomical with the ability to last 60-minutes in total on a single charge.



Whether you shave dry or wet, the Braun Series 9 has you covered no matter where you’re shaving. Get ready to change the way you shave.

best razor / 3X AWARD WINNER $9 Do we even have to say anything about The Truman by Harry’s? Like, come on.



If you shave, this is something you should already know. The best razor on the planet is The Truman and that’s something we’ll say forever. With its iconic 5-blade head and new handle (yep, baby got an upgrade), a razor has never been faster or more effective. We love this razor, and that will never stop.

best body groomer $70 Just because it’s new doesn’t mean that it can’t be the best. Out of every single product listed here, the Dollar Shave Club electric razor and beard trimmer is easily the newest. After its release on November 2, 2022, we quickly discovered just how much of a game-changer this device is.



This is the multitool you never knew you needed. It can trim or shave any part of your body, with specific combs and heads for your body and for your face. That’s right, you no longer have to use the same combs on your pubes that you do on your face. Hallelujah.



Additionally, this trimmer is well-priced, holds a solid battery life, and comes from one of the most notable brands in shaving history. You really can’t go wrong.

best for bald guys $7.99 $8.99 Before going bald, SPY editor, Tyler Schoeber, saw a meme on Twitter in high school that really stuck with him. Essentially, it joked about bald people and how they wash their faces. Where do they stop? Do they continue up the scalp? After being bald for the past six years, he’s still unsure, but with the Bee Bald Clean Head Shampoo, he doesn’t need to care anymore.



This product is a shampoo/face wash combo that eradicates the need to wash your face and head separately. It lightly exfoliates, which leaves skin feeling nice and fresh post-wash.



Seriously, we can’t express how clean you feel after using this product. To top everything off, a little goes an extremely long way. We feel like there’s a solid chance this product is going to get at least a half year’s use before needing to replace.

best men's grooming product $135 Finally, if we had to pick just one men’s grooming product to celebrate in 2022, it would be the innovative Panasonic Multishape. By satisfying all your grooming needs in one single affordable tool, the Panasonic Multishape is value-packed. This five-in-one, space-saving device combines a beard trimmer, body groomer, electric shaver, nose hair trimmer, and electric toothbrush. What’s more, its rechargeable battery lasts a very long time.



When we covered the launch of the Panasonic Multishape in July, we weren’t sure what to think. But after we started testing, the team was convinced that this would be among the greatest grooming tools of this year. We were right, and that’s why this earns our best men’s grooming product award for 2022.

The Best Skincare Products of 2022

Courtesy of Amazon, Atwater, OffCourt, Versed

best eco-friendly grooming brand $42 As you can see from the photo, we’ve been using The Deep as one of our favorite clay face masks, but we’ve jumped on the Caldera + Lab train wholeheartedly. Why? They’ve hit every single target we look for in a grooming brand. Just look at the brand’s signature serum, The Good. Not only is it an effective tool for balancing and moisturizing your skin, but it includes dozens of botanicals wild-harvested in the Teton Mountain range in Wyoming.



Caldera + Lab is a brand dedicated to four principles: craftsmanship, ingredients, transparency, and purpose. The company is a Certified B-Corp, is certified cruelty-free by both PETA and Leaping Bunny, and has ingredient certifications from Made Safe and Cosmos. On top of that, their ingredients are hand-harvested, traceable, and used in clinically-verified formulas. This brand isn’t messing around when it comes to safety or quality and that’s easily found in the results we’ve seen from using their products.

best men's skincare product $35 What our grooming reviewers are calling the best men’s skincare product of 2022 comes from a very fresh face in the industry — Atwater. This fresh face isn’t just because they’re new, but because founder and former president of Kiehl’s, Chris Salgardo, also moisturizes with the Atwater Oil Regulator Facial Moisture.



SPY loves this moisturizer, which was formulated for guys (and girls) with oily and combination-type skin. If you’re like us, you might hate feeling any sort of residue on your face. We’ve been using this non-greasy moisturizer for months now and have fallen in love with how clean it applies and how well it absorbs, even into oily skin. One of our editors started regularly moisturizing specifically because of this product, which made this category an easy decision.

best post-gym body wash $14 You know when you use a new product and you’re just like, “Whoa,” that you’ve struck gold. That’s what happened when we used the OffCourt Deep Cleansing Body Wash and we’ve been hooked ever since. This body wash is powerful enough to erase any trace, at least odorously, that you’ve been working out (or sweating in general), so we’re happy to call this the best post-gym body wash of 2022.



A vegan, cruelty-free, and sulfate-free formula, this body wash introduces glycolic and lactic acids into the mix to cleanse skin that made me covered in sweat, oil, and dirt, and help fight breakouts. What really drove this home for us was that OffCourt used a bottle that has some grip on it. Great for athletes, guys with sensitive skin or anyone that hates chemical-packed grooming products, Off Court’s new body wash came to play.

best natural deodorant $14 A regular visitor to the SPY armpit (in the best way possible), Oars + Alps Aluminum-Free Deodorant has changed the way we treat our bodies. Using it as first as skeptics, one of our editors followed the recommended four-week trial with this natural deodorant to see if it did in fact help break the dependency on aluminum-based deodorant. We’re happy to report that it worked, and that’s why we’re giving it up to Oars + Alps as the best natural deodorant of 2022.



Though it’s not a new product, it’s still the best deodorant for men who want to live that aluminum-free life or who have sensitive skin. At this point, we’re using it daily and have experienced zero underarm rashes that would happen with different aluminum-based formulas. Call it a win for us as well as this Oars + Alps natural deodorant.

best face cleanser $18 Many of us are loyalists to our face wash, but this year, we found the one you absolutely have to try. Atwater, a brand that more than impressed us in 2022, makes our favorite face cleanser right now. The Atwater Oil Regulator Facial Cleansing Bar is a departure from your typical tubular face wash and, instead, is wrapped in recyclable paper and hits us hard in the sustainability feelings.



We’ve been using this facial bar morning and night for about two months and still haven’t made a dent in it. With ingredients like coconut acid, charcoal powder, and glycerin, this gentle cleanser removes dirt and impurities from the skin without stripping. It’s what we look forward to doing as soon as we get home from our daily commute and makes us feel normal again after rinsing. Even if you’ve found a face wash you love, you need to check this out.

best moisturizer WITH SPF $20.99 $21.99 Is it us or did men’s skincare finally become mainstream this year? It could be the destabilization of toxic masculinity or it could be because more guys showed us their routines on Tiktok. Either way, we’re stoked. This also paved the way for new direct-to-consumer skincare brands like Cardon.



We had the opportunity to test both the Daily SPF + Moisturizer and the Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizer and were impressed by both, earning them SPY’s award for best moisturizer of 2022. Both are formulated with non-toxic ingredients that soothe your skin and protect it from damaging sun rays. We love the simplicity of the products and how easy it was to fold these into our skincare routines.

best body wash $20 Dr. Bronner’s branding defies all logic. They don’t advertise, and in an era of streamlined websites, trendy DTC brands and carefully crafted copy, the bottle’s novel-length label liberally uses exclamation marks and rambles about “God’s Spaceship Earth” while quoting Abraham Lincoln. But it all speaks to the brand’s authenticity, including the fact that they’ve been making eco-friendly products long before it was the thing to do.



Most importantly, Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castille Soap is just a really, really good body wash, and it came out on top when we reviewed the best body wash (yes, we were surprised, too). The concentrated formula is meant to be diluted, meaning a little goes a very long way. Our team is divided on whether or not we like the peppermint “tingle,” but there are a bunch of other scents from which to choose.

best facial serum $97 While there’s no magic wand to stop us from getting older, the SPY team has found a few anti-aging products to be effective in their own right. Our favorite in 2022 was The Good — a multi-functional, non-toxic serum from Caldera + Lab.



It’s earned the top spot in our guide for the Best Anti-Aging Serums and has become an intricate part of our skincare regimen. Made up of 27 botanicals and sustainably sourced ingredients, the serum tackles major concerns such as hydration, dark spots, and even tone as well as the reduction of wrinkles and fine lines. We’ve been on The Good train since 2021 and aren’t getting off any time soon — especially with their newly upgraded packaging.

best face mask $10 When it comes to building a consistent skincare regime, one of the most overlooked grooming categories is the face mask. After SPY editors group-tested their favorite face masks, we found the Versed Find Clarity Charcoal Mask took the crown, landing the top spot on our list of the Best Face Masks for Men.



Our SPY editors swear by this product for its clean ingredients, gentle formula, and thick consistency that spreads almost like a puree. With only a small amount, about the size of a nickel, this mask leaves our skin feeling soft and balanced. Not only does the mask come in two types of clay and two types of charcoal in a handy pouch, but it deserves bonus points for being pregnancy-safe.

best spray-on deodorant $6.49 Ah — Old Spice, maker of products with classic scents and timeless appeal. In 2022, the dad-turned-son staple brought SPY our favorite spray-on deodorant in the Old Spice Sweat Defense Antiperspirant Deodorant Dry Spray.



Say more? Well, this deodorant body spray delivered 24-plus hours of sweat protection in the enduring scent we all know and love. Old Spice Sweat Defense’s primary ingredient, aluminum chlorohydrate, keeps your T-shirts untarnished and your skin healthy; we’re looking at you, sweaty dudes. If you’re an Old Spicer, this deodorant is a can’t-miss.

best 2-in-1 wash $9 We’re sure you’ve seen grooming products with dual purposes. Well, this one has four, and they all work well. Bravo Sierra’s Hair + Body Wash + Shave is a gel-to-foam wash for the face, hair, and body that also acts as a shaving aid. If you’re scratching your brow over that, SPY went as far as ranking this among our favorite shaving creams. With notes of white vetiver, Virginian cedar wood, and juniper berry, this woodsy-scented wonderfoam is gentle on your hair and skin.



This nine-ounce can of wonder packs a punch, making it a worthwhile addition to your grooming routine. If you’re surprised over this seemingly miracle product, we were too. The fact that it cleanses and hydrates so well that you can wash your pits and nether regions and also get a smooth shave is absolutely bonkers. But it’s a fantastic product with a lovely scent we think you’re going to love.

best acne product $18 Acne relief doesn’t have to be complicated thanks to Disco’s Overnight Pimple Sticker. Made specifically for men’s skin, we loved this comfortable, yet durable patch that wards zits away quickly. Acne-fighting ingredients hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid, willow bark extract, and eucalyptus work together to fight and heal blemishes.



After reviewing this simple acne relief product this past spring, it was clear to us that Disco has our backs when it comes to breakouts. We found that rather than using one of these every single day, they’re the perfect complement to Disco’s Start Set. By using good skincare to help prevent acne from popping up, for those inevitable, unfortunate occasions, it pays to have these stashed in for the night before a big event or in your Dopp kit while traveling. Either way, your skin is going to look flawless in photos.

best face scrub $22 A facial scrub that invigorates? We’ve heard that before, but Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Scrub truly does. We’ve named it one of the best facial scrubs before, and in 2022, it still takes the cake for quality. Formulated to exfoliate skin and remove impurities while also softening tough facial hair, we keep a bottle of this scrub in our shower at all times as a regular part of our skincare routine.



We’ve found that regular use of Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Scrub helps reduce ingrown hairs, which we’ve experienced as beard growers, as well as softer, smoother skin. Kiehl’s chose apricot kernels for this scrub’s primary ingredient, adding menthol, vitamin E, caffeine, and citrus extracts for a tingly feeling after application. It’s a great scrub to wake up with and an even better one to have a shower beer with.

best moisturizing body wash $6.97 We’ve been thoroughly impressed with the products Old Spice has been turning out recently, including their GentleMan’s Blend Body Wash. We love how this moisturizing body wash hydrates for up to 24 hours (without dyes and parabens that can irritate skin) and comes with fresh scents we’re really into.



The pump handle, also is a lesser-understood convenience in a slippery shower, especially when doubling back for a second helping of body wash. The bottom line here — easy peasy. For a brand that’s continuously making men’s lives earlier, we’re giving Old Spice GentleMan’s Blend Body Wash the nod for 2022’s best moisturizing body wash.

best sheet mask $24.99 A sheet face mask designed specifically for men? Wolf Project has read our minds here at SPY. Ideal for all skin types, even sensitive skin, these lay-flat masks cleanse and hydrate dull skin to provide an instant glow. Harnessing the power of ingredients like bamboo charcoal, humectant glycerine, niacinamide, and vitamin B3, we like to take a 15-minute break from life to let the Wolf Project Hydrating Sheet Mask do its thing. The result? We get the ultimate self-love spa-like experience right at home.



Our only wish is to experience the first time again. We couldn’t dream of a better-performing sheet mask, so we’re naming the Wold Project Hydrating Sheet Mask the best sheet mask of 2022.

best bar soap $7 Dr. Squatch is known for some of the best video ads on social media and, arguably, changed the landscape of digital advertising. It certainly helps that they had a great bar of soap to back up all the hype. We’ve been following this brand since 2016 and have been fans ever since.



We recently dubbed Dr. Squatch All Natural Bar Soap our favorite bar soap and we’re sticking to our guns in 2022. We love that the Squatch offers a multitude of scented bars to strike the fancies of guys everywhere and that they care about quality ingredients. Each bar combines oatmeal and shea butter to both exfoliate and hydrate your hyde to help you feel your best after a morning shower. And at $7 for a bar, it’s easy to grab a few to find your absolute favorite.

The Best Apparel & Accessories of 2022

Courtesy of Amazon, Cariuma, Monos, Amberjack

Best Eco-Friendly Style Brand $79 More and more, we see brands taking a conscious approach in the creation of their products, putting the planet first. Cariuma, a new force in the footwear space, is one of the leading eco-friendly brands committed to this philosophy and the SPY team digs that.



Cariuma was founded in Brazil, where it sources materials such as sugar cane, organic cotton, and rubber and somehow, turned all that into one of the best men’s sneakers. SPY editors have tested and worn Cariuma’s most popular styles, like the OCA Low and the Catiba Pro, and we’re telling you that they’re worth the hype. Three qualities you can expect? Comfort, affordability, and sustainability.

best travel product $220 The Monos Metro Backpack isn’t just the world’s best carry-on backpack to own in 2022, it’s the world’s best hackpack. Cramming everything into one small carry-on backpack is one of the hardest things you can do when traveling. Zippers bust, your laptop smushes, your deodorant pools out on your Nintendo Switch — it’s a mess. The Monos Metro Backpack rethinks the original design by including a pocket for everything in addition to an exterior Dopp kit to save room in the interior.



Although the interior is kind of tight, it doesn’t really matter. With pocket after pocket, we’re constantly finding new places to store our items inside. If you’re the type of person to pack the kitchen sink but still need room for all of your grooming essentials, a safe place to keep your passport, and of course, an area for snacks, look no further than the incredibly dapper Monos Metro Backpack.

best joggers $98 Never underestimate the power a solid pair of joggers can hold. The best joggers, without getting too intimate, feel like a warm embrace below the waist, so to say, and that’s what we found in Vuori’s Sunday Performance Joggers.



After wearing half of the Vuori joggers offered by the brand, that was enough to solidify that we’d found our absolute favorite joggers of 2022. The Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger, to quote our story title, “blew our freaking minds” between how comfortable and how versatile of a garment they were to wear. We found ourselves wearing these joggers for exercise, for lounging, and also as a regular part of everyday casualwear.

best work bag $29.99 $64.99 Having just come across our desk early in November, we’ve been obsessed with the Solo Duane Hybrid Briefcase Backpack. Why? It’s kind of for the same reason we like a good all-in-one grooming product — we like to have options. That’s why SPY is dubbing this the best work bag of 2022, especially for city commuters. If you want a briefcase, you can have it. If you want a crossbody bag, you can have it. If you need your hands and arms free, guess what — you’ve also got a backpack.



On top of that, we’re appreciative to have found a quality, versatile bag for under $75 with ample space to store our work devices, including our 13-inch MacBook Pro and charger, as well as a change of clothes for the gym. We even got a pair of Allbirds and some snacks in there after all of that stuff.

best office SHOE $179 In 2022, at least around the SPY office, dress shoes aren’t found as commonly as the now-staple office sneaker. And though we’re finding that the best office sneakers are interpreted in a range of options from distressed to polished, the one we’ve been rocking the most is the Amberjack Original.



If this is your first time hearing the name Amberjack, it certainly won’t be your last. A new face to the dressy sneaker market, this derby-style dress shoe impressed us with its sturdy sole, made from a proprietary material, that’s affixed under a water-repellent Italian suede upper. We also loved the generous width, which wider-footed guys will appreciate, that soundly cradled our feet alongside the insole’s heat-activated arches. This is an all-day comfort office sneaker that can put up with any city terrain and we simply can’t wait to see more from this brand.

best socks for men $15 We ask a lot from our socks and give little thanks in return. A bad pair of socks can ruin your day, but the best socks go unnoticed. It’s a thankless job, but here at SPY, we think it’s high time socks got their due. That’s why we’ve written odes to ankle socks and hit the trail to find the best hiking socks. After an exhaustive search for the best socks for men, Worn’s Low Show socks came out on top. Worn socks stand out for their proprietary “Arrowool” fabric, a blend of Coolmax polyester, merino wool, and elastane that our reviewer said, “feels pillowy soft through day-long wear.”

most comfortable dress shoe $180 SPY has a seasoned shoe veteran on staff in Reviews Editor, Anthony Mastracci, with nearly 10 years in the industry and even more simply wearing shoes. After spending a month testing dress shoes from brands notorious for providing comfort, he has finally reached a conclusion — but it might not shock you. This shoe, formerly known as the “LunarGrand,” broke the dress shoe industry after offering men a dress shoe as comfortable as a sneaker. Awarded with 2022’s most comfortable dress shoe award is the Cole Haan OriginalGrand.



Now, we’ve loved this shoe for years, but there’s a catch in ‘22. Cole Haan has committed to doing things a little differently, and that’s been found in their patented FlowerFoam EVA sole, made from at least 25% dandelion rubber. Aside from this new innovation in sustainable materials, we’re on board with Cole Haan’s offerings of wide widths as well as overs and unders sizing from 7-16.

best wallet $89 Bellroy’s Note Sleeve was our top pick for wallets, and we loved it enough to write a dedicated review of it, highlighting the stylish design and smart storage features. Rather than the standard six card slots, the Note Sleeve has three regular slots plus a pull tab that stores overflow cards in a neat stack, cutting down on excess material and bulk. Plus, there’s a hidden pouch for coins and a sleeve for business cards.



Bellroy also takes social responsibility seriously. The tanneries they use are gold-rated by the Leather Working Group, and the brand is a certified B Corp. With much thought and planning, the wallet is well made. Our reviewer accidentally left it in his jeans and sent them through the wash, and the wallet lived to tell the tale.

best boots $199 Thursday Boot Company has introduced us to some of the best boots for men we’ve ever laid eyes on, or feet in. From combat and cowboy to chukka and Chelsea, their wide range of styles is impressive. All of their boots are built with intricate craftsmanship and modern styling at a shockingly affordable price point.



One of our favorites in their catalog and must-haves for the winter is the Legend Chelsea Boot in black matte, which blends form and function for the men who wear their boots hard. Handcrafted with durability in mind, these hard-wearing steppers are long-lasting and will stand the test of seasons upon seasons to come.

best leather sneakers $129 In addition to producing premium boots, Thursday Boot Company handcrafts high-quality sneakers with a minimal aesthetic and sustainable foundation. Among a remarkable selection of colorways, and despite being named one of SPY’s best white sneakers, our favorite in 2022 was the Thursday Premier Low-Top in Coffee.



This sneaker is made with hand-finished leathers from the finest tanneries, buttery soft interior lining, as well as both all-day comforting insoles and outsoles. One aspect we can appreciate in an item is versatility and The Premier embodies this features. You can wear them for a casual look to the office or dress them up with some trousers for date night. Oh, and they’re ridiculously comfortable.

most comfortable underwear $49 We have been testing the most comfortable men’s underwear for years now, but when we’re asked which is the most comfortable, the answer comes incredibly easy — SAXX, full stop.



Wearing SAXX’s boxer briefs, no matter which pair or material, is like wearing a cloud on your nether regions. Each pair is designed to reduce friction with what they call the BallPark Pouch; a space in the crotch that holds your package like the precious jewels they are. Moisture and odor control are prioritized and the waistband will quite literally never roll on you. Normally we suggest switching out your underwear for new pairs relatively frequently, but SAXX makes underwear that’s practically indestructible. This is a product we could not recommend more.

best backpack cooler $325 Over the past summer, we made it our mission to find the best backpack cooler in existence. For those of us living in cities with smaller apartments, you’ll understand that beach hangs and park sips occur often. But, it’s borderline impossible to keep a full-sized cooler in some of the shoeboxes we live in. That’s why after testing the YETI Hopper M20, we decided it can’t be beaten when it comes to backpack coolers.



The YETI Hopper M20 is newer to the YETI family but packs the punch we’ve grown to expect of this brand. It has an impenetrable design and keeps beverages cold and ice frozen for around 32 hours in our testing. Yes, you read that right — over a day. Sure, it might be one of the heavier backpack coolers on this blue planet, but it surely does the job in the very best possible way.

best men's t-shirt $19 We’ve tested so many t-shirts that it’s almost disgusting. You name it, we’ve probably tested it; white t-shirts, moisture-wicking t-shirts, and even pocket t-shirts. Our closets are packed with nothing but t-shirts at this point. And, after testing so many, our feelings stay the same. Fresh Clean Threads (formerly Fresh Clean Tees) made the best men’s t-shirt.



Not only are these tees affordable, but they fit like a glove no matter your body shape. They’re the perfect tee to wear solo in the office or underneath a flannel or hoodie, if that’s your jam. Shrinkage? Fresh Clean Threads hasn’t heard of that. And, no matter how many times you wash your Fresh Clean Threads tees, they’ll keep that same buttery soft touch you felt the second you unpackaged them.



We take t-shirts very seriously indeed here at SPY, and when we say this is the world’s best t-shirt, we really mean it.

best moisture-wicking shirt $54 As we mentioned earlier, we’ve tested way too many t-shirts. During our testing efforts, we took a number of the best moisture-wicking t-shirts to the gym, football practices, lifts, and runs in hopes of finding the very best. What did we find? It was no contest. The Vuori Strato Tech Tee was the clear winner.



Although this tee is rather expensive, it is the epitome of the world’s best t-shirt for working out. It wicks moisture like nothing we’ve ever seen before, doesn’t leave any visual sweat stains no matter how much you sweat, refuses to smell, and has one of the softest textures we’ve ever felt — and that’s coming from a sweaty guy. If you work out, get this tee. Don’t even think twice.

best white t-shirt $20.65 $29.50 We’ll be honest with you, this one was definitely a close match, and we weren’t expecting this budget brand to outperform the competition. While Fresh Clean Threads felt like an obvious winner, we chose the Jockey Classic Crew as the world’s best white t-shirt. Let us explain why.



We don’t know what it is Jockey is doing, but they really have stepped up their game in recent years. The thick fabric feels tremendously high-quality, the price remains affordable, and it comes in multipacks just about anyone can afford. We found that these tees wick sweat relatively well and can even be used solo. Yes, Jockey tees can be worn alone. We couldn’t believe it either. This t-shirt was far from our initial expectations, which surprised us tremendously. Don’t believe us? Try them.

Disclaimer: Like all commerce publishers, SPY publishes sponsored content from time to time. Our sponsored content is always clearly labeled, and brands cannot pay SPY for a positive review. All of our editorial recommendations and awards are based solely on our own product testing. In the past year, SPY has worked with Geologie on a sponsored content campaign promoting the Geologie Co-Wash. To read more about our editorial policies, please visit our About Us page. You can also read more about How We Test Products.