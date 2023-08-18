The Mouthwash Ingredients That Actually Clean Your Teeth, According to Dentists

The human mouth is, by design, filled with bacteria. Food particles stick, saliva swells, and while certain bacteria jumpstart the digestion process, others linger on teeth and destroy them from the outermost layers. They also cause rank breath and are probably the reason for all the canceled second Hinge dates. Brushing, flossing, and swishing the right mouthwash can keep this from happening on a large scale.

No one wants to be the guy forcing everyone else to huff and sniff out of fear. But, bacteria build-up, bad breath, and inflammation are incredibly common. As of 2023, 47.2% of adults aged 30 years and older have some form of periodontal disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

“Bad breath can happen to anyone. It’s more the scale of it and the frequency of it,” said Dr. Tien Jiang, an instructor in the Department of Oral Health Policy and Epidemiology at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine. “A lot of it has to do with our home care and if we’re getting rid of plaque and food particles in our mouth.”

Brushing and flossing are required to rid the mouth of plaque between dental visits, but a swish of the right mouthwash can help improve breath and dental health at the same time.

What Causes Bad Breath in the Mouth?

There’s no solution without a problem. Finding the best mouthwashes for bad breath starts with a lesson in the mouth’s microbiology, and how bad breath develops in the first place.

“There are naturally-occurring bacteria in our mouths that feed off of proteins and as a result of their metabolism they produce volatile sulfur compounds, VSCs, that cause malodor,” said Dr. Dianne Sefo, a clinical associate professor and chair of the Department of Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting at NYU Dentistry.

The more bacteria one has in their mouth the higher potential for VSCs to be released, especially after big meals where food particles get left behind and can stay there for hours. The key is removing plaque, as it’s the buildup of bacteria that causes cavities and bad breath simultaneously.

“A lot of [oral health] has to do with how effectively we’re removing the sticky plaque from our mouth,” said Jiang. “And that plaque, having it either turn into calculus or not turn into calculus, the plaque in there, as it’s digesting the food in your mouth it can release acids and that acid is what can cause cavities.”

Mouthwash, much like saliva, can help physically flush out the bacteria from the mouth. This is one of the reasons that dry mouth can cause bad breath.

“Another huge part and a big contributor to breath can be dry mouth,” said Sefo. “Dry mouth contributes to bad breath because nothing is moving [the bacteria] around. It creates an imbalance in the mouth where there’s not enough moisture.”

Sefo explained that removing plaque takes daily manual work with brushes and floss, but mouthwash is also designed to play a role in that routine beyond just being liquids that rinse teeth. “A mouthwash has specific ingredients designed to improve your oral health,” said Sefo. In terms of which mouth rinses are the most effective, there are a few key ingredients to look for.

What the Experts Say About the Best Mouthwash Ingredients

Brushing and flossing actually remove bacteria, and are the only dental hygiene method that does so effectively, but certain mouthwashes contain active ingredients for targeting bad breath.

“Oxidizing agents are what neutralize VSCs in mouthwash,” said Sefo. “Common oxidizing agents that we find in mouth rinses are chlorine dioxide or a chlorine dioxide-zinc combination. Sometimes a zinc gluconate. When you see those types of active ingredients those are, specifically, the active ingredients that help treat bad odor in your mouth.”

She clarified, though, that this “neutralizing” is purely cosmetic, and these ingredients aren’t removing the bacteria. Rather, they’re covering it up with a nice smell, which comes in handy before a big date or job interview. Quaternary ammonium compounds, on the other hand, target and remove plaque, according to Sefo. These compounds can cause a lingering bitter taste or a burning sensation during use.

Chlorhexidine is another active ingredient Jiang noted for removing bacteria, but it’s only available through a prescription to treat gingivitis. “Antimicrobials like chlorhexidine with the essential oils, can help to move [bacteria] around and get rid of those volatile sulfur compounds.”

According to Jiang, mouthwashes with harsher ingredients can burn and even change tooth color if they’re overused. Jiang also explained that since the primary benefit of mouthwash for dental health, much like saliva, is the flushing of bacteria from the mouth, saltwater is a worthwhile alternative.

“Honestly, warm salt water is affordable and cheap, if we’re considering the best ways to rinse. Rinsing with that can help with soothing the gums and hydrating the mouth,” said Dr. Jiang.

All of the mouthwashes below contain at least one of the active ingredients above including sodium fluoride which, when dissolved in a liquid, becomes salt water.

The Best Mouthwashes for Bad Breath and Dental Health

Courtesy of Amazon $17.64 $22.99 Active Ingredient: Sodium fluoride



How It Works: This mouthwash from TheraBreath is formulated with fluoride to strengthen teeth enamel and prevent cavities.



There’s More: It’s alcohol-free and designed to fight cavities for up to 24 hours after the initial swish.

Courtesy of Amazon $5.97 $16.61 Active Ingredient: Cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC)



How It Works: Cetylpyridinium chloride helps remove plaque from the teeth in this mouthwash while the minty scent masks bad breath.



There’s More: Cetylpyridinium chloride is one of the most commonly used quaternary ammonium compounds in dental care and has been since the 1930s when it was first introduced.

Courtesy of Amazon $26.98 Active Ingredient: Cetylpyridinium chloride



How It Works: SmartMouth’s mouthwash is also made with cetylpyridinium chloride for the same anti-cavity, plaque-removing effect.



There’s More: SmartMouth’s mouthwash was a winner in SPY’s 2023 Grooming Awards for its effective dental care formula.

Courtesy of Amazon $20.04 $23.96 Active Ingredient: Cetylpyridinium chloride



How It Works: Crest Pro-Health also uses CPC as its active ingredient, sensing a pattern?



There’s More: This mouthwash is formulated to kill bacteria, improve enamel, and prevent cavities. This active ingredient is powerful, but don’t slack on brushing and flossing just because the label lists all the benefits.

Courtesy of Amazon $8.83 Active Ingredient: Cetylpyridinium chloride



How It Works: This simple, straightforward formula will freshen breath and do its part in preventing cavities.



There’s More: Amazon Basics is not to be slept on! This simple formula strips the ingredients down to basics and would make a great, affordable addition to a comprehensive dental regimen.

“The best way to get rid of plaque is mechanical removal like brushing and flossing and using the little picks and in-between brushes. Whatever it is that you can fit between your teeth, along with the brushing, the mechanical removal of the plaque is the best way,” said Sefo. “The rinses are just an additional thing to use.”