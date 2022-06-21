These Moisturizing Body Washes and Bar Soaps Help Prevent Dry Skin Before You Even Need Lotion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re all about to show a lot more skin as the weather continues to heat up. And the last thing you need is to be sweaty while dealing with dry, itchy skin.

When it comes to dry skin, we tend to think of a cure rather than a hydrating prevention. Instead of turning to lotions and creams to moisturize, start in the shower with one of the best moisturizing body washes. Body washes and bar soaps for dry skin are plentiful — not to mention face washes for dry skin and even cuticle oil — so SPY did the work for you. Here is our roundup of the best moisturizing body washes and bar soaps for dry skin. And the best soaps for dry skin don’t just hydrate; they offer a host of other healing benefits, too.

1. Dove Men+Care Body and Face Wash

BEST OVERALL

Formulated specifically for men’s skin, Dove Men+Care Body and Face Wash features “micromoisture technology” that activates during the lathering process. Easily rinsed off, all that’s left behind is a crisp scent while your skin is left feeling both clean and hydrated.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash

BEST DRUGSTORE BODY WASH

Available online and in drugstores everywhere, the CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash can gently cleanse and hydrate even the most sensitive skin. Green also recommends this body wash for sensitive skin, saying it’s fragrance-free and relies on ceramides and hyaluronic acid, two key moisturizing ingredients.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Nivea Moisturizing Body Wash

CONTENDER

Made with sweet almond oil, Nivea’s moisture-rich body wash offers smooth and soft skin after every use. Developed with NIVEA’s exclusive “Hydra IQ Technology,” skin is left moisturized with no greasy feel. The subtle scent is light and not overpowering.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Lumin Clarifying Body Wash

BEST TEA TREE OIL

Though the Lumin Clarifying Body Wash doesn’t slap tea tree all over its branding like other options, tea tree is nonetheless a critical ingredient in this excellent body wash.

Tea tree oil, aloe vera and ceramides work together to moisturize and cleanse your skin and minimize body acne and breakouts, all without stripping your skin of its natural hydration.

Read More: Hydrate Dry Skin With Tea Tree Body Wash for Men

Courtesy of Lumin

5. Method Stay Hydrated Body Wash

BEST SCENT

Method is a tried-and-true line, and its moisturizing body wash is no different. Perfect for guys who want a body wash that will simultaneously help with their dry skin and leave them smelling like a tropical vacation. Plus, it’s made from a biodegradable formula and is cruelty-free.

Courtesy of Target

6. Every Man Jack All-in-One Bar

BEST CITRUS

Every Man Jack’s moisturizing bar soap hits you with the tangerine and mandarin orange essential oils, and then slathers your skin in that luxe, freshly hydrated feel that only a combination of shea butter, aloe vera and glycerin can provide. No wonder they call this the all-over bar — that’s exactly where you’ll want to use it.

Courtesy Every Man Jack

7. SheaMoisture Skincare Kit

BEST MULTI-PACK

You don’t have to choose between a moisturizing body wash or a hydrating bar with this three-piece kit. The body wash features fair trade shea butter, African black soap, oats and aloe, while the shea butter bar soap is formulated for dry skin. And the facial cleanser with tea tree oil helps fight oily skin — because we all know sometimes it’s not one or the other when it comes to skin.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Eucerin Advanced Cleansing Body and Face Cleanser

BEST FOR BODY AND FACE

It’s never a bad bet to go with anything by Eucerin for sensitive skin. The Eucerin Advanced Cleansing Body and Face Cleanser is so gentle on skin that it’s as suitable for faces as it is for bodies. Multiple users reported how much this body wash helped with their eczema and dry skin in both places. There were a handful of users who experienced irritation with this body wash, so we’d recommend starting with just a little bit of wash and doing a test on your arm before giving yourself the full body treatment.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Cetaphil Gentle Cleansing Bar

BEST BAR

Soap-free and detergent-free, this mild cleaning bar moisturizes skin while restoring its natural protective oils and emollients. Containing five nourishing ingredients in a non-comedogenic formula, this gentle cleansing bar is an ideal solution for those with extra sensitive skin. Can be used on face and body.

Image courtesy of Amazon

