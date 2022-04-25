The 13 Best Spray Deodorants for Men Will Freshen Up Your Grooming Routine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve probably been wearing deodorant for a long time, so you probably think you know the best deodorants for you. And if your antiperspirant deodorant works for your needs, then you’re probably right. But if you’ve been using the same brand of stick deodorant for the last decade, you might’ve missed out on a whole new segment of deodorant: the best spray deodorant for men that money can buy.

Through a twist of history and U.S. regulations on spray deodorants, solid roll-on deodorant has been the main way to keep our bodies fresh and dry for the last few decades.

But thanks to new formulations in spray-on deodorants, you can find more deodorant choices in the personal care sections of today’s stores than ever before.

Why use the best spray deodorant for men?

Though the trusty stick deodorant can get the job done, the best spray-on deodorants for men go on dry and evenly, so there’s none of that uncomfortable sticky feeling as you sweat throughout the day. Like their solid or gel cousins, dry sprays also come in antiperspirant varieties, and there are even traditional wet spray deodorants if you want to avoid aerosols or harsher chemicals, which can harm the environment and irritate sensitive skin.

But with all that choice comes the issue of finding the best spray-on deodorant, especially for first-timers. That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite deodorant sprays for men that will upgrade your deodorant game on day one. They smell just as great as your tried-and-true deodorant and they’re just as easy to use. All you have to do is give the container a quick shake, put it about six inches from your arm and spray until your underarms are evenly covered.

Whether you’re hitting the gym before work, trying to avoid the dreaded yellow stains or just trying to keep that clean feeling 24/7, there’s a men’s spray-on deodorant for you. We even found a few picks covering a range of different multitudes to ensure we’ve got all of the best spray-on deodorants for men to consider in 2022.

And even if you decide dry sprays aren’t for you, we’ve got you covered with traditional men’s antiperspirants deodorants and even organic deodorants. But remember, that bar of soap you’re using in the shower is probably unscented, which means you still definitely need to wear deodorant.

1. Dove Men + Care Antiperspirant Spray Deodorant

BEST OVERALL

When you consider comfort, price, effectiveness and scent, Dove’s line of spray-on deodorants can’t be beaten. Dove’s aluminum-based spray antiperspirant formula uses moisturizer to prevent skin irritation and goes on dry, helping keep your armpits fresh all day and fresh all day the next day too. Dove offers multiple scents — the Minerals + Sage and Cool Fresh fragrances are great — but all the scents are clean, minimal and not overbearing. And we can’t forget that at under $3 a pop, a few cans of this dry spray antiperspirant will keep you dry for months without breaking the bank. Taken altogether, we think Dove makes the best spray-on deodorant that money can buy for most guys.

2. OffCourt Performance Body Spray

RUNNER-UP

OffCourt is relatively new to the deodorant scene, but we love the brand’s natural deodorizing approach with the OffCourt Performance Body Spray. Though it’s not a true antiperspirant since it skips out on aluminum, it relies on prebiotics to fight odor-causing bacteria at the source. That means you’ll still sweat, which is good for your skin, but you won’t stink. That’s also why this spray deodorant is also safe for use all over the body and not just under your arms. Pick up this three-pack with OffCourt’s three fragrances and see just how effective it is for yourself.

3. Degree Men UltraClear Black+White Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray

HONORABLE MENTION

If you’re an average guy, you probably wear a lot of black T-shirts and white T-shirts. If you wear a lot of them, you’re intimately familiar with the hallmark white or yellow stains. Degree Men UltraClear Black+White Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray (previously known as MotionSense) is just what you’re looking for. Surprisingly, the deodorant uses a common active ingredient in all antiperspirants, aluminum chlorohydrate, which often contributes to clothing stains. But we’ve been using this deodorant for weeks on both white T-shirts and black T-shirts and have yet to see the frustrating stains, a true antiperspirant miracle.

If you’re more worried about stains, this is a great alternative to the Dove spray-on deodorant for men, sells at a similarly cheap price and will keep you feeling fresh and dry for days.

4. Degree Men Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray

BEST FOR MULTIDAY PROTECTION

If you’re looking for a serious men’s antiperspirant, you could do much worse than Degree Men Antiperspirant Spray Deodorant. Not only do you get great value here for three cans, but Degree claims these cans will keep you fresh for 72 hours. In our experience, most claims like that are overblown, but Degree’s dry sprays definitely last longer than 24 hours, as long as you’re not playing sports literally the entire day. This antiperspirant also comes in a lovely cedarwood and bergamot scent for a pleasing masculine smell. If this seems like a good option for you, but you’re not a big fan of that particular scent, Degree also offers identical sprays with different scents.

5. Right Guard Sport Original Deodorant Aerosol Spray

BEST FOR SPORTS

Getting physical? Use Right Guard. This is by far one of the best spray-on deodorants for men playing sports due to just how long-lasting it is. One spray will completely cover your pit, meaning you’ll be saving money with the purchase of every bottle. It has the power to combat bad stink by neutralizing the odor instead of masking it, effectively ridding of your scent completely. To keep you fresher for longer, this spray has the ability to last you 24-hours total — that’s pretty good for just $4 each.

6. AXE Body Spray Mix

BEST COMEBACK

Yeah, the stuff you used in middle school is back. And, it’s surprisingly better than ever. AXE Body Spray isn’t something you should be embarrassed wearing as an adult. They recently had a full-throttle rebrand that’s placing them into the realm of adulthood. Sure, the scents are still a little strong, but with AXE, less is more. This variety pack is the perfect way to help you find your favorite scent at an affordable price.

7. Deodorant Body Spray by Bravo Sierra

BEST VEGAN & CRUELTY-FREE

Just because it’s vegan doesn’t mean it has to smell, well, vegan. Not for nothing, but a lot of the time, vegan deodorants will have a sort of pungent, old and tangy scent our noses hate. Thankfully, that’s nowhere near the case with Bravo Sierra’s deodorant body spray. This spray has a really fresh, woody scent that’s deliciously male-centric. It’s the kind of deodorant that’ll make someone say “damn, he smells good” the second you walk by. With an ultra-fine mist, you can spray this stuff everywhere and never feel too wet after applying. It’s also made with a smart lock, so you can bring it on the go to work or in your gym bag and the contents will never leak out.

8. Drakkar Noir By Guy Laroche Deodorant Body Spray

BOLDEST FRAGRANCE

Drakkar Noir by Guy Laroche is one of the most well-known and boldest fragrances in the world. If you love the cologne, you’ll love the Drakkar Noir By Guy Laroche Deodorant Body Spray too. Don’t count on it to absorb moisture or fight bacteria, but if any fragrance can cover up the smell of body odor, it’s Drakkar Noir.

9. Gold Bond Men’s Essentials Talc-Free Body Powder Spray

GREAT REVIEWS

With almost 10,000 reviews on Amazon, Gold Bond is a name that should be on everyone’s radar when it comes to the best spray-on deodorant for men. This spray is a fan favorite for the fact that it is so easily able to control moisture from your underarms as it comes out, leaving you continuously feeling fresh throughout your day. Unlike roll-on deodorant, there’s no mess or clumps with spraying, making this a stellar alternative to roll-on products. In addition, it’s got a masculine scent that’ll have you smelling like a post-shower all day through.

10. Thai Deodorant Stone Crystal Mist Natural Deodorant

BEST NATURAL SPRAY-ON DEODORANT

Not many deodorants can claim what the Thai Crystal Natural Deodorant Mist can. It’s aluminum-free, antibacterial and derives from natural mineral salts. Since it’s just water and mineral salts, it also won’t stain clothes or irritate sensitive skin. And in a plus for the ozone layer, it doesn’t use any aerosols in its easy spray bottle. If you want a natural deodorant but don’t want to pay for premium ingredients or formulas for really sensitive skin, the Thai Crystal Deodorant Spray is the best natural spray-on deodorant for you. And if you’re all about natural deodorant but aren’t keen on this particular spray, we’ve got an excellent roll-on natural deodorant for you.

11. Public Goods Crystal Spray Deodorant

ALSO CONSIDER NATURAL

Public Goods hasn’t been around forever, but they’re turning skin care, home goods and even groceries on their hand with simple, environmentally friendly products. For an alternative to the Thai Crystal Natural Deodorant Mist, try the Public Goods Crystal Spray Deodorant. It’s a little bit cheaper and offers all the same deodorizing benefits of potassium alum from the classic Thai Crystal deodorant.

12. Arrid XX Extra Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant

BEST FOR EXTRA DRYNESS

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Arrid’s been making deodorant since the 1930s, and the company’s stuck around because its products are tried and true and just work. The name Arrid should evoke an arid, dry desert because that’s what you’ll get when you use this dry spray antiperspirant. Arrid’s formula boasts a whopping 24.6% aluminim chlorohydrate, so this dry spray will fight wetness and odors and keep your underarms dry on even the sweatiest of days. Not only will it keep you dry, but it’ll leave you smelling of light citrus, so you’ll smell as fresh as your armpits feel. Note, generally the more aluminum chlorohydrate present in a spray, the more likely it is to irritate sensitive skin, so if you’ve got sensitive skin, try using less spray than you normally would to see how your skin reacts over the course of a day.

13. Manscaped Crop Reviver Ball Spray Toner

BEST FOR DOWNSTAIRS

Maybe your pits are stank-free. Or, maybe you’re just a fan of your current roll-on deodorant. Whatever the case may be, note that it’s not always your armpits that need some good-smelling attention — sometimes you need some spray-on below the belt. This spray-on deodorant is made with soothing aloe and witch hazel extracts to keep your bad boys down below feeling and smelling fresh even in motion. This is especially important to use if you’re the type to shave down there, too, because the toner calms and cools freshly shaved skin from chafing when it’s bare below deck. So, treat your balls the way they want to be and snag Manscaped’s Crop Reviver for yourself.

