The Best Sweat Wipes for a Quick Refresh When a Shower Isn’t in the Cards

Nothing demands a shower quite like a long, sweaty workout, but scheduling doesn’t always allow for it. And because sitting in the funk all day isn’t an option, both for hygienic and social reasons, a quick to-go alternative is the next best thing.

Enter sweat wipes, which provide temporary relief so the body can proceed with the day’s activities until a window of time opens up later on. While not equivalent to a shower, they can get the job done in a pinch and help users to avoid body acne, rashes, and other skin issues that can result from staying in workout clothes all day.

What the Experts Say

Idaho-based dermatologist Dr. Dustin Portella noted that the sweat, dirt, and oil from a workout will stay on the skin for hours if a shower or bath doesn’t happen promptly. Sooner rather than later is always best, even if it’s just a swipe from a sweat wipe.

Sweat wipes are also great for targeting certain areas that are more prone to sweat and stink. Paying close attention to hot spots — like the armpits and crotch area — can go a long way toward taming the stink, as the combination of sweat gland concentration and higher friction in those areas makes them ripe for prolonged smell.

“Sweat is more than just water and electrolytes,” explained Dr. Portella. “You actually have cellular debris that comes out in armpit and groin sweat. All that organic cellular debris gives bacteria more to feed on, which is what makes people stink when they sweat. And when you include oils that are full of triglycerides and fatty acids, sweat in those areas is really a nutrient-dense food for bacteria.”

But before raiding a diaper bag for a stash of baby wipes to use at the gym, Dr. Portella recommends taking time to read the labels to make sure they are water-based and additive-free. And licensed esthetician Ian Michael Crum added that it’s important to find sweat wipes that are fragrance-free to minimize skin irritation.

“It’s tricky because sometimes products will be labeled unscented, which just means the smell from any additives they used have been neutralized,” Crum said. “So that’s technically not without fragrance chemicals added. It just means you don’t smell anything. I would look for products that say fragrance-free in a claim because, I mean, there are no regrets after that.”

When shopping for wipes, Crum also recommends looking for options with all-natural skin-soothing qualities. “After working out, your skin might be slightly red just from all that blood circulation. Soothing wipes with aloe, fruit enzymes, or cucumber extract can help the body cool down just a bit.”

best flushable sweat wipes $25.99 While some wipes will clog toilets and septic systems, Cottonelle’s flushable wipes are constructed for no-drama flushing, making them great for use in locker room public bathrooms. Cottonelle’s wipes find a sweet spot of enough durability to complete a wipe-down without requiring frequent plunges and calls to the plumber. And the ripple texture on these wipes isn’t just for show — it improves moisture absorption and residue removal for a more efficient clean.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST COMPOSTABLE SWEAT WIPES $4.99 The Honest Company’s refreshing wipes use only seven different ingredients and a base that’s 99% water to help minimize the chances of irritation. They’re made without plastics, fragrances, parabens, alcohol, or chlorine processing, and also fully disintegrate in just eight weeks after use. They’re also recognized by the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance.

Courtesy of Amazon best heavy-duty sweat wipes $31.99 For a wipe with a more washcloth-like feel, NorthShore Supreme comes through with a heavy-duty quilted option that resists tearing. These wipes feature aloe and calendula to promote soothed, hydrated skin and are hypoallergenic, paraben-free, and alcohol-free. They’re also slightly larger than a sheet of notebook paper and much larger than the average body wipe, so heavy sweaters and taller humans can get their money’s worth.

Courtesy of Amazon best large biodegradable wet wipes $13.99 The first shower following a camping trip is a glorious experience. Sweat has a remarkable ability to attract dirt, dust, and campfire smoke, which sometimes leaves campers wanting a bit less of the great outdoors on their person before they return to the joys of running water. Surviveware’s biodegradable wipes are constructed for use outdoors with a light scent and biodegradable design. Note: even though they will disintegrate, it’s still a best practice to pack them out from the campsite.

Courtesy of Amazon best deodorant sweat wipes $18.99 Mandelic acid’s antibacterial properties make it a key natural additive for those wanting more odor control out of their wipes (This acid also exfoliates the skin, removing dead cells that can trap bacteria and sweat, leading to body odor.) These wipes are also scented with a fresh cucumber fragrance, adding a bit more peace of mind that sweat stink will be kept at bay.

Courtesy of Amazon best soothing sweat wipes $9.99 $10.99 The individual wrapping on these sweat wipes keeps them fresh and ready for use, and their soothing ingredients make them particularly great for folks whose skin flares up after a workout. Featuring cucumber extract, oat kernel extract, aloe, vitamin E, and chamomile, these wipes do double-duty to clean and calm the skin.

Courtesy of Amazon mintiest sweat wipes $8.98 $16.99 Dude Wipes take a mintier approach to wipedowns by including natural ingredients like eucalyptus, mint, and tea tree oils to refresh sweaty surfaces. Armpits become something to be smelled, and aloe and vitamin E help keep the skin moisturized and feeling happy.

Courtesy of Amazon largest sweat wipes $14.95 Talk about big-time wipes. Measuring 12 by 12 inches, HyperGo’s bathing wipes are large enough for any job, and there’s plenty of all-natural substance to go with all of that size. Aloe, oatmeal, chamomile, and honey all make the 100% plant-based ingredient list, with alcohol and fragrances nowhere to be found.

Frequently Asked Questions About Sweat Wipes Are sweat wipes reusable? Most of the time, no. They’re meant to be used once and thrown away. They’re not the most environmentally-friendly solution, but they’re great for moments when a full shower and towel aren’t available. Are sweat wipes good for your skin? Sweat wipes themselves aren’t particularly beneficial or harmful, although they sometimes contain ingredients that can be good for the skin. However, removing sweat after a workout helps prevent clogged pores (thanks to a build-up of oil and bacteria), and sweat wipes can assist in that. That being said, it’s best to be gentle when using sweat wipes and not rub or wipe too vigorously. What other products should be in my gym bag in place of a shower? Hit your pits with a good deodorant. And there are various powders available to help maintain fresh nether regions and feet. Can I use baby wipes in a pinch? Sure. While they aren’t the best option, an imperfect wipe-down is immensely better than no wipe-down at all.

