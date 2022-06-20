Upgrade to a Water Flosser and Never Again Worry About Manually Flossing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Who among us has not had the internal debate over whether or not you have the energy to floss? Yes, we all know that flossing is important for our oral health but getting an extra five minutes in bed to scroll through our phones is kinda important too. Thankfully, water flossers are here to make flossing quick, painless and, in some cases, more effective than using a thin piece of thread between our teeth. Plus, you need to stop looking at your phone right before bed. It’s terrible for your sleep health.

As with electric toothbrushes, it’s time to let the machines take control of your oral health. A water pick or water flosser works by shooting water into all those hard-to-reach spots, getting all the gunk out from between your teeth. Their angled tips make them easier to maneuver than floss, and they feel better against your gums. Water picks can help reduce the chance of gum disease and it’s highly unlikely your gums will bleed, which can be commonplace with traditional floss.

Water flossers can be a great replacement for traditional floss. They are better able to adapt to dental implants, braces, crowns and bridges. Traditional floss is typically better at removing plaque on the sides of teeth and can help remove pieces of food stuck between teeth. Your best bet is to go with both types of floss and rotate between the two options to ensure your oral health continues to get an A+ rating from your dentist.

Need some help choosing a water pick? Check out our suggestions for the best water flosser below. (And don’t forget to grab a tongue scraper for the full deep clean your mouth deserves.)

1. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

BEST OVERALL

The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser continues to top dentists’ and customers’ picks for the best water flosser and for good reason. The Aquarius can be set to floss mode or hydro pulse massage mode. The floss mode provides maximum plaque removal, while the hydro pulse massage mode stimulates your gum circulation. This set comes with 10 different pressure settings and a 90-second water capacity, which means it’s easy for customers to find the exact setting that works for them. They also don’t have to stop and fill up the water tank halfway through their floss session. The Aquarius can effectively clean the deep crevices around dental implants and braces.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. H2ofloss Water Dental Flosser

BEST FOR SHARING

If you want a water flosser the whole family can share, we like the H2ofloss Water Dental Flosser. The H2o Water Dental Flosser comes with 12 multi-functional tips, including jet tips, tongue-cleaning tips, orthodontic tips, periodontal tips and nasal tips, more than enough for several people to each lay claim to their own. Its water pressure ranges from 5-110 PSI and the H20floss has a convenient pause button on the handle that allows users to adjust the water pressure during the cleaning process. The large water reservoir allows users to clean their teeth and gums for over 90 seconds and the flosser even has built-in storage to house extra tips. Although this water pick is powerful, it’s quieter than you think.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Waterpik Complete Care Water Flosser

BEST FLOSSER AND TOOTHBRUSH COMBO

The Waterpik Complete Care Black Sonic 9.0 flosser comes with an electric toothbrush and a water flosser for a full-care dental system. This packaged deal lets you save counter space and money by having your water pick and toothbrush plugged into one charging device. The flosser set is designed to strategically clean your gums quickly and effectively with high water pressure and pulsations. The water flosser has an impressive 10 settings and can deliver 10 to 100 PSI for a powerful clean in combination with 1400 water pulses per minute. It comes with five water flosser tips, two brush heads, a toothbrush travel case and a tip storage case. The Waterpik’s toothbrush also comes with a rechargeable battery and two different brush settings, and removes up to nine times more plaque than a manual toothbrush. These two products will save you time and money by replacing your manual toothbrush and floss while making it easy to prevent cavities and gum disease.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Spotlight Water Flosser

BEST FOR TRAVEL

The cordless, rechargeable and compact handheld water flosser has a built-in 190 ml tank that is easy to fill and makes it a great option for travelers or anyone with limited counter space. The 360-degree rotating nozzle expertly removes food and plaque using 80 to 160 PSI of water pressure. The flosser comes with four specialized tips, including a tongue scraper, a classic jet tip, an orthodontic jet tip and a periodontal pocket sprinkler. The Pulse option is great for sensitive teeth and gums.

Courtesy of Spotlight

5. Waterpik Water Flosser for Kids

BEST FOR KIDS

Getting kids to just use a toothbrush can be a massive chore feat for parents. Thankfully, Waterpik has designed a water flosser specifically for kids that makes flossing fun. The bright green color is much more exciting than the average water flosser and the smaller design makes it more comfortable for kids to hold and use. Young flossers can choose between a regular and orthodontic tip and pick one of the three pressure settings to best suit their needs. Parents will like that the Waterpik has an extra safe electrical design and kids will have fun using the 20 stickers that come with the unit, allowing them to decorate the flosser. Designed for kids ages 6 and up, the Waterpik is proven to remove 99.9% of plaque and is 50% more effective than regular flossing, which means parents and kids will have a 100% chance of a better visit at the next dental appointment.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Panasonic Cordless Water Flosser

EASIEST TO CLEAN

The Panasonic cordless water flosser can be completely sanitized in the dishwasher. The waterproof flosser comes with several options to help users get the best clean for their teeth and gums, including three pressure settings and an option for flossing with just water or with water and air. The water reservoir has enough space to power the flosser for 35 seconds and one full charge can last for 15 minutes, making this a great option to take on a weekend getaway. The cordless water flosser packs a powerful 1500 pulses per minute to ensure you get a dentist-clean feeling after every floss.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Philips Sonicare AirFloss

FASTEST

If you are short on time and still want to get in a good flossing session, we like the Philips Sonicare AirFloss. Using water or mouthwash, the Phillips flosser releases short bursts of air every second to help remove food and plaque between the teeth in only 30 seconds. The flosser spritzes a gentle mist of water or mouthwash to help users feel extra clean. Removing five times more plaque than manual brushing on its own, the rechargeable Phillips has an impressive three-week battery life when fully charged. A gentle option for users who find traditional water flossers overpowering, the Phillips is safe for use with braces, implants and veneers.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser

BEST CORDLESS

Water flossers can have a pretty big price tag, but you can still get a great clean at an affordable price thanks to the Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser. The cordless flosser is powered by three AA batteries (replaced after approximately one to two months of use), which helps to lower the cost of the unit. The cordless Waterpik doesn’t have as many features or tips as its higher-priced competitors, but it still comes with two power settings and two jet tips. Approved by the American Dental Association, the cordless Waterpik is also waterproof, which makes it safe to use in the shower.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Insmart Cordless Water Dental Flosser

BEST BARGAIN

For lazy flossers on a budget, consider the Insmart Cordless Water Dental Flosser. Priced under $40 and backed by over 5,000 five-star ratings, this water flosser comes with a pouch for travel. With its 300mL tank and four water jet pressure settings, the water flosser recharges with a USB cable and can hold its charge up to 21 days.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Waterpik Whitening Water Flosser

BEST WHITENING

Clean gums are great — but it’s not as if you’re going to collect compliments on your periodontal hygiene. So best to combine a clean smile with a bright one with the Waterpik Whitening Water Flosser. This flosser comes with 30 whitening tablets, two whitening tips, one plaque-seeker whitening tip, an orthodontic whitening tip and a tip storage case.

Courtesy of Amazon

