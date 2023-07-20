The Best Dental Care Products of 2023

BEST WATER FLOSSER

When it comes to water flossers, not many brands can go toe-to-toe (or is it tooth-to-tooth?) with WaterPik, but Smile Direct Club is in that elite club and has them bested in our book. This one’s tank holds up to 90 seconds of water, which can be delivered in three different pulse settings (regular, slowed, and pulsing), adjusting to each user’s preference. And none of those settings is paltry; even the slower one has more oomph than most other brands’ best attempt. Still, this device doesn’t replace the actual floss itself—no water flosser should—but it’s terrific at blasting away plaque that otherwise builds up steadily around the gums and between the teeth.