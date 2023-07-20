The Best Dental Care Products of 2023
If you can’t remember the last time you went to the dentist, consider this your reminder. Proper dental care doesn’t have to be boring and dull, but it’s also okay if floss isn’t the most exciting product on the counter. SPY editors are very particular about their teeth cleaning, and these products are approved by their (collective) hundreds of teeth.
Philips One by Sonicare
With all the high-powered, Bluetooth-activated brushes out there, it begs the question: Does tooth brushing need to be this hi-tech? Our answer is no, and while Philips has some of the most impressive toothbrushes from that lot — with apps that track brushing behaviors and whatnot — this back-to-basics pick deserves some serious flowers.
Let’s not get complicated about teeth brushing. This one is the best upgrade from manual brushing you can make without spending $100+ on a machine that won’t do as much as consistent flossing. It’s comfortable to use, is battery-powered making it great for travel and has a 2-minute timer.
Selahatin Whitening Toothpaste
Sweden-born Selahatin is doing something special in the oral care category; its toothpastes, mouthwashes, and oral sprays have delicious flavor profiles not unlike a top-tier fragrance. We think of them as the artisanal mixologists of the dental care world, and are quite impressed with their recent offerings.
There’s the honey-sweet Hypnotist with a refreshing kick of peppermint and anise, as well as the zesty cocktail of lime, lemon, salt, and peppermint that is Blue Forever. Eukalypse will probably garner the most fans, for its medley of eucalyptus, peppermint, and honey. Give them all a try to find a flavor that satisfies best; it’s as rewarding as finding a signature cologne.
MOON Midnight Enamel Care Dissolving Whitening Strips
These whitening strips are impressively effective, very easy to use, and less painful than other options we’ve tried. Apply MOON’s strips to a freshly brushed smile just before bed, and they hug themselves to the contours of the public-facing teeth so that no crevice is left unwhitened. They’ve got hydroxyapatite to protect and fortify enamel, plus a bit of lavender and chamomile to soothe teeth and gums (and to promote a more satisfying slumber at that). Expect noticeable results after just a week of wear, but magnified brightness at the end of the 4-week supply (assuming two strips are used each night).
Boka Ela Mint Floss
Boka’s floss runs laps around the drugstore alternatives. It’s thick — but not rope-like — and slides through teeth thanks to a vegetable wax coating. That wax carries a minty freshness that lingers on the gums after use, too. This wax never frays, and is one of the sturdiest for navigating things like crowded teeth, trapped popcorn kernels, and fixed retainers. It’s also free of Teflon and petroleum, which isn’t something many drugstore brands can boast about.
SmartMouth The Original Activated Mouthwash
SmartMouth is the absolute, hands-down best way to kill bad morning breath or to prevent mid-day coffee breath. It is powered by zinc ions that neutralize any odorous bacteria throughout the mouth and prevent them from proliferating for 12 hours after the fact. Use it before work or a big date for reassurance (and to spare colleagues or make a stellar first impression). Best of all, and the distinguishing factor that separated this option from others, is this clinical-grade clean is also free of alcohol so it won’t parch the mouth after use.
Quip Smart Custom Bundle
Dental care is intimate. It’s specific. It’s borderline religious. That’s why grooming kits that assume that every buyer wants or needs the exact same solution are bogus. Not Quip. Quip lets customers opt in or out of every component of their kit, so you can stay loyal to any go-to toothpaste and floss if you want to. The brush’s slim profile packs a lot of power in something ½ the width of the standard Panasonic, and they regularly send head refills. They also have floss, fluoride toothpaste, mouthwash, and xylitol gum for people who want to purchase it all in one swoop. This is an award of a kit, but it’s also awarding a brand for respecting the sanctity of customization. God bless.
Smile Direct Club Large Water Flosser
When it comes to water flossers, not many brands can go toe-to-toe (or is it tooth-to-tooth?) with WaterPik, but Smile Direct Club is in that elite club and has them bested in our book. This one’s tank holds up to 90 seconds of water, which can be delivered in three different pulse settings (regular, slowed, and pulsing), adjusting to each user’s preference. And none of those settings is paltry; even the slower one has more oomph than most other brands’ best attempt. Still, this device doesn’t replace the actual floss itself—no water flosser should—but it’s terrific at blasting away plaque that otherwise builds up steadily around the gums and between the teeth.