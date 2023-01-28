Dr. Squatch Just Launched Three New Cologne Scents For The Mountain Man in All of Us

Dr. Squatch, one of SPY’s favorite men’s grooming brands with a sense of humor has just released a round of new cologne scents that capture the very essence of an “outdoorsman.” The scents include Woodland Pine, Glacial Falls and Fireside Bourbon — so if you’re looking to smell like that guy on Tik Tok who chops tree stumps in half with an axe, they’ve got what you need.

Dr. Squatch’s New Colognes: The Details

These brand-new colognes are made with sustainably-sourced ingredients that are high-performing and designed to last all day. They’ve skipped potentially harmful and toxic chemicals found in other colognes and opted for natural ingredients instead.

They’ve also added their Cedarwood Virginia scent into all three blends so no one will mistake your scent for something other than an untouched hiking trail in a national park.

$49.00 If you’ve ever gone on a hike, chances are you know what a pine tree smells like. It’s delightful, and anyone who doesn’t think so hasn’t tried hard enough. Take a big ol’ wif of your favorite pine forest with this long-lasting cologne that contains notes of cypress, pine and vetiver.

$49.00 If you’ve ever wanted to experience the cool, refreshing feeling of shoving your head underneath a waterfall this cologne will get you some of the way there. It combines notes of bergamot, clove and citrus together with Cedarwood Virginia for a long-lasting scent.