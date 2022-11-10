Dr. Squatch Has Introduced Lotion That Will Last All Day and Night for Your Skin

Dr. Squatch is upping the ante ahead of the holiday season.

The hygiene-based brand, which is a SPY team favorite, is adding a new type of grooming product to its portfolio: body and hand lotion. The first-ever Dr. Squatch lotion collection introduces three unique scents for men including Fresh Falls, Pine Tar and Cool Fresh Aloe — all of which are clinically proven 24-hour moisturizers.

“Our customers have been asking us for years to create a lotion, and we are excited to deliver it to Squatch Nation,” said Josh Friedman, Chief Marketing Officer at Dr. Squatch in a press release. “Men tend to follow a reactive approach to skincare and lack education on the benefits of using body lotion on a regular basis. Dr. Squatch wants to flip this narrative by educating men on the benefits of using lotion regularly, not just for dry skin because all people deserve to have soft, healthy skin.”

Dr. Squatch prides themselves on having an all-natural men’s care lineup with high performance, aiming to make its male customers “Feel Like a Man, Smell Like a Champion”. Similar to their existing products, the new 10 oz. bottles of lotion are free from harsh chemicals and synthetic contents. Each of the lightweight, non-greasy options combine natural moisturizers and nutrients such as Shea Butter, Vitamin E, and Coconut Oil, to hydrate and soothe in efforts of keeping your skin in the best shape.

The Fresh Falls scent is reminiscent of a crisp forest waterfall and uses with menthyl lactate, which provides a refreshing, cooling sensation. Whereas Cool Fresh Aloe contains aloe vera, best known for being a rich source of antioxidants and vitamins for soothing and softening the skin. Pine Tar is the most masculine out of the trio with a freshly-cut pine scent, capturing the essence of an old-growth forest.

Whether you’re in search of the best stocking stuffer idea for your ashy brother who always forgets to apply lotion before leaving the house or simply looking to enhance your skincare routine, Dr. Squatch is set to give your skin some serious TLC.

The three scents are available now on the Dr. Squatch website for $16.