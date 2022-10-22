5 Products From Dr. Squatch That Will Make Excellent Stocking Stuffers This Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The holiday season is quickly approaching. Seriously, once Halloween is over, it feels like Christmas somehow appears the very next day. As your months get busier and you begin to think about the best Christmas gifts for all of your family members and friends, don’t forget about the little guys. That’s right, the best stocking stuffers are just as important.

When purchasing stocking stuffers, you need to snag gifts that, well, can fit in a stocking. Gift cards, candies and tiny trivial toys are always recommended, but stockings also make for an excellent way to incorporate new products in there that your giftee might not otherwise consider buying themselves. So, if you know someone that desperately needs to switch up their hygiene-based products, look no further than SPY-favorite hygiene brand Dr. Squatch.

For those of you unfamiliar, Dr. Squatch is a men’s hygiene brand raising the bar on personal care products through scent, design, ingredients and formula. All Dr. Squatch products are totally natural and made without any harmful ingredients. The products are specifically formulated for men because of different needs that might arise through performance, scent and more.

While Dr. Squatch is famous for bringing back bar soap in a number of funky-yet-fresh scents, you might be surprised to find out that the brand has some of the best deodorants, shampoos, colognes and more. And, yes, because the brand is all-natural, we’re talking about natural deodorants, shampoos, colognes and more. That’s just how Dr. Squatch does it.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for your boyfriend to tell him you hate his current body wash or looking to gift dad something outside of the shampoo brand he’s been using for the past 30 years, check out 5 of our favorite Dr. Squatch products right now that make for excellent stocking stuffers.

1. Dr. Squatch Bar Soap

There are a number of different bar soaps to try from Dr. Squatch. Like, it feels as if they’re always releasing something new to the public. Even in anticipation of Halloween, Dr. Squatch came strapped into October with yet another few bar soaps like Bricc of the Dead and Werewolf Wash. While you can find so many different bar soap scents from Dr. Squatch, one of the brand’s most popular is its Bay Rum scent. This puppy has tons of high praise from customers far and wide and leaves a delicious spicy island scent all over your bod.

Courtesy of Dr. Squatch

2. Dr. Squatch Pine Tar Shampoo

Hair care is just as important as body care at Dr. Squatch. Our favorite? Pine Tar. There’s simply no comparison when it comes to scent. This is so much of a head-turner that you might even turn your head on yourself. Each bottle is packed with the scent of an old, untouched forest, keeping jojoba oil and oat protein at the forefront to keep that ‘do strong, healthy and looking great. This is a genuine must for any outdoorsy kind of guy looking for their next favorite shampoo.

Courtesy of Dr. Squatch

3. Dr. Squatch Fresh Falls Deodorant

Natural deodorant is a must for some guys but a bust for others. We suggest that prior to purchasing natural deodorant, peep your giftee’s current deodorant. Or, simply ask them how they feel about natural deodorant. We’re suggesting this solely because some dudes’ pits are so much sweatier than others and natural deodorizers simply won’t work the way he’ll want them to. If he’s cool with a proper natural deodorant, look no further than Dr. Squatch’s Fresh Falls Deodorant. This option is super refreshing to the nose and when coating a pair of pits. Body odor? Never heard of her.

Courtesy of Dr. Squatch

4. Dr. Squatch Crushed Pine Cologne

Great cologne can get expensive. But, that doesn’t mean all great cologne is expensive. Throw some Dr. Squatch in your giftee’s stocking this year with this $21 Crushed Pine cologne offering. It’s not an all-year kind of cologne because it’s very Christmas-centric, but anyone that’s into the holiday season a little more than others will surely appreciate this scent.

Courtesy of Dr. Squatch

5. Dr. Squatch Crisp Citrus Hand Soap

Dr. Squatch’s Crisp Citrus scent creates an extraordinary hand soap that will ensure he’s washing his hands even when he claims, “I only peed!” Using coconut oil, tea tree oil and aloe vera, his hands will stay clean after every wash and feel softer than whatever alternative he’s probably using right now. Honestly, you don’t even have to wait for Christmas with this one. Sneak it in his bathroom now.