Need a Gift Idea for a Well-Groomed Man? Save $57 on FOREO’s Facial Cleansing Brush

A couple of years ago, facial cleansing brushes became one of the most giftable beauty products in the world, and they were a major hit in our guide to the best gifts for women. However, these massaging brushes work just as well on men’s tougher skin and facial hair, and for Movember, FOREO is taking $54 off the price of their popular cleansing brush for men.

From now through November 30, FOREO is offering guys up to 41% off its men's products. It's part of a Movemeber promotion that's ending soon.

For a limited time, the FOREO Luna 3 Men facial cleansing brush is marked down to just $165. Plus, as part of FOREO’s Cyber Monday sale, you can use the discount code “ADD10” and save an additional 10%, bringing the price down to just $153.

Here at SPY, we never recommend a product that we wouldn’t buy for ourselves or recommend to a friend, and we recently tested this popular cleansing brush for ourselves. Head to FOREO to take advantage of these Movember savings, and keep scrolling to read more about our experience with this product.

use code add10 $165 $210 21% off This facial cleansing brush can remove 99.5% of dirt and oil from your skin, but it can also help remove gunk from your facial hair, too. If you like to treat yourself, or if you need a gift for the well-groomed man in your life, then take advantage of this sale before it ends.

Pros Deep clean pores on the face

Remove dirt and debris from facial hair

Depuff and smooth facial skin

Boost circulation with sonic massage Cons Expensive skincare tool

We can’t verify FOREO’s anti-aging claims

What We Liked About the FOREO Luna 3

FOREO recently updated their popular facial cleansing brush, and that includes a new men’s edition. One of our product reviewers recently had the chance to test out this product, and you can read our in-depth review of the FOREO Luna 3 Men’s.

Our reviewer said that his face had “never felt so clean” as it did after using the Luna 3 on his face.

The long-term results? A smoother appearance, reduced puffiness and dark circles, and boosted skin radiance. It even promises the fading of blemishes and the prevention of breakouts. SPY product reviewer Joey Skladany

Here’s how it works: FOREO facial cleansing brushes use intense vibrations to remove oil, dirt and other impurities from your skin and pores, eliminating gunk that you’ll never remove with face wash alone.

According to FOREO, this brush can also “boost microcirculation for a brighter, healthier complexion.” At the same time, it can help you keep acne breakouts and ingrown hairs under control by clearing out your pores and keeping your skin clean and healthy. Finally, FOREO claims that this brush can also help with anti-aging by reducing the appearance of wrinkles. We can’t speak to that, but it definitely won’t hurt.

We know that a facial cleansing brush isn’t going to be a good fit for every guy. For men who are skeptical about adding new grooming tools to their routine, it might be a bit too much. However, for guys that have a dedicated skincare routine and who are always on the lookout for new grooming hacks, we can definitely recommend the FOREO Luna 3 — especially while it’s on sale.