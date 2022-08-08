Get In Here: Amazon’s #1 Best-Selling Water Flosser Is 45% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When you scour Amazon for deals on cool gadgets and fun electronics, a water flosser is probably not the first thing that jumps to mind very often. But today should be that day, because the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional is on sale for a whopping 45% off.

This is Amazon’s #1 Best Seller for power dental flossers, and over 103,000 Amazon reviewers have given it an average 4.5 out of 5-star review, so you know it’s one of the best models available. And, since a water flosser isn’t exactly the sort of thing to share, now’s the time to stock up for the whole family. This particular water flosser has also been tested and approved by the SPY team, and even at its full price it’s worth the investment.

Courtesy of Amazon

Why Choose a Water Flosser?

Daily flossing is one of the most important parts of your healthcare routine, because nothing prevents gum disease and gingivitis like flossing combined with brushing. And water flossing is actually better than traditional flossing in many ways. It’s easier on your gums — no bleeding, which is common with traditional floss, and it’s also far easier for people who have difficulty with traditional flossing because of tight spaces between their teeth or mobility issues.

A water flosser simply shoots a very concentrated narrow stream of water at high speed, and when aimed at your gums and between your teeth it acts as a power washer, dislodging plaque, food and other debris from your mouth. And unlike traditional flossing, a good water flossing leaves your mouth feeling refreshed instead of punished.

Water flossers are also far better for people with dental implants, braces, crowns, or bridges, since there is nothing to get stuck in your dental implements.

Why We’re Excited About This Deal: Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser There’s a reason Waterpik has become synonymous with water flossers, as Kleenex has with facial tissue and Dumpster with trash disposal bins. Water Pik, Inc. has been making water flossers since 1962 and has been the top-selling water flosser brand in the world for virtually its entire existence. Courtesy of Amazon The Aquarius is one of Waterpik’s more compact models, which is great for your counter space. But its size does not mean it has sacrificed any power or effectiveness. Its pulse-modulation technology gives you maximum plaque removal when in Floss Mode, and the Hydro-Pulse Massage Mode stimulates your gums and improves circulation and overall gum health.

The 360-degree rotation of the Aquarius’s tips gives you maximum accessibility to the many hard-to-reach spots in your mouth which are nearly inaccessible with traditional floss. The water reservoir holds 22 ounces of water, enough for 90 seconds of flossing time, and is top-rack dishwasher safe.

The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser normally sells for $99.99, so this deal bringing down to $54.99 is nothing to, well, spit at. Give your teeth and gums the TLC they deserve with this best-selling water flosser now on sale on Amazon!