The Best Products for an Itchy Beard, According to Dermatologists

Occasional beard itchiness comes with having facial hair. A cursory chin rub can easily look like a sophisticated, contemplative pause in conversation. Incessant beard itchiness, on the other hand, is worth addressing.

There are plenty of products that can help, but beard itchiness doesn’t necessarily call for introducing a specific product. It’s often the result of subpar hygiene habits. NYC-based dermatologist Barry Goldman of Goldman Dermatology suggests a novel concept: washing and moisturizing the beard will prevent itchiness. Groundbreaking.

“Washing removes the dirt, oil, and buildup, so one should wash [their beard] daily even if they don’t wash their hair daily,” Goldman said. Seasonality can also contribute to itch. Dry winter air can leave skin parched and scaly, but a lack of proper cleansing during sweaty summer humidity can also lead to irritation.

Beard itch is not unlike another pesky phenomenon above the shoulders: itchy scalp. “The scalp and beard share similar features functionally and anatomically, such as the presence of oil-secreting sebaceous glands,” said board-certified dermatologist Kunal Malik of Spring Street Dermatology in NYC. “The scalp and beard are each prone to similar pathologies, like eczema, seborrheic dermatitis (dandruff), psoriasis, allergic contact dermatitis and more.” Malik said the most common cases are related to dandruff and allergic reactions from ingredients in beard dyes and shampoos.

Start by looking at the ingredient labels in skincare products, in case there are offending items causing itchiness.

What the Experts Say

The Best Ingredients for Beard Itch

If beard itch is caused by dryness, both doctors recommend carrier oils like jojoba oil, “which replicates the body’s natural sebum,” says Goldman. Argan oil, avocado oil, pomegranate oil and sweet almond oil can also deliver similar anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to the skin and absorb into the whiskers to make them softer as well.

Goldman and Malik also encourage looking for active ingredients commonly found in shampoos for scalp itch including antifungals like ketoconazole, pyrithione zinc, and selenium sulfide, as well as salicylic acid for exfoliation and oil toning. And yes, Goldman said it’s OK to use a scalp shampoo directly on the beard. “They should be left on for a few minutes before rinsing,” he said.

A few other SPY-recommended ingredients include hyaluronic acid, one of the most hydrating ingredients in skincare, as well as shea and cocoa butters. Hyaluronic acid can attract and hold up to 1,000 times its own weight in water, and is common in facial creams and serums. Adding one to a skincare routine can help calm the skin under the beard and prevent itching from dryness. The butters can also soften and condition hairs and reduce inflammation.

The Worst Ingredients for Beard Itch

Essential oils are frequent culprits for contact dermatitis and other allergic reactions on the skin, and should be avoided entirely on an itchy beard. Malik cautions against using them for treating and preventing beard itch — especially in unregulated formulas or as a standalone application. If used, they should always be mixed in with a balanced formula that’s been tested for efficacy.

Tea tree oil is known for its anti-inflammatory, oil-balancing, and anti-microbial properties. It’s also widely misused and can be especially drying and irritating on contact. Others to skip if a beard is itchy are ylang-ylang oil, lemongrass oil, sandalwood oil, and clove oil.

The most important ingredient to look out for, by far, is fragrance. Try to avoid added or synthetic fragrances in all products applied to the face/beard. Some might have a natural scent due to ingredients in the blend (often a smidge of essential oils), but any sign of “Fragrance” or “Parfum” on the ingredients list is a red flag in this category.

Lastly, for anyone dying a beard: Try to avoid dyes that use the chemical agent para-phenylenediamine (PPD), as the partially-oxidized form, the one most commonly used, can cause contact dermatitis in sensitive individuals. This will be difficult, as it is the primary ingredient in dying products. Ideally, find one with a generous balance of HPPS (Hydroxyethyl-p-phenylenediamine sulfate) to offset the inclusion of PPD, since HPPS is a gentler ingredient and much less likely to cause contact dermatitis.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST OVERALL $19.97 The best products for beard itch prevention don’t always match the best ones for beard itch treatment, since the latter tends to demand active ingredients. This beard wash is excellent for both, as it deploys the antifungal active ingredient pyrithione zinc, which is commonly used in scalp itch shampoos as a remedy for seborrheic dermatitis/dandruff.



It also exfoliates flakes and balances sebum levels with salicylic acid, another common active ingredient used in scalp treatments. It should be in any scruffy guy’s shower, and used at least once a week when preventing itch (double that during the hot, humid height of summer), and used daily when actively treating beard itch.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST BEARD OIL $13.99 $13.99 Key Ingredients: Argan oil, coconut oil, grapeseed oil, jojoba oil,



How It Works: Rocky Mountain Barber lets these carrier oils do the talking, ensuring both skin and scruff stay soft, and without any potentially irritating artificial fragrance.



There’s More: The inclusion of rosemary extract also promotes hair growth and further strengthens the scruff as it sprouts.

Courtesy of Amazon best beard balm $9.99 $10.99 $10.99 Key Ingredients: Olive oil, beeswax



How It Works: No frills with this one: It uses olive oil to nourish skin and beeswax to condition and lock in moisture. Best of all: no added fragrance, so itch-prone skin can rest easy.



There’s More: Badger’s balm is an all-over utility balm for skin and hair everywhere. This is true with many beard-oriented products; typically, anything used on the facial skin can be used on the beard, while standard shampoos serve as great beard washes, too. Lastly, any non-comedogenic hair product (balms included) can be used to tame and condition whiskers at any length.

Courtesy of Amazon best beard conditioner $24.00 $24.00 Key Ingredients: Avocado oil, shea butter, aloe vera, panthenol, Vitamin E



How It Works: This leave-on lotion softens strands and nourishes skin all day, working as both a remedy and treatment for dry, itchy beards.



There’s More: A light touch of lime oil adds a natural and deliciously refreshing scent, and since it’s natural it’s formulated to have no adverse impact on the skin.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST BEARD WASH $25.00 $25.00 Key Ingredients: Aloe vera, coconut extract, Vitamin E, panthenol



How It Works: As much a conditioning agent as a beard shampoo, this unscented wash calms inflammation and softens both skin and hair as it flushes away dirt and excess oil.



There’s More: Use a product like this every day to prevent beard itch, while subbing in one with an active antifungal or antimicrobial ingredient once a week.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST BEARD SCRUB $15.99 $24.99 Materials: Pearwood and boar bristles



How It Works: There are tons of scrubs out there, but a boar-bristle beard brush will help exfoliate the skin beneath the hairs, and should be paired with other products on this roster to fully neutralize itching. (It sure does provide a nice temporary itch-relieving scratch, too.)



There’s More: Beard brushes are great for combing out the beard and distributing oils to the ends of each strand in longer beards. This brush is fairly small, so use it in the early stages of beard growth, then swap in a bigger version if the beard outgrows it.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FACIAL SERUM $39.99 $39.99 $48.99 Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, panthenol, cica grass



How It Works: This facial serum is a spectacular initial layer on the skin beneath one’s facial hair, and can then be layered with conditioning oils or balms. It attracts moisture from the air and helps keep skin soft, hydrated, and soothed.



There’s More: The inclusion of cica grass (centella asiatic) and panthenol (Vitamin B5) make this serum a terrific skin soother, too.

Courtesy of True Sons best beard dye $49.99 Key Ingredient: Hydroxyethyl-p-phenylenediamine sulfate



How It Works: True Sons aims for a more natural finish with its hair and beard dye, so that the result isn’t like a dark block of color and rather something softer and more blended with one’s blondes or grays.



There’s More: This is one of the few beard dyes that doesn’t rely on PPD (para-phenylenediamine), which is a very common culprit behind contact dermatitis. Beard dyes in general will often cause itching, drying, and irritation, so always proceed with caution. True Sons is likely the most gentle for the largest group of guys.