12 Awesome Manicure Sets for Men to Keep at Home or Take On the Go

Please tell me that you guys already own a manicure set, but you like, lost it, or something. Please. We’re begging.

If you aren’t already taking care of your nails as a full-fledged male adult, excuse us while we gag. What’s your excuse? There is none. You NEED to keep those fingernails of yours in tiptop shape, especially in this day and age where we are hyper focused on killing any germs our hands come in contact with. The number of germs that collect under and around your nails daily is damn near disturbing, not to mention the accumulated grime feels gross, so you need a men’s manicure set to practice good hygiene ASAP.

What’s included in a men’s manicure set?

A good manicure set for men doesn’t have to break the bank and typically comes with numerous grooming tools for your fingernails, toenails and even some tools that’ll clean up your face a bit.

Though you certainly don’t need all the nail tools, you do need some of them and they’re all great to have (and don’t usually jack up the price of the manicure kit much either).

Here are some of the most common tools and what they do:

Fingernail clippers and toenail clippers: Fingernail clippers will be smaller and toenail clippers will be larger.

Cuticle clippers: These are used to clip away skin from the cuticle.

Nail file: A nail file, as its name suggests, files down the edges of nails after cutting. Nail files, at least in men's manicure sets, are frequently stainless steel and often include a rough side and a fine side.

Cuticle pusher: This tool usually features two ends, one like a spoon and another like a chisel or arrowhead, meant to push cuticle skin up toward the root. Sometimes there are two one-ended tools in men's manicure sets instead. When using any pusher tool, be sure to soften your fingernails with a warm bath or shower first for optimal nail grooming.

V-shaped cuticle pusher: This tool uses a V-shaped head with internal blades to efficiently remove excess cuticle skin or other dead skin.

Tweezers: Tweezers are just generally useful for personal care, if not necessarily for nails. But even a cheap pair could help in random manicure situations. More likely, you can use them to remove ingrown hairs or groom your eyebrows.

Scissors: Usually you get one pair of typical mini scissors and sometimes the tips are rounded. Though you could use them on fingernails or skin, they're mostly useful for trimming hair.

Blackhead/acne tool: This typically takes the form of a needle to loosen skin but can also have a loop end for actually extracting the pimple.

Ear pick / ear spoon: This is definitely not for a manicure set for men, but, like tweezers, ear picks or ear spoons are generally useful and included. As the name suggests, an ear pick features a spoon-like end to help scrape and scoop out ear wax. (As a rule though, here's our first and final warning to not go sticking stuff in your ear when there are safer ways to clean your ears.)

All things considered, whatever you’re trying to do to your fingers and fingernails, a good manicure kit for men will feature the nail tools and grooming tools to take your personal care to the next level.

Read on and discover the best men’s manicure set to keep your hands looking and feeling clean for years to come.

1. FAMILIFE F03 Manicure Set

BEST OVERALL

This set has it all, and with a wildly affordable price, it’s really the only manicure set you’ll ever need for keeping good hygiene. It comes dressed in a handsome, brown PU-leather casing and holds 13 stainless steel tools ranging from nail clippers to cuticle trimmers to eyebrow tweezers. This set is an easy on-the-go solution for any random manicure-based emergency you might run into at the office or on vacation.

2. Tseoa Manicure and Pedicure Kit

RUNNER-UP

A 12-piece set coming in at just under $10? It’s a yes from us. This manicure set comes in an attractive casing that will look dope inside any overnight bag. The tools are built to last and combat everything from nailcare to exfoliation processes and even anti-acne treatment. It’s produced with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so any issues you might have with it will give you the option to return with zero questions asked. You won’t be upset at all though, believe us.

3. Zizzili Basics 3 Piece Travel Men’s Manicure Set

HONORABLE MENTION

Most guys just need a high-quality set of nail clippers, toenail clippers and a decent nail file for regular maintenance. The Zizzili Basics 3 Piece Travel Men’s Manicure Set is exactly that, with heavy-duty stainless steel clippers. Plus, the grooming set is really compact, perfect for traveling, and in a pinch, it makes a great gift for men too.

4. Manscaped The Shears 2.0 Luxury Nail Kit

BEST FOUR-PIECE SET

Maybe you don’t need a full-set surpassing just a few of the necessities, we get it. If you’re going to go with any set under five pieces, we completely suggest Manscaped’s “The Shears 2.0” luxury nail kit. The set of four includes just a set of fingernail clippers, rounded point scissors, slant-tipped tweezers and a medium-grit nail file all wrapped inside a sleek leather case. Each tool is made with heavy-duty stainless steel and will hold up over time. This set doesn’t have the ability to go above and beyond the hands at all, but for some, this set is more than enough.

5. Aceoce Personal Care Manicure Set for Men and Women

GREAT GIFT

The Aceoce Personal Care Manicure Set for Men and Women features 18 pieces to help you keep your fingers and toes in tip-top shape. But what really stands out with this manicure kit / pedicure set is the blue accents on all the grooming tools and the sleek blue case. If you’re looking for a gift for men who could stand to work on their nails, this is as pretty a grooming set as you’re going to find.

6. Rockwell Razors Manicure Set

BEST FIVE-PIECE SET

While four-piece sets are great and all, we are totally the type of people that need a separate toenail clipper from our fingernail clippers. Not only is it more hygienic, but having a larger clipper is more appropriate for taking on the larger nails that tend to grow low. This five-piece set from Rockwell Razors is complete with everything your typical four-piece set has, with just an additional toenail clipper for those low hangers. It’s completely easy to pack or store away in your bathroom for safekeeping.

7. Hammacher Schlemmer Genuine Solingen Manicure Set

MOST SOPHISTICATED

A manicure set priced at almost $200? You might be thinking you should scroll down to the next one, but don’t. This set is made in Solingen, Germany, which is home to some of the best manufacturers of knives and cutlery in the entire world. These tools are painstakingly crafted by expert cutlers using the most high-end equipment to exist on Earth, with the highest quality stainless steel you could ever imagine. These are the same materials used in surgical instruments, so expect intense precision and effortless cuts.

8. Igoy Stainless Steel Manicure & Pedicure Set

NICE LEATHER CASE

Ten tools are more than enough, especially when they ship in a beautiful, high-quality PU leather travel case. The Igoy Stainless Steel Manicure & Pedicure Set goes above and beyond the realm of manicure sets for men to provide a 10-piece set that’s handsome to the eye, well-crafted and affordable.

9. Mifine Manicure Set

MOST FUNCTIONAL

Although these sets are all functional in their own way, the Mifine manicure set takes the cake. With 16 different tools and a snap-close design ensuring nothing will ever fall out, you can literally throw each grooming tool in here without placing them in their individual spots and know that each tool will make it wherever you’re going without losing one. The design is effortlessly striking by giving us a shiny, black exterior and a bright red inside. This grooming set truly has everything you’ll ever need to work on your face and nails on the go and it won’t take up any room in your suitcase.

10. MINKINH 26 Piece Manicure Set

KITCHEN SINK KIT

You don’t know what you’re doing or what you need and you just want all the possible nail tools and grooming tools. If that’s you, buy the MINKINH 26 Piece Manicure Set. It includes multiple specific tools for fingers, feet and faces, so whenever you need any kind of grooming tool, you can practically guarantee you’ll have it covered. We also love that everything is all black stainless steel, perfect for blending into any bathroom.

11. 3 Swords Germany 3 Piece Manicure Pedicure Grooming Set

BEST CLIPPERS SET

The 3 Swords Germany 3 Piece Manicure Pedicure Grooming Set keeps it simple and high quality. You get a fingernail clipper, a toenail clipper and a hefty metal nail file in a sleek black leather travel case. For the average guy’s nail grooming, you don’t need much else in a men’s manicure set.

12. ISTON 16-piece Professional Manicure Pedicure Kit

BEST ELECTRIC FILE

If you actually want to take your nail grooming to the next level, you might consider going the electric route with the ISTON 16-piece Professional Manicure Pedicure Kit and Cordless Nail Drill Machine. The electric nail filer comes with multiple different heads and 10 – 18 hours of cordless use on a full charge to polish and file nails, remove dead skin and even break down calluses on your feet.

