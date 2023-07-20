The Best Men’s Hygiene Products of 2023

BEST BODY WASH

Sure, smooth skin feels great, but with Jack Black’s body lotion, it also means you get a tingly menthyl-powered buzz all around the body. Spidey senses that are also moisturizing sent this product over the top in our book. And since we’re doing our due diligence, the ingredients are top-notch as well. It deploys macadamia nut oil, soy protein, jojoba oil, and Vitamin E for heavy-duty nourishment.



The lightweight lotion won’t suffocate pores and remedies everything from cracked heels to ashy elbows and even enflamed nailbeds overnight. A product that actually works all over the body is rare, and Jack Black’s option is a tier above basic drugstore brands without getting too fancy. It’s best applied in the evening after a shower, before a relaxing scroll or novel chapter. It’s also great to carry in a backpack for applying to slightly damp, freshly-washed hands so it can lock in moisture.