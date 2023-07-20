Skip to main content
Subscribe
hygiene products for spy grooming awards 2023
Photo Credit: Courtesy of George Chinsee

The Best Men’s Hygiene Products of 2023

Avoiding smell, with style.

Proper hygiene is grooming’s sensible side, but that doesn’t mean the products have to be boring. Coifing mooses and $80 candles are great and all, but every guy also needs a go-to body wash for darker crevices. We groom to take care of ourselves and also to not smell bad. The following products remove smell and add something a little extra too.

Ursa Major Hello Hinoki Spray Deodorant
Courtesy of Ursa Major
BEST DEODORANT

Ursa Major Hello Hinoki Spray Deodorant

Picking a natural deodorant for this category winner may seem far-fetched, but this brand is worth the potential eye roll. We’re picking a deodorant, rather than an antiperspirant, so we were mainly focused on odor control rather than moisture management. Many uber-natural deodorants are either ineffective or equally as irritating as synthetic ones, but Ursa Major’s soothing vegan recipe is powerful against odor. Almost unbelievably so, given the simplicity of its ingredients. 

Hello Hinoki calms skin with hinoki cypress and sage extract and defends against odor accumulation with lemon tea tree oil and ferment extract. It isn’t designed to mitigate moisture buildup as much as other alternatives (including Ursa Majors’ own roll-on sticks), but this one is great at controlling odor without causing a rash or clogging pores.

Basic Maintenance Lab The Body Wash
Courtesy of Basic Maintenance
best body wash

Basic Maintenance Lab The Body Wash

Basic Maintenance Lab focuses on simple but effective formulas, and is one of the best new collections of products from the past year. This body wash is exemplary of that entire roster — with soothing aloe, allantoin, chamomile, moisturizing and antimicrobial jojoba oil, plus nourishing Vitamin E — among a handful of other actives. One pump builds a generous, cushioning lather, and leaves skin better than it was found in the first place. It’s also that’s just one of the brand’s top-tier foundational offerings.

Axe Premium Deodorant Body Spray for Men
Courtesy of Amazon
BEST BODY WASH

Axe Premium Deodorant Body Spray for Men

Let’s be clear, Axe has earned its reputation as the noxiously over-applied grooming brand of pubescent boys and frat guys. Their scents are strong and marketing even more exorbitant. But their Green Geranium body wash, tested recently by SPY editors in a routine revisit to a medicine cabinet staple, was restored to its former favorite position. It has a rich lather and thick consistency that’s satisfying to scrub with but doesn’t leave a film on the skin after a rinse. 
And to top it off, the scent is long-lasting — thanks to notes of Moroccan spearmint, French lavender, and Canadian Fir Balsam.

Jack Black Cool Moisture Body Lotion
Courtesy of Jack Black
BEST BODY WASH

Jack Black Cool Moisture Body Lotion

Sure, smooth skin feels great, but with Jack Black’s body lotion, it also means you get a tingly menthyl-powered buzz all around the body. Spidey senses that are also moisturizing sent this product over the top in our book. And since we’re doing our due diligence, the ingredients are top-notch as well. It deploys macadamia nut oil, soy protein, jojoba oil, and Vitamin E for heavy-duty nourishment. 

The lightweight lotion won’t suffocate pores and remedies everything from cracked heels to ashy elbows and even enflamed nailbeds overnight. A product that actually works all over the body is rare, and Jack Black’s option is a tier above basic drugstore brands without getting too fancy. It’s best applied in the evening after a shower, before a relaxing scroll or novel chapter. It’s also great to carry in a backpack for applying to slightly damp, freshly-washed hands so it can lock in moisture.

Anthony Sea Kelp Body Scrub
Courtesy of Anthony
BEST SHOWER EXFOLIANT

Anthony Sea Kelp Body Scrub

A shower exfoliant is not a necessary product in a grooming routine, but a decadent product should still be made with high-performing ingredients. We weren’t just looking for any old volcanic ash concoction that would scrape calves for this award, we wanted a product that felt worth the extraneousness. Anyone who’s tried scoop-out body scrubs knows how easy it is to waste the product; what costs $50 can disappear in three applications. Not with Anthony, though. For 30 bones, this one is easy to portion, prolong, and massage across large areas of skin for maximum use. Its water-gel base cools with aloe and nourishes with kelp extract, while pumice and sea salt crystals slough away dead skin cells from shoulders to toe. Our editors also found it effective on target problem areas — callused feet, dry hands, or buildup around the ankles. 

Most Popular

Matt Damon Told His Wife in Couples Therapy That He'd Take an Acting Break Unless 'Nolan Called' — Then He Received 'Oppenheimer' Offer

Comedian Tom Segura Wants to Know Where the Bodies Are, Garth Brooks

Longchamp's Iconic Travel Bag Is Now at Its Lowest Price of the Year

Messi Career Earnings to Reach $1.6B With Miami MLS Deal

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad