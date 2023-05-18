The Best Over-the-Counter Treatments for Sweaty Palms, According to Dermatologists

Modern man’s formidable paws marry the evolutionary gift of opposable thumbs to one big misfortune: clamminess. It’s uncomfortable. It hinders the hands’ one major purpose. It can make first impressions a little weird.

For most people, a moist hand is the sign of a humid day or alarmed sympathetic nervous system. For others, excessive sweat is the norm. Primary palmar hyperhidrosis is the fancy medical term for chronically sweaty palms. It’s notably distinct from the occasional dampness during a high-stress job interview. It’s typically a genetic condition with no underlying causes.

“In primary hyperhidrosis, nerve signals trigger overactivity of sweat glands,” Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City, says. “Approximately 5% of adults struggle with hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating. It is incredibly common.”

The high occurrence rate doesn’t make it any less of a bummer for its unwilling bearers. “Sweaty palms are extremely disruptive to patients’ lives,” says Dr. Cameron Rohksar, a board-certified dermatological surgeon and associate professor of dermatology at New York City’s Mount Sinai School of Medicine, put it. Clinical intervention is available for guys who can’t get through the day without dabbing continuously, but for those with a little more moisture than they’d like, over-the-counter options can mitigate awkwardness.

Frequently Asked Questions About Sweaty Palms What causes sweaty palms? Attempting a “light jog around the block” in July. “See me” messages from your boss. That one scene in Sicario. A lot can cause the palms to start sweating. Excessively sweaty palms, on the other hand, almost always run in the family.





“Patients with sweaty palms almost always have a family member with the same condition,” Rohksar says. Murphy-Rose also notes that anxiety and stress are both factors that can contribute to excessively sweaty palms, too. What does the medical treatment for sweaty palms look like? If over-the-counter solutions aren’t cutting it, a board-certified dermatologist can offer a whole host of solutions.



There are prescription-strength topical antiperspirants like Drysol that can be applied to the palms. Qbrexza is another topical medicine that blocks the receptors responsible for sweat gland activation. There are also oral medications like glycopyrrolate, botox injections, and iontophoresis, a method which uses a small electrical current to temporarily block sweat glands. What can people do besides going to the doctor to minimize sweaty palms? The most popular over-the-counter method, by far, is applying some type of antiperspirant to the hands. “Antiperspirants designed for underarms can be effectively used on the hands,” Dr. David Pariser, a founding board member of the International Hyperhidrosis Society and professor of dermatology at Eastern Virginia Medical School, says. “That’s the single most effective thing short of seeing a doctor.”





Pariser advises applying any treatment before bedtime so the active ingredients can work their way into the skin during sleep. Applying another coat in the morning also can’t hurt. How much should I expect to pay to solve my sweaty palms? Luckily, anti-sweat products aren’t the most expensive category, but they’re not as cheap, on average, as your basic grooming staples like shampoo, toothpaste, and soap or body wash. Because products designed for sweaty palms feature a specialized ingredient – some kind of aluminum compound to block sweat glands – you can expect to pay between $10 and $20 for things like anti-sweat lotion or wipes. How sweaty is “too sweaty” when it comes to palms? If you have to ask this question, you probably already have a sense of the answer…

Courtesy of Amazon best overall $12.99 $16.99 SweatBlock Antiperspirant Quick-Dry Lotion for Hands is the best place to start for the vast majority of sweaty palm sufferers. It contains 17.5% aluminum sesquichlorohydrate to plug up sweat glands and reduce perspiration. Plus, it’s formulated as a quick-dry lotion, meaning you don’t need to experience the gel or powdery texture of a traditional underarm antiperspirant on your hands. “This hand lotion promises less slipping and better gripping,” Dr. Brendan Camp, a double board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City, says. “It is a quick-drying, non-greasy, long-lasting treatment for sweaty palms.”

Courtesy of Amazon Runner Up $19.95 Why It Stands Out: The Carpe Antiperspirant Hand Lotion was developed with sweaty palms in mind and features 15% aluminum sesquichlorohydrate to block sweat glands. “This hand cream is designed to target excess moisture on the palms and is a lightweight, non-greasy formula,” Camp says.



ROI: You get more bang for your buck with the SweatBlock lotion, but this is a popular option on Amazon because it’s worked for so many people.



Hot Take: Other products may offer stronger anti-sweat protection, but they also tend to irritate the skin more due to harsher ingredients. The Carpe lotion strikes a nice balance for those with sensitive skin. For golfers, video gamers, or frequenters of anything that requires less sweat and more tactility, Carpe will help with seizing the day.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST WIPES $17.95 $14.36 $17.95 Why It Stands Out: The Duradry Antiperspirant Wipes confer all the benefits of a wipe: portability, disposability, freshness, and a one-time sanitary application of a potent sweat-blocking ingredient.



ROI: As far as all grooming wipes go, these are more expensive than average. But a saved first impression or more reliable grip on a dumbbell during a workout is worth it.



Hot Take: These wipes rely on the same aluminum sesquichlorohydrate as other antiperspirants and could be a lifeline for the person whose palms could pour sweat at any moment. They’re also fragrance-free, vegan, and usable on feet, too. Some reviewers online noted that they’re useful on armpits, too, once deodorant has worn off. Daily use promises a great reduction in hand and palm sweat, making them a great addition to an office drawer, car center console, golf or gym bag.

Courtesy of Amazon best antiperspirant stick $19.96 Why It Stands Out: This product wasn’t designed for use on the hands, but don’t let that stop you. “This antiperspirant uses a water-based technology and contains a high concentration of glycerin to nourish the skin and minimize irritation while also helping to protect against sweat and odor,” said Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor at Cornell University.



ROI: This stuff is downright expensive for antiperspirant sticks, but it’s hard to argue with applying aluminum sesquichlorohydrate straight onto hands.



Hot Take: Whatever works on armpits will probably work on hands, too. With its emphasis on non-irritation, this antiperspirant stick is one of the best options to pivot from your pits to your hands. Leave it to the feminine aisle for a gentle and savvy solution to sweaty palms.

Courtesy of Amazon best sports solution $15.39 $18.99 Why It Stands Out: The Dry Hand Nelson Sports Products Ultimate Gripping Solution takes a completely different approach, relying on silica and alcohol to dry your hands and silicon-based ingredients to help seal moisture away.



ROI: This product may look simple and minimal, but a little bit of the Dry Hand solution goes a long way to completely dry out sweaty palms.



Hot Take: This is literally the product pole dancers choose to be able to maintain their grips. It’s not the daily solution: It’s the sawed-off shotgun of hand-drying options. Though nothing about the Dry Hand solution suggests ongoing use will have added benefits – there are no antiperspirant ingredients – but it’s excellent for drying hands immediately for rock climbing, golf, tennis, bowling, cycling, and more.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST DRYING GEL $14.45 Why It Stands Out: The Gamer Grip Instant Dry-Touch Gel is the only antiperspirant product made for sweaty palms that comes as a gel.



ROI: This drying gel is a little pricier per ounce than other hand formulations but the featured aluminum chlorohydrate does exactly what it’s supposed to do with a claimed no-sweat time of four hours after application.



Hot Take: Gamers have mixed reviews in online reviews because some found that the gel left a residue on their controllers. But most agree that the gel got rid of their sweaty palms for some time and gave them added grip, traction and dryness. Ultimately, this choice is only ideal for those who prefer a gel to a lotion or powder.

For the most part, antiperspirant products all rely on the same sweat-blocking ingredients – some aluminum compound – whether they’re made for hands, feet or underarms. The differences really boil down to formulations, as even the supporting casts of ingredients are similar, and the best antiperspirant product for any sweater’s needs will ultimately come down to personal preference.

Not On the List

Not included on this list are chalks, cornstarch products, and other drying powders. While these products are generally great at drying sweaty palms, they can be messy and many don’t prevent or block sweat in any way. For those reasons, those kinds of products were excluded from the list.