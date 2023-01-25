If You Love the Beach, Todd Snyder’s First-Ever Fragrance Is the Next Best Thing

Todd Snyder is transporting us to the beach with the first-ever fragrance under his eponymous label.

The contemporary menswear designer has partnered with Brooklyn-based perfumers D.S. & Durga to develop the brand’s debut scent, “Young Dunes.” Inspired by the ocean and a mutual love for dunes, the fragrance collaboration highlights notes of beach heather, verbena, citrus, sage, sea lavender, and yellow iris.

“Coming to these beaches, it’s amazing how much it becomes a part of your life. And you suddenly become dependent upon it. It’s almost like safety, in a way…I feel anxious if I can’t get to the beach,“ said Todd Snyder in a press release. From this narrative, D.S. & Durga co-founders David Seth Moltz and Kavi Moltz went into the lab. They curated a unisex cologne that captures the invigorating feeling for the American fashion designer.

In fact, the launch of Snyder’s very own ear de parfum was a no-brainer as the partnership between the two dates back to 2017, when Synder began carrying signature fragrances from the olfactory enterprise, in-store and online.

“I’ve always felt that the best men’s shops are the ones with the best edited and most unexpected collections, but also offer an access point of discovery,” said Snyder. “D.S. & Durga is a best-in-class perfumer that offers exactly that–a sense of discovery the Todd Snyder customer is instantly attracted to. We don’t just curate the best men’s brands; we work with them.”

Looking to up your scent game or perhaps shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for the man who loves being adjacent to the sea? The D.S. & Durga x Todd Snyder “Young Dunes” fragrance, priced at $190 USD, is exclusively available tomorrow at ToddSnyder.com and all Todd Snyder physical retail locations. It will be sold as a 50 ML eau de parfum.