These Travel-Size Hand Sanitizers Make Fighting Germs on the Go Easy

While the recent increased frequency and quality of handwashing and hand sanitizing was primarily aimed at reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it also led to an accompanying reduction in other surface-spread illnesses, such as the common cold. This increased vigilance would indicate that a little bit more handwashing and hand sanitizing in your day-to-day life may actually be beneficial to preventing unwanted illness, even in a post-COVID world. An easy way to implement this approach is to always carry a travel-size hand sanitizer.

The Benefits of Using Hand Sanitizer

At times, the pandemic may have felt like one unpleasantly long science lesson on what viruses are, how they spread and how they can be prevented. But this experience definitely increased the general public’s knowledge about germs in general and how to fight them. Here’s a reminder of some of the major benefits hand sanitizer can offer and why keeping some on your person may be a good idea when you travel:

Sanitization – Most hand sanitizers kill more than 99% of germs and viruses, with many reaching into the region of 99.99% coverage. This effectiveness means you can trust your sanitizer in situations when you’re worried about having come into contact with surfaces that may be filled with germs.

– Most hand sanitizers kill more than 99% of germs and viruses, with many reaching into the region of 99.99% coverage. This effectiveness means you can trust your sanitizer in situations when you’re worried about having come into contact with surfaces that may be filled with germs. Hydration/Moisturization – Some hand sanitizers include ingredients to moisturize and hydrate your skin during the sanitization process.

– Some hand sanitizers include ingredients to moisturize and hydrate your skin during the sanitization process. Convenience – Whether it’s a built-in key ring for attaching it to your backpack or a spray top for easier distribution, the variety of formulas and bottle types means there’s a travel-size hand sanitizer for everyone.

– Whether it’s a built-in key ring for attaching it to your backpack or a spray top for easier distribution, the variety of formulas and bottle types means there’s a travel-size hand sanitizer for everyone. Peace of Mind – It may sound a little funny, but there are times when it’s just more reassuring to know the surfaces in front of you don’t have germs on them. Whether it’s protection for yourself or for someone else, keeping sanitizer about your person can achieve this goal.

Below you’ll find our top picks for the best travel-size hand sanitizers. We’ve included a range of styles to suit every need. Find the right one for you to stay free of germs any time you’re on the go.

1. Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Variety Pack

BEST OVERALL

With its ability to kill up to 99.99% of illness-causing germs, five-out-of-five-star rating and handy, travel-ready jelly wrap carriers, this eight-pack of Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizers is well worth its place at the top of our list. Each fluid ounce, flip-cap bottle is easily stored in a pocket, a backpack or attached to a key ring. This option is free from triclosan, parabens, phthalates and preservatives and is also suitable for regular use, making it ideal for everyone’s everyday hand sanitizing needs.

2. OLIKA Ultra Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Clip-On

BEST CLIP-ON

For under $5, this OLIKA Ultra Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Clip-On gives you a reusable, refillable and recyclable way to sanitize your hands and surfaces. The TSA-friendly travel-size hand sanitizer comes filled with a 65% ethyl alcohol solution which is effective against 99.9% of germs. Each spray bottle provides around 300 mists and, thanks to the included hyaluronic acid and aloe vera, offers 24-hour hydration for your skin. This popular clip-on is also available in a variety of scents, including both mint citrus and orange blossom.

3. Bath and Body Works Anti-Bacterial Hand Gel

BEST SCENTS

If you don’t enjoy the clinical stink of a non-scented hand sanitizer, you may prefer to opt for one of these Bath and Body Works Anti-Bacterial Hand Gels. Each five-pack comes with five one-fluid-ounce bottles, each with its own different scent. Possible inclusions range from cucumber melon and peach bellini to black cherry merlot and sweet pea. Additionally, you can be confident in your purchase as this multi-pack has received more than 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon users.

4. Mrs. Meyer’s Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Spray

BEST SPRAY

If you prefer spray-top bottles, then this Mrs. Meyer’s Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Spray is for you. Each of the four two-fluid-ounce bottles included in this multipack is filled with a sanitizing liquid made up of 62% ethyl alcohol, aloe vera extract and glycerin to clean and look after your skin. The formula is also free of artificial colors, phthalates and parabens and removes 99.9% of bacteria on your skin. Furthermore, this popular spray comes in either basil or lavender fragrances and has received positive ratings from more than 95% of Amazon users.

5. PURELL SINGLES Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gels

BEST SINGLE USE

While single-use answers are rarely the most environmentally friendly way to go, we accept that sometimes the situation calls for it. If this is the case, this box PURELL SINGLES Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gels has you covered. Each of the 125 travel-size pouches included in the box is easy to store in bags, pockets and purses and is ideal for sanitizing on the go. They also have five-star ratings from more than 90% of Amazon users and have been designed for easy, one-handed operation.

6. Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Soothing Gel

BEST GEL

By including aloe and vitamin E in its make up, this Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Soothing Gel is one of the most skin-friendly options on our list. Applying the gel to your hands offers up to 99.99% sanitization while leaving your hands feeling soft, even after regular use. Additionally, each of the six included bottle’s flip-top lid is reliably secure, meaning you can trust it to sit in your backpack or purse without worrying about accidental spills.

7. Nifola Hand Sanitizer Liquid Gel Multi-Pack

BEST FOR FAMILIES

With its six travel-sized hand sanitizer bottles, this Nifola Hand Sanitizer Liquid Gel Multi-Pack is an ideal choice for families or busy households in need of on-the-go hand washing. Each 1.8-ounce bottle features a handy built-in carabiner to allow for easy attachment to belts, backpacks and other belongings. For greater enjoyment, the sanitizer boasts a green apple scent and also includes aloe and vitamin E in the formula to help protect your hands in the process.

8. Shynek Hand Sanitizer Holders

BEST HOLDER

Key elements of the best travel-size hand sanitizer include being easy to store and easy to use. Popping your compact bottle of hand sanitizer into one of these Shynek Hand Sanitizer Holders ensures both of these goals are achievable thanks to the holder’s smart design and high-quality construction. Notable features include a squeezable design, a wipeable surface and an attached key chain. Each set comes with 40 sanitizer holders along with 20 30 milliliter flip-top bottles.

9. Germ-X Hand Sanitizer Spray

ALSO CONSIDER

This Germ-X Hand Sanitizer Spray is another well-reviewed and reliable option when it comes to keeping your hands germ-free. Each 5.5-ounce bottle of the quick, easy-on spray kills up to 99.9% of germs in as little as 15 seconds, making it ideal for on-the-go use. The spray’s formula is also free of parabens, includes vitamin E and moisturizers and boasts a fresh citrus scent for olfactory enjoyment while your hands get cleaned.

10. Dr. Bronner’s Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray

ORGANIC PICK

This Dr. Bronner’s Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray is most noticeable for using an organic, simple and effective formula to sanitize and moisturize your hands. Inside this 12-pack, you’ll find 12 two-ounce, spray-top bottles which are easily stored in bags and pockets when you’re on the move. Additionally, this responsible, USDA-certified organic sanitizer is also certified fair trade and 99.9% effective against all kinds of germs.

11. Wet Ones Tropical Splash Antibacterial Hand Wipes

BEST WIPES

Sprays and liquids aren’t the only way to sanitize your hands on the go. In these Wet Ones Tropical Splash Antibacterial Hand Wipes you’ll have a quick and easy way to remove 99.99% of germs from your skin and other surfaces. Each compact pack contains 20 hypoallergenic wipes and has a resealable opening to ensure unused wipes remain moist. Plus, they are available in a range of scents, including tropical, fresh and fragrance-free.

