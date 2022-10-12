Everybody Poops, So Save 30% On Everything TUSHY During Prime Day & Get the Cleanest Behind Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day part two, aka Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, is still going strong.

Until the end of today, you can score Prime Day deals on the holiday shopping season’s top products such as OLED TVs, video games, athleisure, kitchen appliances and more.

Ultimately, you can expect just about everything to be on sale right now, including the world’s best bidet. That’s right, everything TUSHY is currently on sale right now with savings up to 30%-40% off. And we mean it when we say everything — all TUSHY products on Amazon are on sale.

Courtesy of Amazon

The TUSHY 3.0, the TUSHY 2.0, the TUSHY Travel Bidet (yes, that’s a thing), you name it. TUSHY is presenting you with the cleanest butt you can imagine at a fraction of the price these items normally go on sale for.

We personally believe that everybody should own a bidet. As folks who have tested a number of different bidets here at SPY, we find the classic bidet to be a modern household must-have. And, to keep it 100% real, they even make for one of the best Christmas gifts you can purchase during Prime Day. Because who doesn’t love a Prime Day Christmas gift? Saving money is essential, people.

Sure, a new bidet will take some getting used to, but once you have one, you’ll never want to go back. Get in on these TUSHY deals now before the Prime Early Access Sale ends tonight and save up to 40% now.