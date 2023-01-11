Review: This Aesop Body Scrub Will Have Your Skin Feeling New

It’s no secret we like to enjoy a little utilitarian luxury every now and then; for me, it’s using Aesop products. When it comes to skincare, this minimalist brand shines bright, residing in a lane of its own. As fans of the Aesop face masks and their botanically-infused face serum, the brand has found itself in nearly every corner of my bathroom — which brings me to the Aesop body scrub.

I first laid eyes on the Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub, packaged in a sleek squeeze tube, in-stores about three years ago before the pandemic closed everything down. Like many other products I see from the Australian label, the price tag triggered a gag reflex and made me question whether the results match the dollar amount.

I’ve tried a fair share of the body scrubs for men in efforts to revitalize my skin, but not many of them have fared well. But after even the first time using this Aesop body scrub, I was hooked and quite impressed with the performance. But for this Aesop body scrub review, it’s important to understand the reason for its higher-than-expected cost and why your money won’t go down the drain.

Courtesy of Amazon $36.88

Pros Conscious: Cruelty-free certified

Fortifying ingredients: geranium leaf, pumice, and bamboo stem

Gratifying citrus aroma

Long-lasting

Reintroduces immaculate soft skin Cons Too large for TSA (6.1 ounces)

Aesop Geranium Body Leaf Scrub Ingredients

If you’re not already hip, you might wonder whether you’re in good hands with the Aesop body scrub, let alone any product from the brand. Priding themselves on laboratory-made ingredients and efficient formulas, science is at the core of the brand’s prestige. With everything in their catalog credited as vegan and cruelty-free, the products are safe, potent, and work hard to meet the needs of all skin types.

Powered by evergreen ingredients like geranium leaf, bamboo stem, and pumice, this gel-based scrub is formulated to carefully exfoliate without being too harsh on the skin, leaving the surface feeling intensely smooth and renewed. And exactly what happens every time I use it.

Does the Aesop Geranium Body Leaf Scrub Work?

Joseph Cheatham | SPY

I can’t express this enough — this Aesop body scrub is my favorite shower product. It’s a seamless exfoliator that stimulates and sheds dead skin cells on the limbs to reveal a fresher and brighter base. A large part of that aftermath is due to the pumice-stone particles that really get in there and do all the buffing. The coarse-grain gel texture feels and lathers on the body like butter while the refreshing citrusy aroma enriches your mind even after you step out of the shower.

After a quick rinse, my skin felt thoroughly cleansed, refreshed and most importantly, ridiculously soft. Using the body scrub has become one of my weekly treatments because of the soothing experience and fine results it offers. Just think of a fresh summers eve or serene spa day. Needless to say, I found the Geranium Leaf Body Scrub to be a superlative selection amongst the brand’s quality lineup.

The Verdict: Should You Try Aesop Body Scrub?

Yes, making a purchase with Aesop is a lot to ponder on. Because to some, it’s a lot of money you’re dishing out. But make no mistake, this is one of those “you get what you pay for” spending situations. Their body scrub deserves a five-star rating for its contents, efficiency and lasting power.

Sure, there are less expensive options on the market, but not all body scrubs are created equal. In this case, Aesop’s version restores in such a way that you won’t want your skin to ever know any other type of feeling. I can guarantee you will return for more, but it’ll be awhile before you do. Their products go a long way.

Courtesy of Amazon $36.88

About the Author

Joseph Cheatham is an e-commerce editor for SPY.com covering all the verticals — though he has an affinity for all things fragranced and fashion-related. A Howard University graduate hailing from South Jersey, Joseph loves to help others show up as their best selves. Joseph has written about the best hair tonic for men, what men should don during yoga and also shared how his DTC candle brand came to fruition during the pandemic.

When he isn’t writing or candle making, Joseph enjoys exercising, shopping and traveling. Residing in New York City, he spends a lot of time admiring the latest art and design at exhibitions, dining in the East Village and partaking in outdoor activities. But most of all, Joseph values intimate moments with friends and family.