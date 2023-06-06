The Best Products for Treating Beard Dandruff, According to Dermatologists

Skin under the beard is far too easy to ignore. It’s hidden under a layer of hair that makes it harder to detect dryness and irritation until it’s uncomfortable. Parched, inflamed skin results in flakage otherwise known as beard dandruff. Yes, the same dandruff that sloughs off scalps onto shoulders can fall off the face if proper skin care isn’t practiced. This makes nourishing the skin a key part of a beard care regimen.

Beard dandruff can originate from a number of causes, said Darius Davie, men’s hair stylist and founder of Groom Guy barbershop and salon in Washington D.C. and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Davie said a lot of the guys in his shops come in with beard dandruff caused by dermatitis, a chronic skin condition, but also stress, environmental factors (like dry, arid weather), or sheer neglect of beard and skin care.

Too much sweat and oil can cause beard dandruff, as well as the complete depletion of the skin’s natural oils from the wrong products. Davie said switching products and changing habits can not only quickly remedy the problem at the first signs of flaking, but also help mitigate the source of the beard dandruff going forward.

“Many men ignore early signs of beard dandruff, which includes itchy stubble, redness, or flaky skin at the follicle,” he said. “There are grooming products on the market chemically designed to prevent and combat beard dandruff,” he said. Preventative products include beard oils, brushes, and exfoliating skincare ingredients. Once a case of beard dandruff has broken out, the fastest-acting remedies look a lot like the best over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for head dandruff, including dandruff shampoos.

What the Experts Say

Beard dandruff and scalp dandruff have a lot in common, said Texas-based dermatologist Dr. Calvin Willams of Essential Dermatology Group. This is largely because both the face and scalp are susceptible to seborrheic dermatitis.

“[This condition] can also affect the beard area, eyebrows, and the nasolabial folds,” said Williams. “Because of this, similar medications that work well for the scalp can also be effective for other parts of the body.” For anyone experiencing beard dandruff, Williams recommended trying scalp remedies as a first line of treatment with an important caveat. “Because many of these products can be very drying, they should be followed up with a good moisturizer after usage to prevent excessive dryness or irritation,” he said.

For Beard Dandruff Prevention

In addition to using a beard brush to physically exfoliate the face, NYC-based dermatologist Barry Goldman of Goldman Dermatology suggested a roster of carrier oils (in one’s beard oil of choice) to help nourish the skin underneath the scruff. Chief among these are jojoba oil, argan oil, sweet almond oil, and avocado oil. These primary carrier oils tend to be rich in antioxidants and many are also anti-inflammatory; it’s no surprise they are commonly used in skin and hair care.

Also, salicylic acid cleansers or serums work well to balance oil levels, keep pores clear, and exfoliate dead skin cells. (Salicylic acid is also a common ingredient in some scalp dandruff shampoos for this very reason. It’s also Davie’s go-to ingredient for prevention.) If the beard is short enough, consider using a hyaluronic acid serum or moisturizer on the skin, too, since it can attract and hold up to 1,000 times its own weight in water and in turn prevent over dryness.

Avoid essential oils and beard dyes that use the chemical PPD (para-phenylenediamine) to help minimize contact dermatitis, and keep showers mild and short to prevent depletion of skin oils.

For Beard Dandruff Treatment

Williams said to start with the same active ingredients found in scalp dandruff shampoos, and to feel free using shampoos designed for hair right on one’s beard. The ingredients to look out for are ketoconazole, pyrithione zinc, salicylic acid, coal tar, selenium sulfide, and tea tree oil (which is itself an essential oil, and should only be used in FDA-approved products, never as a standalone oil application). Read more about these options in our SPY guide to dandruff shampoos here. “If the dandruff doesn’t improve or worsens after several weeks of using OTC shampoos, it’s likely time to see a dermatologist who can prescribe more effective, prescription-strength options,” Williams said.

Davie said to incorporate a beard brush into one’s nightly regimen during treatment, too, in order to brush away flakes and help with future prevention. “A beard brush will be one of the best instruments to tackle those tough areas,” he said.” It captures all the spots our fingertips miss regularly.”

Best Products for Treating and Preventing Beard Dandruff

Courtesy of Amazon BEST OVERALL product for beard dandruff $11.97 $15.99 $15.47 The single best treatment for active beard dandruff is going to be the same shampoos that treat scalp dandruff. That said, there’s no single universal solution for every case of beard dandruff, so it’s important to understand the root cause of one’s own flaking. When SPY asked him to pick the single best product for treating a large portion of cases (for scalp, and thus for the beard too), Williams picked Nizoral’s shampoo, which contains the active ingredient ketoconazole.



“Ketoconazole is proven to be very effective against the fungi that are involved in dandruff, and this 1% formulation is readily available over the counter,” he said. Most people should be able to tolerate it,, but be sure to keep skin moisturized after the fact with a facial cream or beard oil. We also recommend anyone discontinue use after the dandruff is gone and switch to a preventative strategy because of the intensity of the active ingredients.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST BEARD OIL $9.97 $12.59 Key Ingredients: Argan oil, jojoba oil, avocado oil, sweet almond oil, macadamia seed oil



How It Works: These ultra-nourishing ingredients can seep past the beard hairs, unlike many lotions and balms, in order to moisturize and fortify the skin.



There’s More: The oil can also soften and condition beard hairs, reducing things like split ends and beard itch. The longer the beard, the more drops you’ll use per application. Use a beard comb to distribute in fuller beards.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST BEARD BRUSH $11.99 $13.49 Materials: 100% natural boar bristles, pearwood



How It Works: These durable, sturdy brushes can reach skin through even the fullest of beards to exfoliate skin and detangle neck nests.



There’s More: While boar-bristle brushes certainly aren’t vegan, almost all are cruelty-free in that the boars have their hairs trimmed, not unlike sheep being shorn.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST CLEANSER $19.47 (Pack of 3) $24.02 $8.18 Key Ingredient: Salicylic acid



How It Works: Salicylic acid can seep into the pores to clear out excess oil and trapped skin cells, and to mitigate both oil and dry skin at the surface of the skin, too.



There’s More: This is one of the hero ingredients in scalp dandruff remedies, too.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST MOISTURIZER $9.98 $14.95 $9.98 $16.50 Key Ingredients: Tea tree oil, vitamin E, aloe vera



How It Works: The anti-inflammatory and antiseptic powers of the key ingredients in this cream act quickly on contact to reduce dandruff caused by excessive dryness or irritation (and to calm skin simultaneously).



There’s More: This one is both a face and body moisturizer, so use it on dry or inflamed skin anywhere.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST SERUM $19.99 $19.99 Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid



How It Works: Draws moisture into the skin and holds up to 1,000 times its own weight in water, keeping skin hydrated and firm.



There’s More: This will work wonders for the entire face, not just the skin under the beard.