The Best Aesop Products Worth Adding to Your 2023 Rotation

They might be some of the most expensive skincare items on the market, but the best Aesop products have kept us coming back for more year after year. But the prices aren’t hiked up because they’re over-the-top bougie or selling false hope for something unattainable. So what’s ramping up the costs of their products, you wonder? Well, the price is centered around science — using safe and highly-effective ingredients that make products that work.

Sure, the Australian luxury label utilizes a strong minimal aesthetic and sleek design, in other words, the packaging is sexy. But their greatest asset is the unity in concept and the brand’s values. Aesop has mastered their approach to product development with a commitment to having little impact on the environment and placing sustainability at the forefront. Therefore, everything you pull from their shelves (or website) is cruelty-free, vegan, and recyclable all while eliminating the toxic chemicals commonly found in other skincare products.

At SPY, we belive that everyone is entitled to premium skincare at any budget and the best Aesop products serve all skin types for both men and women. Whether you have dry, oily, or combination-type skin, there’s a cleanser, toner, face serum, moisturizer, and even a botanically infused face mask with your name on it from Aesop.

After having critically tested Aesop skincare products, we’ve been quite impressed at the results in performance, richness in quality as well as how well the brand’s products optimize the skin’s natural balance. Now that we weighed in on all the positives, let’s get to the question that may be on your mind.

It’s Expensive — is Aesop Worth it?

It’s a common question raised by many people who have yet to give the brand a chance.

The staying power of Aesop’s products is a testament to their worth and prestige. Listen, the men’s grooming market is congested and filled with brands that tend to cut corners with unethical conduct as well as celebrity-driven brands that compete off of star status, not ingredients.

But after using the best Aesop products for around three years, we’ve been extremely satisfied with the results. Our spending at their local brick-and-mortar store happens about every three to four months to re-up on what we’ve been using. Now, you’ll dish out some real cash, but at the same time, these products go a long, long way (when used in the proper amount).

They say, “you get what you pay for.” And let’s be honest, if your goal is achieving the best skincare routine, the cost kind of gets shoved aside in favor of quality ingredients, which is okay. With Aesop, consumers can expect natural (actually natural) ingredients in every formulation that are gentle and versatile.

In tandem with skincare, Aesop is a trustable source for everything from hair products to their covetable hand soap and even their latest foray, what one SPY Editor is calling, the best cologne for men. In their run, they’ve managed to carve out a lane and stay in it with careful brand control and sticking to their vision no matter what.

So if you’re still left wondering whether this brand is worth the splurge? The answer is a resounding yes. Keep scrolling to discover the best Aesop products we’ve tested; ones that won’t have you second guessing yourself.

best Aesop facial cleanser $39.99 $47.26 15% off Best For: Daily cleansing for normal, combination, and troubled skin.



Why We Chose It: It’s not aggressive and ideal for maintaining immaculately clean skin in urban environments.

Size 3.4 ounces Scent Herbal Features Lactic acid

Aesop’s Parsley Seed Facial Cleanser is a rich lathering gel that creates a creamy foam, effectively purifies the skin, and takes away surface impurities. Formulated with lactic acid, this is the best Aesop product for mild facial exfoliation when washing your face.



One SPY Editor absolutely swears by Aesop’s Parsley Seed Cleanser. The clarifying formulation is super lush and left his skin feeling supple and brand new. It’s a great product to help get rid of the grit and grime that builds up on your face after long days. By virtue of the licorice rice ingredient, we’ve also noticed the cleanser is great for both brightening the skin and diminishing hyperpigmentation. Thankfully, the cleanser arrives with a pump to control your dosage, allowing it last as long as you need.

Pros Creamy rich foam

Skin brightener

Not aggressive Cons None

best Aesop body scrub $36.37 Best For: Routine exfoliating for all skin types.



Why We Chose It: This is the best Aesop product we’ve found for removing dead skin cells.

Size 6.1 ounces Scent Fresh citrus, green Features Bamboo stem

Aesop’s Geranium Leaf Body Scrub is an invigorating gel-based body exfoliant with a green-smelling concoction, that revives and leaves the skin feeling intensely smooth.



Say goodbye to all the dead and rough surface cells. This coarse-grain gel scrub literally sloughs all the bad away, reintroducing fresh skin. It’s as soothing as a fresh summers eve and has an uplifting scent that hits your nose right out of the shower. Powered by evergreen ingredients like pumice and bamboo stem, this product thoroughly exfoliates without being too harsh on the skin, imparting a refined outer self.

Pros Pumice

Gratifying scent

Enough to last awhile Cons Not TSA-friendly

best Aesop fragrance $145.00 Best For: Date night or when you’re expecting to be in large crowds.



Why We Choose It: From top to base, the scent notes are the most desirable.

Size 1.6 ounces Scent Woody, spicy Features Infusion of Moroccan spices

The Aesop Marrakech Intense Eau de Parfum is a distinguished, potent fragrance, inspired by the cultural wealth of the city it’s named after, and one of the best colognes for men, in our opinion. This natural parfum presents a striking medley of woody, spicy notes coupled with fresh florals.



When wearing this unorthodox scent, we scored major compliments wherever we went. It never gets old to hear, “you smell really good,” from every person who hugs you. But really, it’s that good to wear everyday, you’ll be probably be down to half the bottle if you’re not careful. Perfect to coexist and layer with other day-to-night time scents, especially ones that created around oud, a type of exotic wood found in traditional incense and perfume.

Pros Easy to layer with other scents

Perfect blend of note

Non-synthetic ingredients Cons

best Aesop face mask $49.00 $57.75 15% off Best For: Ideal for normal, oily, combination and blemish-prone skin.



Why We Chose It: It’s blended with antioxidant plant actives.

Size 2.47 ounces Scent Rose Features Botanicals

Led by a cool clay texture, Aesop’s Primrose Facial Cleansing Masque frees the skin of residual impurities, decongests and refreshes while delivering replenishing vegetable oils. Packed in this formulation are rose geranium, primrose seed, and sage leaf.



To unveil softer, purified rich skin, we highly recommend using this deep-cleansing masque. As one of the best face masks for men we’ve tested, we can affirm it checks off all the boxes. It spreads smoothly like a puree, offers your face a rich feeling and smells wonderfully refreshing through its citrus aroma. We have to admit a cooling tingle does emerge while it’s on your face, but it’s nothing to worry about. For the best results, apply a layer twice a week and rinse after 15 minutes.

Pros Concentrated Vitamin E

Lasting impact

Vegan Cons Expensive, but worth it.

best Aesop serum $90.00 Best For: Most skin types, including sensitive.



Why We Chose It: This essential face serum is rich in protein, vitamins, and antioxidants.

Size 2 ounces Scent Floral Features Red algae, parsley seed

Aesop’s Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Serum is a triple threat tool for the skin, in a good way, of course. It fortifies, hydrates, and offers a breathable film to protect against airborne pollutants. From grape seed to green tea and panthenol, the serum is specifically formulated to support skin health.



The serum felt weightless on our skin but performed exceptionally, leading to maximum hydration and smooth skin. Its medium-weight texture, which rapidly absorbs into the skin, includes hero ingredients such as red algae with a range of skin benefits. For an enriching experience, the serum boasts a wonderful floral fragrance and smooth matte finish. This is by far one of the best Aesop products. And while the price tag is pretty hefty, as is commonly found with serums, all of this goodness will stick around for quite some time, so your money doesn’t go in vain.

Pros Last a few months

Aloe vera base

Herbaceous scent Cons Expensive AF

BEST Aesop TONER $46.00 $49.98 8% off Best For: Dry and mildly sensitive skin types.



Why We Chose It: It’s a bountiful source of hydration with a light finish.

Size 3.4 ounces Scent Floral, herby Features Blue chamomile

The Aesop Anti-Oxidant Facial Toner is the bridge between facial cleansing and hydration. It carries an alcohol-free, rich formulation, which balances and finely evens the skin’s appearance.



Aesop’s Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Toner is an added boost of TLC and hydration to your morning (and evening) routine. It feels light, with a watery composition that’s very soothing and balancing for the skin. Comprised of botanical extracts and antioxidant ingredients, we enjoyed how this toner refined our pores and uniformed our complexion over time. It’s definitely a game changer for removing traces of dirt, oil and makeup.

Pros Creates even skin

Lavender stem (helps fight bacteria + clean your pores)

Anti-inflammatory Cons Pricey

best Aesop deodorant $35 Best For: Reduces and masks underarm odour.



Why We Chose It: Formulated without aluminium salts.

Size 1.7 ounces Scent Fresh, herby Features Zinc ricinoleate

Aesop’s Herbal Deodorant is a spray on deodorant containing Zinc Ricinoleate and a selection of essential oils to support poise under pressure instead of the increasingly frowned upon aluminum.



Typically, I’m used to roll on or deodorant sticks for my pits. However, sometimes opting to try new things can be good (or bad). To that point, this aluminum-free spray alternative lived up to its greatest potential. While it carries a great aroma to neutralize underarm stink, the topical antiperspirant does require multiple applications. Whether that’s your thing or not, one thing you won’t have to worry about is smelling funky.

Pros Witch Hazel

Smells refreshing

Travel-friendly Cons Doesn’t linger long enough

Costly for a deodorant

How We Reviewed the Aesop Products

For months, we dedicated our time to collecting statistics from the best Aesop products in the name of journalistic research. To determine which were the brand’s best offerings, we considered these factors:

Effectiveness — First, we looked to see how well the products fared, and if they met our needs and expectations in terms of performance.

Chemicals — What’s NOT in the ingredients? We scored higher for products free of parabens, sulfates, silicones, aluminum, phthalates, and synthetic colors, among other bad stuff.

Vegan/Animal-Friendly — We upped the rankings on products that were cruelty-free and not harmful to animals as well as humans.

Ingredients — If there was a significant amount of fortifying ingredients then the products receive a boost in rating.

Hydration — Whether or not the products provided the right amount of moisture was important.

Scent — if there was a gratifying fragrance that imbued our nose, bonus points were rewarded. But we learned that the best Aesop products only carried mild, unobtrusive fragrances.

Travel-Friendly — We looked to see if the products were 3.4 oz or less to meet the TSA-requirement and fit in our carry-on luggage. When you love a grooming product that much, you want to bring it everywhere.

Why Trust SPY When Choosing the Best Aesop Products for You

Discovering the most effective grooming products is our forte here at SPY. We dedicate lots of time to in-person and online research for the best new and familiar brands to see if the reviews are valid.

And if you weren’t already aware, our SPY team is full of skincare gurus and tastemakers who tested, reviewed, and contributed to this story. We pride ourselves on transparency and not holding back because, at the end of the day, we want you — the reader — to make an informed choice when shopping for products.

In addition to Aesop’s products, SPY has reviewed every other vertical in the men’s grooming space. Recently, we reviewed the best lip balms, the best disposable razors, and even the best hair loss treatments.

If you’re interested, you can read more about How We Test Products at SPY.

About the Author

SPY E-Commerce Editor, Joseph Cheatham, hails from South Jersey with some roots in West Palm Beach, Florida. A guy who has an affinity for all things fragranced and fashion-related, Joseph enjoys helping others reach their greatest potential. Aside from the best Aesop products, Joseph has written about the best hair tonics for men, the best turtleneck sweaters for men, and recently shared how his DTC candle brand came to fruition during the pandemic.