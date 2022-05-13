Lock In Moisture With the Best Body Lotion for Men

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It can be pretty annoying dealing with dry skin throughout the day. Believe it or not, dry skin can come from a number of things like taking long showers, using soaps that dry your skin and even genetics. Regardless of the reason, the best body lotion for men can help you combat your dry skin.

By incorporating body lotion into your after-shower routine, you can start on your journey to moisturized skin. Of course, like most things, it can be quite hard trying to find the best body lotion for men. You have to consider your skin type, as well as the ingredients used in your lotion of choice. The best body lotion for men will rehydrate or prevent dry skin, soften rough patches like elbows and generally promote healthy, regenerative skin. As for scents, it’s all about your personal preference as it can help you smell good.

Before diving into the best body lotion for men, here are a few key ingredients to watch out for on your search:

Hyaluronic Acid: This is a popular ingredient found in lotions because it’s a natural ingredient already found in your skin that holds onto moisture. It keeps your skin moisturized all day long and promotes the body to make collagen and elastin.

Glycerin: This ingredient helps the skin to retain moisture while also improving your skin’s hydration levels and revising dryness.

Vitamin E: This is a vitamin that acts as an antioxidant that protects your skin’s overall health.

Cocoa Butter: This ingredient is great for keeping your skin hydrated and nourished, improving its elasticity. It can also lighten dark spots, stretch marks and other skin imperfections.

Macadamia Nut Oil: The oil from this popular nut contains omega acids that can help soothe and calm dry, irritated skin.

With so many body lotions for men on the market, we decided to round up our favorite products to get you started. All of these body lotions will get the job done, but we’ve included options with different ingredients, scents and price points to suit your needs. Some options are also gentle enough to be used as face moisturizers too.

1. Vaseline Extra Strength Lotion

BEST OVERALL

Vaseline’s Extra Strength Lotion tops our list for the best body lotion for men. It’s the ideal option because it doesn’t go on greasy and it absorbs quickly. The lotion is able to tackle most levels of dryness and has a simple, masculine smell. You can buy it in basically any drugstore or major online store.

2. Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Body Lotion

RUNNER-UP

If you need a lotion that guarantees hydration for 48-hours, then you have to go with Palmer’s body lotion. The formula consists of a cocoa butter blend enriched with vitamin E to provide moisture for all skin types. It also helps improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks, dark spots and other imperfections on the skin. The lotion has a light cocoa fragrance that will have you smelling good all day long.

3. Jack Black Cool Moisture Body Lotion

BEST FOR DRY SKIN

For the guys tired of dealing with dry skin, be sure to grab a bottle of Jack Black’s Cool Moisture Body Lotion. Inside this men’s body lotion, Jack Black has combined macadamia nut oil, vitamin E, jojoba oil softens and soy protein to nourish, strengthen and moisturize your tired, dry skin. However, this cooling lotion also includes a derivative of menthol to provide a cooling sensation. This product is recommended to use generously all over your body whenever your skin feels dry or after showering.

4. L’Occitane Shea Butter Body Rich Lotion

MOST LUXURIOUS

Now you may have never considered spending $60 for a bottle of body lotion for men before, but we promise you this option is worth every penny. It comes packed with shea butter and calendula flower extract. Both ingredients are known for their nourishing and soothing properties. The lotion will leave your skin feeling moisturized for up to 48-hours and will protect your skin from dryness.

5. Burt’s Bees Milk and Honey Body Lotion

BEST NATURAL

This non-greasy, absorbing natural body lotion for men has the power to keep your body feeling well-nourished for a whole 24 hours. By nourishing your skin with the stuff it actually wants, you’ll feel the difference after your first application. The lotion itself has a spa-day type of scent and feel as it leaves the bottle and hits your skin without irritating more sensitive skin types. Try and get that from another natural brand.

6. Kiehl’s Crème de Corps Hydrating Body Lotion

BEST BODY CREAM

If you need a lotion that fights just a bit harder against dry skin, then consider going with Kiehl’s men’s body lotion. It’s concentrated to fight those extra dry spots, doesn’t go on greasy and absorbs relatively quickly. One of its main active ingredients is squalane, which leaves your skin feeling ultra-soft. After incorporating it into your grooming routine daily, you’ll be sure to notice positive results.

7. Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50

SUN-PROTECTING

Do you plan on being out in the sun for extended periods of time? If so, then make sure to pick up a bottle or two of this moisurizer with SPF. Supergoop!’s Everyday Play SPF 50 Lotion will have your skin feeling hydrated while reflecting both UVA and UVB rays, so your skin remains protected. This sunflower extract-packed lotion nourishes and protects skin without the annoying white sunscreen-y hue.

8. CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

FRAGRANCE FREE

It can be hard to find the best men’s body lotion that’s free of fragrances, but one of the best options on the market is CeraVe’s Daily Moisturizing Lotion. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to moisturize the skin while restoring your skin’s protective barriers. The lotion is lightweight and never greasy, allowing you to stay hydrated for up to 48-hours. It’s suitable to use on your body and face.

9. Hempz Natural Hemp Seed Oil Body Moisturizer

BEST HEMP-DERIVED

Still haven’t tried a hemp-derived product? In 2022? What are you waiting for? Hempz Natural Hemp Seed Oil Body Moisturizer smooths and protects your skin. It also reduces redness, calms atopic dermatitis and leaves behind no residue. The lotion may not have the manliest scent, but we promise you after one application of this vegan cream, it will have you going back for seconds nonetheless.

10. Marlowe 002 Extra Moisturizing Body Lotion

VEGAN & CRUELTY-FREE

Looking for a lotion that is free of harmful ingredients? We highly suggest going with this men’s body lotion from Marlowe. Deep-sea algae extract, passionflower fruit, green tea and willow bark work together to moisturize and restore your skin. This body lotion for men has a light, non-oily formula that absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving your hands softer and younger-looking. Plus, it’s paraben and phthalate-free.