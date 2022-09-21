Body Wipes Deliver the Thorough Clean You Want When You Can’t Bathe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Life is hectic, and sometimes you don’t have the time or a place to shower before moving on with your day. For those times and more, a pack of body wipes can be just the solution.

Body wipes are exactly what they sound like: Wipes are designed to clean your body. They typically include cleansing and skin-hydrating ingredients, can come in biodegradable varieties and offer different degrees of wetness, depending on your preference. Most of the time they come in individual packs or resealable bags to ensure they don’t dry out.

Body wipes can also specialize in cleaning one area, such as your face, butt, armpits and groin area, but many are generalists suitable to clean your whole body. No matter how dirty or sweaty, there is a wipe for you.

When buying body wipes, you’ll want to keep all of the above and more in mind, including the size and thickness of the wipes, the number of wipes per pack and, of course, how pricey they are. Thankfully, there are a ton of affordable and high-quality body wipes on the market to cleanse your skin when you can’t get a more thorough clean or when a shower isn’t an option (that means you too, campers).

One quick note before diving into the products: Many wipes, body or otherwise, claim to be biodegradable. This is almost always an exaggeration.

Now, let’s check out some of the best body wipes. You won’t regret leaving a pack in your car, office or gym bag.

1. Bravo Sierra Antibacterial Body Wipes

BEST OVERALL

For the best body wipes, go for the Bravo Sierra Antibacterial Body Wipes. Bravo Sierra previously sent SPY the wipes for testing and we were honestly blown away. Some wipes may be larger, but these wipes were sturdy and thick, making cleaning a cinch. Impressively, no doubt due to the active ingredient benzalkonium chloride, these wipes significantly reduce our body odor after a sweaty day.

Though you can find cheaper body wipes out there, few offer the cloth and cleansing quality Bravo Sierra offers. Pick up a pack of 10 and see for yourself.

2. Oars + Alps Cooling Cleansing Wipes

RUNNER-UP

If there’s such a thing as premium body wipes, the Oars + Alps Cooling Cleansing Wipes would certainly count. Suitable for the face and body and available as a subscription, these two-sided wipes feature caffeine, menthol and ginseng root extract, aloe vera, additional plant extracts, and necessary cleansers. Wherever you use these wipes, your skin will feel cleansed and refreshed.

3. Pure Active Ultimate Massive Wipes

HONORABLE MENTION

The Pure Active Ultimate Massive Wipes live up to their name. At 12 inches x 12 inches, you’ll have no trouble covering your whole body. Plus, these wipes fall on the wetter-than-average side of wetness as far as body wipes go, so you won’t have to worry about not getting clean. But the best part of these body wipes is their affordability. For around $30, you’re getting 50 giant wipes, so it’ll be a while before you have to re-up.

4. Dude Face and Body Wipes

BEST FOR DUDES

Made by dudes for dudes, the Dude Face and Body Wipes offer a convenient two-in-one wipe solution for guys on the go. Made from 99% plant-based ingredients and water, including aloe vera, tea tree and glycerin, these wipes are strong enough to clean your body and armpits but gentle enough for your face whether you’ve got a bit of grime or cleaning up after shaving.

5. Dollar Shave Club One Wipe Charlies

BEST BUTT WIPES

Though we’d definitely recommend the best bidets to ensure your butt is clean, the Dollar Shave Club One Wipe Charlies can be great in a pinch. Alcohol-free and suitable for sensitive skin, the peppermint and minty tingle lets you know when you’re good to go. As butt body wipes, these are flushable but many systems can’t handle them, including septic tanks, so flush with caution.

6. Surviveware Biodegradable Large Wet Wipes

BEST FOR CAMPING

Biodegradability is a controversial adjective for wipes because even though many are technically biodegradable in laboratory conditions, they often struggle to degrade in real-world conditions. You know you can trust the Surviveware Biodegradable Large Wet Wipes because they actually tell you on the packaging exactly what you need to do in nature to make the wipes, made from 100% viscose, disappear. That makes them a great option for eco-conscious wipers or campers who want to ensure they leave no trace. Biodegradability aside, these wipes are wet enough, large enough and gentle enough to deliver the clean wherever you need it.

7. Duke Cannon Cold Shower Cooling Field Towels

GREAT COOLING

When the grime, sweat and heat are getting to you, the cooling sensation of the Duke Cannon Cold Shower Cooling Field Towels will be a lifesaver. These body wipes feature cooling menthol, soothing chamomile and aloe and moisturizing jojoba oil alongside cleansers to leave your skin feeling much cleaner and simply better.

8. Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths for Sensitive Skin

GREAT FOR FACE

The Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths for Sensitive Skin are legit perfect for face or sensitive body skin. Use them to wash away dirt, oil, makeup and general grime without stripping skin or leaving it irritated.

9. Manscaped Crop Mop Ball Wipes

BEST ANTI-CHAFING

As every man knows, your groin area can start to chafe pretty badly when the going gets sweaty. The Manscaped Crop Mop Ball Wipes are designed to clean up your balls and minimize chafing, with all vegan ingredients. Whether you’re out for a long walk or biking to work on a hot day, these wipes will give you the quick freshening up and comfort you need to get on with your day.

10. Dollar Shave Club Antiperspirant/Deodorant Wipes + SweatBlock DriBoost Antiperspirant Wipes

BEST ANTIPERSPIRANT

If you’d prefer a wipe antiperspirant or deodorant instead of a stick or spray, Dollar Shave Club has you covered. The DSC Antiperspirant Wipes and Deodorant Wipes come in single packs for when you need that extra pit protection. Use the deodorant wipes to add a little masking fragrance and use the antiperspirant wipes when you know you’ve got sweat ahead of you.

Alas, both the antiperspirant and two deodorant fragrances are sold out at the moment, but the SweatBlock DriBoost Antiperspirant Wipes make for a tremendous sweat-blocking alternative.

