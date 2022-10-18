Vanquish Dry Lips with the Best Lip Balm for Men

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever suffered from chapped or dry lips and know the potential, unignorable pain the condition can bring, it’s likely the idea of using a lip balm, or chapstick (a genericized trademark to encompass all lip balm products), is nothing new to you. However, what you may not have thought about when you grabbed the first lip balm off the store shelf and smothered it over your lips to relieve the pain, is what is the best chapstick? And, which are the best chapstick brands to trust when it comes to your lip health?

When picking the best chapsticks and lip balms for men, there are a number of considerations you should take into account, because the best chapstick in the world isn’t the same one for everyone.

The first thing to think about when choosing your chapstick is what’s inside it. Some lip balm ingredients, such as humectants like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, may only provide temporary relief as an oily covering. Consequently, they may actually leave your skin drier than before as they take additional moisture away from the lips when they evaporate. Unsurprisingly, this is a beneficial outcome for those companies as you’ll have to buy more lip balm to cover your constantly drying lips. If this story sounds familiar to you, it’s time to start checking those ingredients.

The best lip balms include conditioning agents in their formulas. These agents can take on a number of different names and forms, like cocoa butter or shea butter, which provide long-lasting moisture and prevent that dryness. One handy ingredient to keep your eyes peeled for is beeswax. This natural substance works well as a natural barrier between harsh conditions and your skin.

Another factor to take into account, especially when you’re looking for the best chapsticks and lip balms for men, is the container type. Some men are less keen than ladies when it comes to pulling out a lipstick-style stick treatment. So if you’re concerned about this, you’ll be pleased to know there are other options out there. The three most common container types are:

Lipstick-style sticks

Tubs or tins

Squeezy tubes

Finally, the last thing to consider when you’re deciding on the best men’s chapstick to use is the goal you’re hoping to achieve by applying lip balm:

Flavor: There are a whole host of different flavors available, which means if you don’t want that bland original flavor, you don’t have to have it.

Medicinal action: Some options include additional active ingredients that are handy for users recovering from cold sores and other unpleasant reasons behind chapped or dry lips.

SPF protection: Sunlight protection is a surprisingly common benefit in lip balms, but it’s important to note that some provide more SPF protection than others.

Once you’ve decided what you want from your lip balm, take a scroll through our top chapstick and lip balm choices. Soothed and relieved lips await.

1. Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm

BEST OVERALL

When it comes to picking the best chapstick for your lips, it’s hard to look past Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm. This impressive lip balm boasts thousands of five-star reviews from Amazon users who love their in-pocket lip care. In addition to providing refreshment and moisture for your lips, this all-natural balm comes in a range of different flavors, including beeswax, vanilla bean, pomegranate and coconut pear, ensuring there’s one to please every preference. Furthermore, these balms are formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS for a more caring and less chemical-filled experience for your lips.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Aquaphor Lip Protectant and Sunscreen Ointment

RUNNER-UP

Aquaphor Lip Protectant and Sunscreen Ointment will always be among the best chapsticks and lip balms for men. Despite what you might read in reviews, this lip balm has never let us down. It moisturizes extremely well, has no added flavor or fragrance and is perfect for sensitive lips. Plus, it has SPF 30 to minimize sunburns and the likelihood of cold sores developing.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Kiehl’s Lip Balm #1

HONORABLE MENTION

Kiehl’s Lip Balm #1 is right up there with Aquaphor as one of the best chapsticks and lip balms for men. It’s just a classic lip moisturizer and a go-to for millions of men and women. With squalane, aloe vera and vitamin E going to work for this lip balm, your dry, cracked lips won’t stand a chance, leaving them a lot softer and more supple.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Lucky Bastard Organic Lip Balm

CHOOSE YOUR FAVORITE FORM

Not only is the Lucky Bastard Organic Lip Balm one of the best lip balms for men, with all organic ingredients and a natural SPF, it also comes in three different containers to suit your needs: an oval-shaped tube, a slider tin or a classic circular tin. The tubes are the cheapest option, but if you’re not a fan of rolling the lip balm directly on, the other two containers might suit you better. Just be aware, if you know you need SPF protection for your lips, this lip balm will help, but you’ll be best served by a lip balm with titanium oxide and/or zinc oxide.

Courtesy of Lucky Bastard

5. Dermatone Medicated Lip Balm SPF30

BEST FOR OUTDOOR SPORTS

No matter whether it’s strong wind, uncomfortable dryness or relentless sunshine, the Dermatone Medicated Lip Balm SPF30 has your lips covered. This balm is rated SPF 30 to fight against prolonged sun exposure, while the included menthol and phenol protect against cold sores and provide medicinal relief for your lips. The 0.15-ounce tube is compact and lightweight which makes it easy to store in your pocket or backpack when you’re out hiking, kayaking or even just chilling in your yard.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Sun Bum Mineral Sunscreen Lip Balm

BEST FOR THE BEACH

If you’re going to be out in the sun all day, the Sun Bum Mineral Sunscreen Lip Balm is a great way to protect your lips. It includes a broad-spectrum, zinc-based mineral formula that helps protect your lips against UVA/UVB rays while keeping your lips moisturized at the same time. Additionally, you’ll find shea butter and vitamins in the balm that further add to its protective qualities, so that even wind and cold temperatures are no problem for your lips. This USA-made balm is also free of parabens, gluten, silicone, dyes and other harmful agents, and it is cruelty-free and hypoallergenic to boot.

Courtesy of REI

7. ChapStick Lip Moisturizer and Skin Protectant Balm

OLD FAITHFUL

With its budget-friendly price and impressive 87% five-star Amazon rating, it’s hard to imagine that anyone is ever disappointed with the ChapStick Lip Moisturizer and Skin Protectant Balm. Inside this pack, you’ll find three 0.15 ounce tubes of Chapstick Lip Moisturizer that provide eight hours of treatment per application and will leave lips smooth and soft to the touch. This chapstick is available in a range of flavors, including original, cherry, green apple and several others. Furthermore, the balm’s ultra-hydrating formula, which is made from 11 different ingredients including vitamin E and aloe, also boasts a 15 SPF rating to provide protection from the sun.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Blistex Medicated Lip Balm

BEST MEDICATED

By including three different active ingredients, this Blistex Medicated Lip Balm is able to provide protection for your lips and act as a sunscreen in a single application. The balm’s SPF 15 rating helps protect lips from sunburn, while a range of inactive ingredients, which include beeswax, camphor and menthol, act to relieve chapped or cracked lips and create a layer of protection to seal in moisture. The pack includes three individual sticks that make the application simple and comes recommended by 88% of Amazon customers who gave the balm a five-star review.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Everyday Humans Big Mood SPF 30 Milky Lip Balm

UP AND COMING

The Everyday Humans Big Mood SPF 30 Milky Lip Balm is the best lip balm for men who care as much about sustainability and the environment as they do protecting themselves from it. That’s a lot of words to say this lip balm was designed from the ground up with sun protection in mind and was made with plastic-neutral and climate-neutral certifications, recycled packaging and upcycled ingredients. All that would be moot if the lip balm wasn’t great, but it is, thanks to moisturizing shea butter, jojoba oil and argan oil as well as oat extract and blue agave.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Abreva Docosanol Cream Tube Cold Sore Treatment

BEST FOR COLD SORES

When your lips get dry and cracked, you’re only a hop, skip and a jump away from cold sores but lip balms can help. The Abreva Docosanol Cream Tube Cold Sore Treatment is an absolute necessity to head the cold sores off at the pass. If you feel a cold sore coming or you’ve already got a full-blown cold sore, just apply this lip balm for fast relief from pain and tingling, not to mention stop any burgeoning cold sores and diminishing existing ones.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Oars and Alps Organic Shine-Free Ultra-Hydrating Lip Balm

BEST FOR NON-SHINY MATTE FINISH

Oars and Alps is one of the best brands in the organic grooming space and the Oars and Alps Organic Shine-Free Ultra-Hydrating Lip Balm lives up to that promise. You get two sticks of ultra-hydrating lip balm with an alpine mint scent so you can always have a minty fresh tube around. Vitamin E, coconut oil and rosemary will take care of any dryness and, in a major plus, this is one lip balm that won’t leave your lips with a glossy, shiny finish.

Courtesy of Oars and Alps

12. Hello Moisturizing Vegan Lip Balm SPF 15

VEGAN AND PROUD

If you want to be certain your lip balm is vegan and cruelty-free, go for the Hello Moisturizing Vegan Lip Balm SPF 15. Besides being vegan, this lip balm comes with a sweet mint flavor and crucially protects your lips from harmful UV rays with SPF 15.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. We Are Fluide Universal Balm

PETROLEUM-FREE

Made for all genders and all skin types, the We Are Fluide Universal Balm is aptly named. Totally free from petroleum products and also 100% vegan, this balm relies on squalane and shea butter to restore your precious kissers and leave them with a smooth matte finish.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Hempz Pure Hemp Herbal Lip Balm

BEST HEMP LIP BALM

It’s not controversial to say that hemp is having something of a moment right now. There’s the cannabis industry, of course, but hemp is extremely useful for a number of products, including lip balm. The Hempz Pure Hemp Herbal Lip Balm leans into plant and fruit extracts, essential oils and, unsurprisingly, hemp seed oil, which is packed with lip-friendly vitamins E, B, C and omega 3 and 6 fatty acids. If you think Mother Nature basically got it right, this hemp lip balm will be the best men’s chapstick for you.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Rebels Refinery Skull-Shaped Lip Balm Gift Set

BEST FOR DESK

If you find the act of putting something on your lips a little embarrassing, you may want to consider choosing the Rebels Refinery Skull-Shaped Lip Balm Gift Set. Not only does the balm come in three easy-to-apply, not-lipstick-style tubs, but the containers themselves are also shaped like little black skulls, making application a bit different. The set includes three different flavors of balm for you to enjoy, namely mint, vanilla and passion fruit. Furthermore, these include coconut oil, canola oil and beeswax in the formula to keep your lips smooth, nourished and protected throughout the day.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Mythical Candy Milk Lip Balm

MYTHICAL FLAVOR

If you love fruit candy and milk, you’ll love the flavor of the Mythical Candy Milk Lip Balm. Is it a little strange? Yes, but then again, who doesn’t love the same flavor of post-Lucky Charms sweet milk? Plus the cocoa butter, shea butter, sunflower oil and vitamin E will restore and protect your chapped lips too.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Olivina Men Organic Olive Oil Lip Balm, Bourbon Vanilla

BEST FLAVOR FOR MEN

Olivina developed a great bourbon fragrance years ago and has just been offering it every which way ever since. Now, you can get this excellent bourbon-vanilla smell in the Olivina Men Organic Olive Oil Lip Balm. Even the pickiest dudes who can’t deal with fruity or minty balms will have to admit that this balm just tastes great and leaves lips feeling smoothed, soothed and moisturized. Just give that special someone in your life a kiss and wait for the compliments.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 Duo

BEST TUBE

The Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 Duo is the ideal choice for chapstick users who prefer their balm in a tube. It’s easy to apply when your lips feel chapped or dry. It also offers SPF 25 protection from the sun and includes shea butter, avocado oil and vitamin E to deliver moisture, to provide protection and to condition in order to ensure your lips are left in a healthy and comfortable state. In addition, the balm is available in either black tea blackberry or mint, and it comes highly recommended by Nordstrom users with over 86% awarding the balm a five-star review.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

19. RUGGED & DAPPER Organic Lip Balm Set

BEST MADE-FOR-MEN

If you’re looking for a lip balm brand specifically designed for men, the RUGGED & DAPPER Organic Lip Balm Set is for you. The nearly all-black tubes provide plenty of discretion as you apply the balm to your lips, while the four individual tubes in the pack allow you to keep one on you, one at home and one at the office, so you’re never left with chapped lips for too long. The balm’s formula is specially made to provide hydration, nourishment and a long-lasting shield for men’s lips. It’s also free from parabens, free from gluten and only made using 100% natural ingredients.

Courtesy of Amazon

20. Henné Organics Luxury Lip Balm

BEST SPLURGE

For a more luxurious feel in your lip treatment, try this Henné Organics Luxury Lip Balm. This nourishing and moisturizing balm is filled with all-natural ingredients, including coconut, avocado, shea butter and jojoba seeds. These ingredients work together to soothe, pamper and restore the natural health of lips while providing protection for harsh environments. This USA-made balm is also cruelty-free and comes with a happiness guarantee, meaning if you aren’t happy with the product, they’ll replace or refund it. Furthermore, as well as a stick, the rich balm is also available in a tub, which is great if you prefer to avoid a lipstick-style application in public.

Courtesy of Amazon

21. Eos Super Soft Shea Lip Balm

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN

You definitely remember the Eos Super Soft Shea Lip Balm from middle or high school because every other girl had it. Well, the Eos lip balm is one of the best chapsticks and lip balms for men, too. Though the vanilla mint flavor doesn’t scream “manly,” it certainly doesn’t taste bad and more than gets the job done in terms of lip repair. With every swipe of this lip balm, shea butter, coconut oil and jojoba oil go to work to rejuvenate irritated lips.

Courtesy of Amazon

22. Hermes Rouge Lip Care Balm

FOR THE FANCY

You certainly don’t need the Hermes Rouge Lip Care Balm but luxury goods have never been about need. Made with beeswax and candelilla wax, this balm feels soft, luxurious and delivers a non-shiny finish, so it’s just as good for men as it is for women. But really, it’s all about your preference, if you’re OK to spend an obscene amount on a lip balm. So if balming up in style is important to you, this will be the best lip balm for you.

Courtesy of Hermes

