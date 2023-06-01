The Best Creams for Jock Itch, According to Dermatologists

Jock itch has a branding problem. Sure, it’s a succinct description of a common condition sweaty men suffer, but it doesn’t only affect men who can lift twice their body weight. Technically, anyone can get it, but men are more likely to get it — especially those with sweaty groins or weakened immune systems, or those who frequently share towels with others.

Jock itch, also known as tinea cruris, is a form of ringworm that develops and thrives in warm, moist places on the body — like the genitals and upper thighs. It presents as an itchy, scaly rash that sometimes burns and flakes. Think athlete’s foot, but higher up on the body.

The good news? There are a handful of over-the-counter (OTC) methods designed to treat jock itch quickly (prognosis is two to three weeks before symptoms go away), and some easily implementable lifestyle changes can help prevent it. The bad news is it spreads very easily, especially in shared spaces like locker rooms, so prompt treatment is crucial to avoid infecting others.

What the Experts Say

“People get exposed to fungus from clothing, from shoes, from towels — from all types of things in their environment,” said Dr. Jason Miller, a New Jersey-based dermatologist. “And then there’s usually some break in the skin that allows the fungus to kind of hop on in and colonize the skin. We also see in patients whose immune systems can’t fight off fungus very easily.”

As fungi tend to thrive in warm, moist environments, the groin area is a near-perfect setup, especially after a long workout or sweaty car ride. Cozy skinfolds and pooling sweat provide the perfect incubator for a breakout.

“Sometimes the same people that get athlete’s foot get jock itch,” said Miller. “They spread it from their feet up to their groin either on their hands or when they pull their underwear up. For that reason, I recommend guys put their socks on before they put on their underwear.”

Dermatologist Dr. Brian Moore also encourages guys to pay attention to what they wear and what they touch in order to prevent jock itch. “Wear clean, dry clothes and change them regularly, especially after exercising or sweating,” Moore said. “Avoid sharing personal items like towels, razors, or clothing.”

Wearing loose, moisture-wicking clothing can also help prevent fungal infections like jock itch. Most guys prefer a tighter pair of underwear while working out so their junk isn’t bouncing around, so finding a quality pair of moisture-wicking underwear is a must.

But even guys who are careful may find themselves with a case of a chronically itchy groin. It’s nothing to be ashamed of or freak out about, as it’s easily treatable with OTC products like antifungal powders and creams.

“Look for products that contain active ingredients like miconazole, clotrimazole, terbinafine, or tolnaftate,” Dr. Moore said. Creams are a nice option because they are easier and cleaner to apply to the groin area than powders, and they’re not a bad product to keep on hand to treat any number of fungal infections.

Based on guidance from the experts above, SPY editors recommend the following products for treating jock itch once it strikes.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST OVERall $10.94 Clinically proven to cure most jock itch infections, Lotrimin Ultra Antifungal Cream contains butenafine hydrochloride to help kill the fungus that causes jock itch. It’s formulated to work quickly and relieve itching, burning, cracking, and scaling that accompany not just jock itch but other fungal infections tool. This cream works fast but requires a bit more maintenance than other options. It involves washing and drying the affected area, and applying a thin layer, twice a day for two weeks.

Courtesy of Amazon runner up $9.24 $9.99 Key Ingredients: Clotrimazole, an ingredient clinically proven to control the natural fungus that causes jock itch and other related infections.



How It Works: This is Lotrimin’s basic antifungal jock itch cream. It’s a scaled down version of the cream above, and great for less severe infections. It only needs to be applied once daily for two weeks, rather than twice.



There’s More: Lotramin’s clotrimazole variety of cream is an easy-to-apply odorless, greaseless, non-staining cream. The .42oz tube is small and compact, perfect for keeping in the gym back or tucking away in a pocket.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR SENSITIVE SKIN $24.99 Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid



How It Works: Salicylic acid wears many hats in the dermatological world, including working as an antifungal agent. This deeply moisturizing cream soothes and strengthens skin as it addresses the infection.



There’s More: This cream is paraben-free, nonirritating, soothing, and safe for sensitive skin. It relieves itching, irritation, redness, and scaling in addition to fighting off infection.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST MOISTURIZING CREAM $18.99 $23.99 Key Ingredients: Miconazole Nitrate



How It Works: This cream has a thick, soothing consistency that not only addresses the infection but repels moisture to prevent irritation while the rash heals.



There’s More: This ointment is formulated to be worn during a sweaty workout, so one can still workout without irritating the rash further and causing discomfort.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST PREVENTATIVE MEASURE $11.99 $29.99 Key Ingredients: Tea Tree, Eucalyptus and Lavender oils



How It Works: Tea tree oil has naturally antifungal and antibacterial properties, making this a great all-nature preventative measure against jock itch infections.



There’s More: The other medicated creams on this list are made to be used to treat an existing infection. This balm can be used preventatively on the nether regions to keep skin clean and healthy.

Frequently Asked Questions About Jock Itch Cream When should I seek medical care for jock itch? According to Dr. Moore, people should seek care from a medical provider for jock itch and other fungal infections when:



– The infection is not responding to over-the-counter treatments.

– The infection is spreading or getting worse.

– The affected area is painful, swollen, or oozing pus.

– The infection is accompanied by a fever or other systemic symptoms.

– The person has a weakened immune system or other underlying health conditions that increase their risk of complications. How long does it take jock itch cream to work? Most creams will take at least two weeks, if not longer, with daily application to work. Your best bet is to be diligent with the creams and try to keep the area as clean as possible until symptoms subside. How can I prevent jock itch? Keeping your skin clean is the name of the game. That includes taking preventative measures like wiping down gym equipment and other shared surfaces before you use them and thoroughly cleaning and drying your skin immediately after working out.

