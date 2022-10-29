If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We can speak for most men out there when we say looking our best provides an exuberant confidence, kind of like the feeling you have after leaving the barbershop. That said, more men are engaged with self-care and grooming routines that allow them to show up as their best selves. For some, that means abiding by a consistent skincare regimen. While building the perfect step-by-step routine can be a bit overwhelming, while the grooming industry floods with new products, one step that should always be included is using a face mask.

Picking out the best face mask starts with determining your skin type. Then, you can worry about which complex ingredients to avoid and which nutrients you want your skin to absorb. If you’re like some of us on the SPY team and have sensitive skin that reacts easily to cold, sunlight, and allergens, then finding a face mask with vegan properties is probably the way to go. Not to worry for those who have dry or oily skin, or perhaps even a combination, there’s something that suits everyone’s individual needs.

Here at SPY, we test an array of grooming products so you, our readers, don’t have to spend the money upfront. We know how troublesome it is to search for the right one, so we did the hard work and tested the most popular options to bring you our list of the best face masks for men.

How To Use a Face Mask

The best face masks for men are easy to use, whether you’re dealing with a sheet mask or a spreadable mask. They all do the same thing: sit on your face for a while so pores can soak up rejuvenating ingredients. Follow the steps below and always read the product’s directions for the best results.

For a spreadable face mask, scoop out enough mask, often no more than the size of a quarter, to evenly cover your face. For sheet masks, carefully extricate them from their pack and apply them to your face. Some sheet masks come in two parts, an upper face and a lower face (convenient for beardsmen). It’s OK if the pieces overlap a bit, just make sure you’re getting good coverage overall.

Pop a squat and flip on a show while the mask dries and your skin absorbs the ingredients. 10 to 15 minutes is usually good, but some products need as few as five while others go as long as 20.

After the time is up, remove the sheet mask if you used one. Thoroughly rinse with warm water and gently pat your face dry with a towel.

You’re finished! Do this one to three times a week for peak skin.

Now that we know a lot more about the best face masks for men, check out our picks above. Better skin awaits!

The Best Face Masks for Men at a Glance

1. Best Overall: Versed Find Clarity Charcoal Mask — $15.99 at Versed

2. SPY Award Winner: Disco Rejuvenating Clay Face Mask — $36 on Disco

3. Runner Up: Crude Detox Purifying + Balancing Clay Mask — $20 on Verishop

4. Most Hydrating: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Sheet Mask — $3.99 on Neutrogena

5. Editor’s Pick: Aesop Primrose Facial Cleansing Masque — $49.75 on Amazon

6. Best Acne-Fighting: Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Clay Face Mask — $40 on Sephora

7. Most Eco-Friendly: Caldera + Lab The Deep — $42 on Amazon

8. Best Performing Mask: Baxter of California Clay Mask AHA — $25 on Amazon

9. Best 2-in-1: Cremo 2-in-1 Charcoal Face Mask Scrub — $6.62 on Amazon

10. Best Sheet Mask: The Creme Shop Lemon and Charcoal — $11.99 on Amazon

11. Best Pore Strip: Lumin Charcoal Pore Strip — $10 on Lumin Skin

12. Honorable Mention: Lumin Intensive Repair Face Masks — $10 on Lumin Skin

1. Versed Find Clarity Charcoal Mask

Best Overall

Best For: Guys with oily and sensitive skin.

Why We Chose It: Versed has every step of a skincare regimen to shop from under $22.

1.5 oz

Climate Neutral Certified

Pregnancy-safe (she’s gonna steal it)

Versed ensures high performance with products that work on behalf of our skin, body, and planet. After several uses, SPY’s Reviews Editor swears that this is in fact the very best face mask for men (and women). The Versed Find Clarity Charcoal Mask comes in a handy pouch and is formulated with two types of clay and two types of charcoal. Designed to detoxify, this purifying mask has a gentle formula and thick consistency that spreads almost like a puree — leaving your skin feeling soft and balanced. A small amount of this, about the size of a nickel, goes a very long way, so you won’t need much to cover your face. Not only did this mask score the highest in our testing, but it earned bonus points for super clean ingredients and being pregnancy-safe.

Pros:

Affordability

Free from parabens, silicones, sulfates, and 1,350+ ingredients that have questionable data

Thick AF

Cons:

Pouch easily puncturable

2. Disco Rejuvenating Clay Face Mask

SPY Award Winner

Best For: Anti-aging and acne skin.

Why We Chose It: This product has won SPY awards in the past and is truly one of the best face masks for men.

1.76 oz

Non-Toxic Fragrance

Subscribe & save option

Not only does this rejuvenating clay mask from Disco get a gold-star rating from us, but previously it won a SPY Man Award in 2021. The brand’s signature eucalyptus fragrance works really well with charcoal, so it’s refreshing without having an overbearing scent. In our testing, we’ve found the bentonite clay and charcoal incredibly effective. They’re potent in cleansing and exfoliating as well as drawing out grime and impurities to the surface. Enriched with willow bark extract, the mask minimizes inflammation and puffiness, preventing breakouts and blemishes from happening. In the end, your skin will be left looking fine and refreshed. Even though it’s a little on the pricey side, it lasts a long, long time.

Pros:

Natural Ingredients

Cruelty-Free

Ivy-League Dermatologist Formulated

Cons:

Expensive

3. Crude Detox Purifying + Balancing Clay Mask

Runner Up

Best For: Men looking to achieve soft, gentle skin.

Why We Chose It: We stan step-by-step products that are easy to use and omit ingredients that aggravate our face with irritation.

1.0 oz

Sustainable

Subscribe & save available

We found that some of the best face masks for men are those that cause you to tingle ever so slightly. Another SPY editor swears by the Detox Purifying + Balancing Clay Mask from Crude. It combines two powerhouse ingredients: French Green Clay and Matcha Green Tea Powder. And while you have to mix this powder-like substance with water to form the mask, you don’t have to worry about that burning sensation after you rinse. Instead, your skin feels cleansed and revitalized. If you encounter frequent blemishes, this is your remedy.

Pros:

100% certified organic ingredients

Simple-step

Cruelty-free

Cons:

Kind of messy

4. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Sheet Mask Best Hydrating Best For: Guys with dry skin. Why We Chose It: It’s super inexpensive but effective in performance. 1.0 oz

Non-comedogenic

$5 at Ulta One of the most notable aspects of Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Sheet Mask is the supercharged hyaluronic acid, making this the best face mask for men who need rapid hydration. Although it’s a pretty standard sheet face mask, it does a great job of moisturizing your skin immediately. Afterward, you feel completely balanced and free from dry skin. Pros: Very inexpensive

Super Hydration

Travel-size Cons: Unclear if vegan or cruelty-free

5. Aesop Primrose Facial Cleansing Masque

Editor’s Pick

Best For: Men looking for products with organic plant-based materials and scientifically inspired ingredients.

Why We Chose It: Aesop has an unwavering commitment to having little impact on the environment, with sustainability at the forefront of all their products.

2.47 oz

Rose scented

Botanical Ingredients

This editor’s skincare routine starts and ends with Aesop — here’s why. For starters, the Australian luxury label is a trustable source for everything from skin and hair care products to soaps and fragrances. All of their products are vegan and cruelty-free, which makes Aesop’s Primrose Facial Cleansing Masque even more of a win.

I love that this mask cleanses the skin of residual impurities, decongests, refreshes, and delivers replenishing vegetable oils. Once it’s rinsed, my face feels rich and wonderfully refreshed thanks to ingredients like rose geranium, primrose seed, and sage leaf. I stand by this as one of the best face masks for men as well as Aesop’s cleanser, toner, and serum, which I use daily.

Pros:

Sustainability focus

Lasting impact

Vegan

Cons:

Higher price point

6. Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Clay Face Mask

Best Acne-Fighting

Best For: This is the best face mask for men looking to clear up acne.

Why We Chose It: We know we can always trust Kiehl’s to make a great product, this one included.

5.0 oz

Aloe Barbadensis

Amazonian White Clay

“Smooth as butter” may be the best way to describe Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Clay Face Mask. And even that expression won’t do it justice. Literally, it’s the softest, most luxurious face mask we’ve ever used. The ingredients are premium, and it does a damn fine job of both cleansing and diminishing impurities of the skin. If you wish to see results, give it a few weeks. By then, we had experienced cleaner, tighter pores, less skin oil, and a lot less acne. The main downside of the product is you’re going to spend more than you may like, but you get a solid bang for your buck.

Pros:

Premium ingredients

Without parabens/phthalates

Clean

Cons:

Bulky (but there’s a travel size

Costly

7. Caldera + Lab The Deep

Best Eco-Friendly

Best For: Anyone with dry skin, looking for an overall brighter complexion and exfoliation.

Why We Chose It: We believe this will become a staple for many dudes out there.

2.25 fl oz

Non-GMO

Beyond organic

Caldera + Lab is a fairly new grooming company and has become one of our favorite skincare brands. First and foremost, their products contain natural, skin-nourishing ingredients that are ethically sourced. The company only incorporates sustainable ingredients and their packaging, though we didn’t rank for this, is very cool. The Deep is 100% vegan and free of phthalates and parabens. We’ve found it to be an effective clay mask that cleansed and fortified our skin. As for flaws, it’s a bit runny. And as far as scent is concerned, it didn’t really rock us, but that might make this the best face mask for men who prefer unscented products.

Pros:

Eco-Friendly

Green production facility

Sustainable packaging

Cons:

Low viscosity

Faintly scented

8. Baxter of California Clay Mask AHA

Best Performing Mask

Best For: All skin types, but does wonders for dry.

Why We Chose It: For over 50 years, Baxter of California has been producing luxe hair and skincare products for men.

3.4 oz

Avocado + Aloe Vera scent

California-clean

In 2020, SPY’s grooming editors named Baxter’s Clay Mask AHA the ‘Best Clay Mask” in our SPY Man Awards. Two years later, we can vouch and say this is still one of our favorites. It’s been around forever and was one of the first clay masks for men to hit the market.

Thanks to Alpha Hydroxy Acid, or AHA, this deep-cleansing mask exfoliates the surface layer of the skin while improving signs of aging, dry skin, and evening skin tone. It has an earthy fragrance and a smooth, satisfying feeling after use. You’ll only need to apply a small amount to get the job done — it spreads like butter.

Pros:

Premium ingredients

Fragrance-free

Witch hazel

Cons:

Pricey

9. Cremo 2-in-1 Charcoal Face Mask Scrub

Best 2-in-1

Best For: A combination of all skin types.

Why We Chose It: The duality of the product, as it also serves as a face scrub.

Cremo has tapped into just about every product type there is in the grooming space. Their 2-in-1 Charcoal Face Mask Scrub has an added exfoliant if you’d like to use this as a face wash, but it’s sparse. We used the brand’s recommendation of applying this liberally and we did confirm that more was needed to coat a face. While the mask proved to remove excess oils, there was that post-rinse dryness that sometimes comes with charcoal products. We recommend this for guys with oily skin because we felt it would best serve that skin type. Do note that there was a very pungent scent to this product but it did work.

Pros:

Affordability

Cruelty-free

2-in-1 feature

Cons:

Above TSA travel limit

Odorous scent

10. The Creme Shop Lemon and Charcoal

Amazon Favorite

Best For: Skin that experiences rapid climate change.

Why We Chose It: You get two face masks in one and it’s inexpensive.

Antibacterial and antifungal

Can be used as a moisturizer

South Korean-founded

As a result of the distinctive weather in Korea, where the humidity is intermittent and varies with each season, The Creme Shop, a Korean brand, created this standard sheet mask with a mixture of moisturizing and cleansing properties. It comes packed with Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and nutrient-rich lemon. Although we found other sheet masks we liked better, Amazon users have given it a near-perfect 4.7-star rating.

Pros:

Packed with Vitamin C

Two face masks in one

Hyaluronic acid

Cons:

Mild results

11. Lumin Charcoal Pore Strip

Best Pore Strip

Best For: For normal and oily skin.

Why We Chose It: It puts up a hard fight against our skin’s worst enemies: blackheads.

Tea Tree and Lemon Extracts

Targets oily nose

Bi-weekly use

Aside from the best face mask for men, we wanted to introduce you to the best nose mask for men — The Lumin Charcoal Cleansing Pore Strip. Use this tool to reduce the appearance of pesky blackheads, though, keep in mind, those deep ones require a little more intensive care. But in the fight against breakouts, this pore strip works to rid all of the impurities and dirt that seep down into your pores. The product is vegan and contains charcoal for its ability to combat toxins, tea tree extract for its anti-inflammatory and acne-fighting powers, and lemon extract to brighten and deliver a dose of antioxidants. If you’re lucky, you might find a few of these in the desk of a SPY editor.

Pros:

Vegan

Purifies oil-clogged pores

Budget-friendly

Cons:

Not cruelty-free

12. Lumin Intensive Repair Face Masks

Honorable Mention

Best For: Rejuvenating tired skin, all types of skin

Why We Chose It:

Developed in South Korea

0.9 oz

Ginger Extract

In our testing of the Lumin Intensive Reconditioning Face Mask, we found it to be moderately effective. It’s best for colder weather when your skin is feeling dry and tired. What we did appreciate is the portability of these sheet masks for, say, holiday travel. Airplanes in general tend to dry out skin in general, so this would be the best face mask for men who spend time in colder climates over the holidays as a little pick-me-up.

Pros:

Helps with sun damage

Hyaluronic Acid

Organic

Cons:

How We Reviewed The Best Face Masks

Here at SPY, we take our testing seriously. To find the best face mask for men, we weighed in on these factors:

Exfoliation: Does it also exfoliate? While you want your face to be left feeling revitalized, it’s great to have that extra element to help remove dead skin and oil clogging up your pores.

Ingredients: More specifically, what’s NOT in the ingredients? We scored higher for formulas that were free of cruelty-free, vegan and omit all those nasty toxins.

Animal Testing: We’re not cool with animal testing. While more brands are hopping on that train, we significantly weigh scoring on this factor.

Application: How much is actually needed to coat a face? The best face masks for men only required a little to go a long way.

Dryness: Was there an uncomfortable dry sensation afterward?

Other: We considered whether or not a mask was packable in a bag for air travel and whether or not the scent was pleasant.

What Ingredients To Look For in the Best Face Masks for Men

When picking the best skincare face masks for men, it’s all about the ingredients. That’s true whether you’re shopping for sheet masks, clay face masks or anti-aging products. When putting together our list of the year’s best skincare face masks for men, we consulted New York City dermatologist Dr. Michele Green. According to Green, the best ingredients are moisturizing and naturally strengthen the delicate skin on your face.

Hyaluronic acid: “Hyaluronic acid … is one of the most natural ways to boost skin hydration in all skin types.” Green told SPY. It also helps to gently soften and hydrate skin without clogging pores, which will fight signs of aging, minimize breakouts and repair dry skin, she said. “Additionally, hyaluronic acid has antioxidant properties that can help protect the skin against free radicals and other environmental pollutants. Using products that contain Hyaluronic acid can help skin look plumper, smoother, and more radiant.”

Glycerin: “Glycerin is a safe, effective and lightweight ingredient for hydration that works with any skin type,” Green said. “As a humectant, Glycerin draws water to the top layer of your skin from deeper layers of skin and the air. Glycerin also promotes retention of moisture, reinforcing the skin’s natural barrier and keeping it healthy and hydrated.”

Aloe vera: “Aloe vera … absorbs easily and is especially effective for treating sensitive skin. [It’s] anti-inflammatory and contains antioxidants in addition to Vitamins A and C,” Green said. “The healing properties of aloe vera are of great benefit to dry and dehydrated skin and a powerful tool for sealing in moisture.”

Glycolic acid: Found in many of the best face masks for men, glycolic acid, alongside salicylic acid, can help break down unsightly skin, discoloration and blemishes. Green told SPY. “Glycolic acid is a gentle chemical exfoliant that replenishes skin by removing dull top layers and promoting the production of collagen and elastin. This ingredient is beneficial not only for rehydrating dry skin but also for treating and preventing signs of aging.”

Colloidal oatmeal: Oats and oatmeal have long been known to soothe skin (remember chickenpox?), and they’re useful in face masks too. “Colloidal oatmeal-infused [masks are] great for dry skin sufferers,” Green said. “Oats have been known to calm the skin inflammation of the skin as well as stimulate the production of collagen. The oats bind to the skin creating a shield against irritation while locking in natural moisture from your skin.”

Ceramides: Ceramides are a regularly featured ingredient of rejuvenating skin products. “Whether you experience seasonal dry skin or suffer from dryness year-round, ceramide products help replenish skin,” Green said. “Using products that are enriched with ceramides will help restore your skin’s hydration and lock in moisture in even the most extreme temperatures. This helps your skin maintain that hydration long-term, resulting in healthy, hydrated skin.”

Vitamin E: “Vitamin E is a fat-soluble antioxidant which when added to skincare products protects the skin from oxidative stress,” Green explained. “Vitamin E also has restorative properties and is able to repair the skin at its cellular level, accelerating the production of collagen and elastin. It can reduce skin inflammation and redness. In addition, vitamin E is known for its ability to improve skin texture and protect the skin against environmental stressors.”

Why Trust SPY When Buying Face Masks?

Sourcing effective grooming products is what our team does best. We scour the internet and brick-and-mortar shops weekly searching for the best brands to see if reviews and word-of-mouth hold firm.

And if that isn’t enough, our SPY skincare gurus tested, reviewed, and wrote this. And we don’t play games when it comes to treating our skin. We’ve used poor-performing products, so rounding out the best face mask for men was easy.

In addition to face masks, SPY has reviewed much more of the men’s grooming space. Recently, we’ve reviewed the best skincare brands, best beard wash, and even the best lip balms, you know, for those cheese-grater lips you get in the winter.

If you’re interested, you can read more about How We Test Products at SPY.

Q&A with Dermatologist Dr. Michele Green about the Best Face Masks for Men SPY: What are face masks and what do they do? Green: [Face] masks are formulated with powerful ingredients that penetrate the deeper layers of skin cells to enhance the overall appearance of the skin … Using a face mask once or twice weekly can offer skin clearing and hydration among other benefits. The main effect on skin is hydration. SPY: Are there ingredients I should avoid? Are there any I should be wary of or at least be careful about using? Green: Depending on your skin type, it would make a difference what ingredients you should use. Masks should be used two to three times weekly and should not be used with products that can be irritating such as retinols, glycolic acid or benzoyl peroxide … Look for a face mask that will address your concerns and be suitable for your skin type. If you are concerned with anti-aging, acne, enlarged pores, dull, dehydrated skin, look for a face mask with ingredients that will be beneficial to your skin concerns. SPY: Can I still use a face mask if I have a skin condition like eczema or really dry or sensitive skin? Green: You can still use a face mask, however, the mask should contain ingredients that will hydrate the skin and not exacerbate your skin condition. SPY: Are there any I should be wary of or be careful about using? Green: Depending on your skin type, it would make a difference what ingredients you should use. Masks should be used two to three times weekly and should not be used with products that can be irritating such as retinols, glycolic or benzol peroxide. SPY: What about clay face masks? Green: Clay masks are great for acne-prone oily skin as the clay draws out the impurities from deep in the pores. It will speed up the process of healing active breakouts, [but] don’t expect your pimple to be magically gone or the size of your pores to be non-existent. SPY: What’s the deal with Korean beauty products and face masks? Green: With the rise of Asian skincare, sheet masks [which are common in Korean skincare] have received a lot of hype, so it’s important to be realistic about what they can and cannot do. I would always recommend using a sheet mask at night in order for your skin to absorb excess product. The main function of sheet masks, similar to cream masks, is to hydrate and calm the skin.

About the Author

SPY E-Commerce Editor, Joseph Cheatham, hails from South Jersey with some roots in West Palm Beach, Florida. A guy who has an affinity for all things fragranced and fashion-related, Joseph enjoys helping others show up as their best selves.

Aside from the best face masks for men, Joseph has written about Brad Pitt’s men’s grooming brand, Le Domaine, what men should don during yoga and even shared how his candle brand came to fruition, developed during the pandemic.

