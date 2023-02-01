Must-Have Men’s Grooming Products to Add to Your Routine in 2023

Fellas, do you have a skin and grooming routine? If you don’t, now is a great time to get started. Just like you have a gym routine to take care of your body, you need a grooming routine to take care of yourself as you age. Contrary to old beliefs, it’s not silly for men to take steps to ensure they age as gracefully as possible. If you have no idea how or where even to begin, well, that’s where we come in. We’re always on the lookout for the top men’s grooming products. We believe that grooming is an investment in your self-worth, and there are tons of great grooming products to help you take care of your skin, hair, and hygiene.

To help you put your best self forward, we’ve rounded up 14 of the best men’s grooming products to provide as much armor as possible, as well as provided context as to why each is important. Some items you might be familiar with, others you might not be, but regardless, we’re here to make it all significantly less scary for everyone involved.

Check out our picks below for the men’s grooming products worth adding to your daily routine.

best face wash/cleanser $13.99 The Marlowe No. 121 Facial Cleanser is strong enough for the grime but gentle enough for daily use. We would know; we’ve used it daily for months. For once, as the bottle says, it’ll soothe, purify and refresh your skin. Plus, you’ll likely enjoy the mild pine and vanilla fragrance. Stick it in your shower so you never forget to cleanse.



best daily moisturizer $13.99 The complement to the No. 121, the Marlowe No. 123 Facial Moisturizer will improve any guy’s skin. We’ve tested many (many!) facial moisturizers and this one is about as consistent and helpful as they come. With aloe vera leaf juice, willow bark and deep sea algae, this lightweight moisturizer leaves skin feeling moist, hydrated and healthy.



best antiperspirant The Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant might not be the absolute greatest at blocking sweat but very few guys need that much sweat protection. Everyone else needs an antiperspirant that offers some sweat blocking without dryness while remaining comfortable. That’s what the Dove Men+Care delivers in spades and at a great value too.

best shaving product $7.00 $11.99 The Dollar Shave Club’s Shave Gel is a great addition to your shave kit: It’s affordable, a little goes a long way and the gel itself totally slickens the shave while keeping your skin soft and moisturized. Plus, if you love it, you can subscribe through the website for a fresh canister every two months. There’s a reason it was one of SPY’s top products of 2022.

best razor $9.00 SPY has sung the praises of Harry’s before, and for the money, they make the best razor cartridge and handle on the market. The textured grip of The Truman Razor handle is comfortable and supportive in your hand as you maneuver it around your face. The German-made blades are sharp and reliable without ever leaving your face torn up a la The Grinch. Furthermore, the precision trimmer helps to get those small areas where you want real detail work. And with a subscription service for replacement blades, it’s incredibly easy to make your shaving experience as easy as possible.

best electric razor $322.00 Yes, it’s expensive, but if you need an electric razor, the Braun Series 9 Pro 9465cc Foil Shaver is simply the best electric razor. It’ll buzz down your facial hair with minimal irritation thanks to its powerful motor and sharp blades. Use it wet or dry as you like; it won’t affect the results.

best aftershave balm $19.68 However you go about shaving your facial hair, a great aftershave balm will make your face feel a lot better afterward. The Nivea Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm offers great value for its skin-soothing powers. It goes on a bit wet, but you don’t need much to minimize post-shave redness and burning.

best beard oil $14.94 Having a beard without using a slick beard oil is like having long hair and not using conditioner. You’ll be OK, but your situation could be so much better. A good beard oil like the Bevel Beard Oil will bring order to any disorderly beard hairs and soothe itchy facial skin too.

best beard grooming kit $9.88 $16.99 42% off For basic beard maintenance, the Grow Alpha Beard Kit has everything you need. The wooden beard comb untangles, the boar bristle bamboo brush tames and spreads any product and the grooming scissors, with rounded tips, will trim your mustache or overly long beard hairs. It’s the beard kit we use because it’s simple, effective and won’t ruin your day if you lose any components and need to buy them again.

best body wash $20.49 Believe it or not, we found Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Liquid Soap to be the best men’s body wash in our testing. Made with organic ingredients and highly concentrated, this soap feels good as a body wash and delivers a totally refreshing peppermint fragrance. Seriously, don’t let its multipurpose nature fool you: This stuff is great.

best body groomer $49.87 The Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver is one of the most popular groomers on Amazon (and has been for a long time) for good reason, and our testing has backed up its number one overall groomer status. This electric razor/beard trimmer is perfect for hair reduction anywhere on your body. And you don’t have to worry about cross-contamination: You get two blades and can easily rinse the combs when you’re moving from beard to balls. It’s also waterproof, suitable for wet or dry shaves, lightweight and easy to use and offers a solid rechargeable battery. At its price point, you’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain.

best face mask $28.00 A Korean face mask is a low-effort way to spruce up your skin. You can make it part of a weekly or monthly routine for skin maintenance and to help prevent signs of aging. The Jaxon Lane Bro Mask is made from thick hydrogel to stay put and let all kinds of skin-repairing ingredients work their magic.

best skincare set $40.00 If you don’t know where to begin with your skin but know you want to do it right, try the Geologie Sensitive Skincare Routine set. It includes the brand’s Sensitive Everyday Face Wash, Moisturizing Morning Cream SPF15 and Night Cream. Just use them in the order they’re numbered every day and you’ll see, and more importantly feel, the results in no time. If you find you like it, you can take Geologie’s Skin Quiz for a more personalized routine to better confront more specific skincare needs.