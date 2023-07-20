The Best Men’s Skincare Products of 2023
Skincare can be simple and complicated, both are effective. A bathroom shelf filled with goops and creams does the trick, or one cleanser, one moisturizer, and one SPF will do. As long as those basics are fulfilled, everything else is extra. The products below, hand-picked by SPY editors, are worth anyone’s time and money, no matter how much of each they want to spend.
Cardon Purifying Clay Cleanser
Few products actually elicited a smile from our grooming editors during testing, but Cardon’s clay cleanser was one of them. Its texture is pillowy (almost marshmallow-like), and it lathers easily across the face. But it doesn’t just feel great — its formula is full of good-for-the-skin ingredients. It contains cactus extract and cica grass, both of which work to calm the skin and tame redness, as well as a trio of clays, which absorb excess oil without stripping the skin. Pro tip: Though this product is appropriate for all skin types, those with oiler complexions may want to leave it on for some 30 seconds, then wash it away for a deeper clean. If only all skincare products could be this rejuvenating.
Huron SPF30 Face Moisturizer
Of all the sunscreens in the world, Huron’s SPF-packed facial moisturizer is SPY favorite. It’s a time-saving one-two punch for the morning routine in that protects skin from sun damage and losing its liquid barrier. Our editors use it for days out and about and while working from home, since natural-light-filled home offices can also lead to UV damage. This one wears slightly heavier than a standard-fare moisturizer, but seeing as it cuts out that extra step from the regimen — the often-hefty sunscreen shield — it’s a far lighter alternative that won’t suffocate the pores. And as a bonus, it even attracts and traps moisture with the aid of hyaluronic acid.
Brickell Restoring Eye Cream for Men
Once-humble Brickell is now one of the biggest players in skincare, and this powerful, natural eye cream remains one of its best products, and one of our favorites year after year. Think of this cream like a maxed-out moisturizer, with the density of a night cream that targets the most delicate and thin skin on one’s face. Its formula is designed to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, dark circles, and puffiness, featuring ingredients like peptides (to firm and plump), caffeine (to stimulate circulation), and hyaluronic acid (to hydrate). A single use can help rid eyes of that “always tired” look, and consistent daily and nightly use provides results much quicker than the competition.
Youth To The People Triple Peptide + Cactus Oasis Serum
This serum hits the sweet spot between effective performance and an accessible price point, considering a serum is one of the best places to invest in a skincare routine. Our editors love the cactus stem cells for skin resilience, the trio of peptides that keeps skin looking firm and supple, and the quartet of hyaluronic acid ingredients for hydration. Just a few drops are required on each application to see firmer and more radiant skin, so a little goes a long way.
Geologie Micro Exfoliator and 3-Minute Clay Mask
Geologie’s excellent product combines two essential skincare functions — exfoliation and deep cleaning—but it also clears the complexion on deeper levels than other products of its kind. After our editors massaged in the volcanic sand and hydrated silica, they felt a gentle but clearing buffing taking place. After setting on the skin for three minutes, lactic acid and glycolic acid dissolve dead skin cells at the surface, and salicylic acid seeps into the pores to flush out excess gunk and trapped skin cells. A pair of clays provide a comforting base that also extracts oil from deep within the pores, and it doubles nicely as a hand and foot scrub too. Its inadvertent multipurpose formula and our editors’ smoother, clearer skin garnered made it a slam dunk for this award.
Kiehl’s Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum
For anyone who doesn’t get their retinol from a dermatologist’s prescription, this impressively age-reversing over-the-counter option will get you the closest. Kiehl’s advertises it as a serum but the product wears more like a cream, so it goes on smoothly without feeling greasy. Our editors love to mix this in with a daytime hydrator before bed for a powerful pseudo-night cream with firming peptides and barrier-reinforcing ceramides. It takes a few months before the youthful results show themselves, but it’s worth the wait.
Talent Cell Renewal Exfoliator
The best physical scrubs artfully toe the line between too much grit and not enough power. Talent’s exfoliator has the exact right amount of buffing abilities (thanks to volcanic rock granules), and can be deployed every second or third day in order to maintain smoother, clearer skin. Even sensitive skin types can use this one without worry, proving just how well Talent balances effectiveness and mindfulness. Its benefits extend beyond the bathroom, too, as it’s also got the approval of the Environmental Working Group and PETA for minimizing its impact on nature.