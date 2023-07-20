The Best Men’s Skincare Products of 2023

BEST CLEANSER

Few products actually elicited a smile from our grooming editors during testing, but Cardon’s clay cleanser was one of them. Its texture is pillowy (almost marshmallow-like), and it lathers easily across the face. But it doesn’t just feel great — its formula is full of good-for-the-skin ingredients. It contains cactus extract and cica grass, both of which work to calm the skin and tame redness, as well as a trio of clays, which absorb excess oil without stripping the skin. Pro tip: Though this product is appropriate for all skin types, those with oiler complexions may want to leave it on for some 30 seconds, then wash it away for a deeper clean. If only all skincare products could be this rejuvenating.