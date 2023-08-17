The Best Men’s Razors for Sensitive Skin, According to Barbers

All men have experienced post-shave razor burn and irritable skin at one time or another, but any guys dealing with them constantly are either doing something wrong or they’re not treating their sensitive skin properly. For most guys, it’s probably a bit of both, but they don’t have to resign themselves to an itchy state of affairs. Instead, they could turn to the best razors for sensitive skin.

Price-wise, these razors start around $10 and range all the way up to $300. (For the guy who really wants a smooth shave, supporting products like shaving creams, aftershave and other shaving products are essential, too.)

What the Experts Say

For this story, SPY interviewed multiple barbers and shave experts to help us sort through the best men’s razors for sensitive skin, including Justin Kafando, master barber at Barber Surgeons Guild; Patrick Butler, senior director of creative and technical education at Floyd’s 99 Barbershop; Yisrael Wright, a master barber; Candice Ryan, a men’s grooming specialist; and Sunny Kambo, a barber instructor at WiseBarber and a Wahl educator.

Though the experts didn’t always agree about the usefulness of the same razors for sensitive skin, they all agreed that there are more factors at play than just the razor itself. “For example, the comfort level of using a particular shaving tool depends on a few things, including ergonomics, weight, design, purpose, and more,” Kafando says. “It is not a one-size-fits-all situation, since we’re made differently when it comes to hair density, elasticity and texture.”

Ultimately, the experts say the best way to address that ambiguity is by trying different shave techniques and razors to see what works best. “If you have sensitive skin and want to get a close shave, make sure you check out all options,” Butler says.

Courtesy of Rockwell BEST OVERALL $60.00 Rockwell makes thoughtful, high-quality razors, including the best men’s razor for sensitive skin, the 6C Double Edge Safety Razor. The case to be made for this razor is simple: It comes with three patented plates that offer six different blade angles, for zero risk of nicks or shaving off individual skin cells. “With the ability to select different plates for blade gap and exposure, these razors offer a tailored shaving experience that greatly minimizes irritation and ingrown hairs,” Kambo says. “It’s truly remarkable how this simple adjustment can make a significant difference in the overall shaving experience, making it a top choice for those of us with sensitive skin.”



The 6C’s high-quality design — including sexy colors, durable chrome plating, a knurled handle for grip, and a unique plate system — make it friendly to rookies and pros alike. With this razor, the only things guys with sensitive skin need are the right plate and proper care for a lifetime of comfortable shaves.

Courtesy of Amazon best for easy, clean shaves $9.99 Why It Stands Out: The Gillette Mach3 Razor came out in 1998 and has remained basically unchanged since. Its three blades, flexible head, lubrication strip, and ergonomic handle redefined the daily shaver for millions of men. Today, this razor continues to offer a sensitive skin-friendly shave. “My personal favorite is the Gillette Mach3 Razor,” Butler says. “I love it for myself since I have sensitive skin.”



Made For: Guys who want an effortless, smooth shave without having to think much.



ROI: Like all cartridge razors, this razor is budget-friendly, costing less than $10 up front. However, the blade refills, which are priced around $10 for a four-pack, add up quickly, especially for daily shavers.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST DISPOSABLE $16.94 Why It Stands Out: Two facts make Schick’s Xtreme 3 Sensitive Razor perfect for sensitive skin: it has an aloe vera-enriched lubrication strip to immediately soothe irritation plus three flexible blades that bend to follow facial contours.



Made For: Guys who struggle to shave their jawlines and frequent travelers who need a reliable disposable for sensitive skin.



ROI: “The Schick Xtreme 3 is a good choice for a cheap and economical disposable razor with blades,” Kambo says. “However, if used on thicker beards, it will dull quickly and may require two razors per shave.”

Courtesy of Amazon BEST NO-BUMP SAFETY RAZOR $49.99 Why It Stands Out: Designed with the coarse hair of Black men in mind, the Bevel Safety Razor features a gentle shave angle and a flat shave bar, both of which ensure minimal skin exposure to the blade itself and also decrease the chances of cuts and tugging. “The Bevel Safety Razor is good for sensitive skin because the design acts as a shield to prevent the blade from being too exposed or abrasive on the skin,” Ryan says.



Made For: Guys who never want to worry about shaving too closely and want to save money in the long-term.



ROI: The Bevel Safety Razor runs between $40 to $50, which is the right range for a quality safety razor — anything less and the make and materials could be shoddy. With proper care, it’ll be the last razor guys need.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST ELECTRIC SHAVER $249.94 $299.94 Why It Stands Out: The Braun Series 9 9370cc Electric Shaver offers the most complete wet/dry shave out there, with professional-grade, high-powered foil shavers, water-resistance (perfect for the shower), a built-in trimmer for touch-ups, and a convenient rechargeable battery.



Made For: “This is the best tool for anyone looking for a safe, clean shave without having to feel a single blade on their skin,” Kafando says.”



ROI: The Braun is expensive as hell and may not be worth the price for some guys. Kambo says he gets why it’s made its way into bathrooms and barbershops everywhere, but that most guys may not need the expense.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR GROOMING AND TRIMMING $37.96 Why It Stands Out: Kafando likes the Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer for its travel-friendly features, like its size and water-resistance. “This is one of the tools I would recommend for travelers, in particular,” he says.



Made For: Men who prefer regular touch-ups or who don’t often need a super-close shave.



ROI: This razor isn’t an investment up front, but the cost of replacing the blades can add up over time.

Frequently Asked Questions About Shaving With Sensitive Skin Can a shave routine affect sensitive skin? The barbers SPY talked with all recommended a proper shave routine for best results, especially for men with sensitive skin. That includes starting with a clean face and beard, using a shaving cream (or a gel or an oil), then finishing with an aftershave. How often should razor blades be replaced? Barbershops use a fresh blade for every shave, for sanitary reasons but also because a fresh blade delivers the best shave. Every sliced hair degrades the blade. That means it will cut less cleanly as it shaves, upping the chances of nicks, tugging, and general discomfort. So although blades can be reused, guys with sensitive skin should consider using fresh blades for every shave. How much should I expect to pay? There are up-front costs and long-term costs (like replacing blades). Cartridges and disposable razors cost significantly less up front — typically under $20 for multiple razors and/or heads — than most electric razors and safety razors, which run anywhere from around $40 up to $300. But the former razors, with their plastic handles and locked-in blades, will cost more in the long-term. On the other hand, the blades needed for safety razors and electric razors are much cheaper, which saves money over time. What other shaving factors affect sensitive skin? Razors are just one factor, the experts say. Other factors, such as the shave angle, applied pressure, number of passes, and the sharpness or type of the blades can result in more or less irritation. That’s why guys have to pay attention, try different techniques, and consider alternative razors if what they’ve got ain’t cutting it. “If a particular razor works for my sensitive skin, it may not work for another person because each individual’s skin and facial hair are unique,” Kambo says. “It’s important to experiment and try different razors to determine what works best for you.”

