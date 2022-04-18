These Are the 13 Best Tattoo Lotions To Keep That Ink Looking Fresh

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

So, you’re tattooed. It might come as a shock, but you’re not alone. As of 2019, it’s said that three out of 10 Americans have at least one tattoo covering their bodies. That’s around 30% of the US population. The trend is only growing as tattoos become more acceptable amongst professionals such as doctors, nurses and teachers. As tattooed people become more and more popular, it’s important to keep your tats in check whether you have one or 100 with the best tattoo lotion.

For tattooed folk, it’s no surprise that after a while, tattoos begin to fade — especially for those with colored tattoos. It’s just something that comes with the gig. But, moisturizing your skin with some A1 tattoo lotion on a regular basis will slow the fading process tremendously. Think about it, you spend all that money to get your favorite quote, your grandma’s portrait, your wrist infinity sign, why wouldn’t you diminish the fading effect? Seems like a waste not to, right? You don’t want your favorite tat looking like a blob of mud down the road.

Thankfully, there isn’t just one best tattoo lotion. There are loads of tattoo lotions to choose from depending on your skin type, kind of tattoo and ingredient preferences. No matter what you prefer or need in terms of your body lotion, it exists and it will keep your tattoo looking as fresh as the day you were inked. Just keep in mind, all of the best tattoo lotions are (for the most part) completely fragrance-free. You do not want to be lathering any scented lotions on your tats, because that might mess with the ink — and nobody wants that.

As likely the most tattooed member of the SPY team, I’m happy to make it my duty to help steer you in the right direction. I’ve been getting tattooed since the day I turned 16, so I’ve tried a number of tattoo lotions in my time. Ultimately, I’m sure my tattoos would be nothing without the best lotion for tattoos.

Without further ado, check out the 13 best tattoo lotions you need to keep that ink looking crystal clear.

1. Lubriderm Daily Moisture Hydrating Unscented Body Lotion

BEST OVERALL

It should come with no surprise that Lubriderm is at the top of our list. This non-scented, non-greasy everyday lotion is ideal for people suffering from dry skin and is exceptional at keeping your ink in check long after the first time you sat in the chair. Whether you’re keeping a single tattoo replenished on the daily or you’re worried about the hundreds you have on your skin from head to toe, Lubriderm should be your go-to.

It’s even the number one recommended brand by tattoo artists for tattoo care on the market. I’ve personally used Lubriderm loads of times and have experienced nothing but positive results. It has made the shading of my tattoos continue to pop over the years and leaves skin feeling smoother than ever. You can get this 24 fl. oz bottle for just under $8, too, so it’s safe to say this option could be your one-stop-shop for tattoo aftercare. You won’t regret it.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Aquaphor Healing Ointment

BEST HEALING

So, you were just tattooed. Okay, gotcha. What you need is some Aquaphor Healing Ointment to heal that fresh ink up safely and quickly. This ointment should be your go-to aftercare ointment after getting inked due to the healing properties within. While covering the tat, the ointment protects but still allows oxygen to reach and flow onto the skin, which creates a more effective quick-healing concoction unlike any other.

Some people continue using Aquaphor on tattoos even weeks after healing, but we recommend switching to one of the other lotions on this list after your skin heals. You should always use Aquaphor directly after a new tattoo, but it can serve as a more general-purpose tattoo lotion as well.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Hustle Butter Deluxe Luxury Tattoo Care & Maintenance Cream

BEST ALL-NATURAL

Hustle Butter is the all-natural healing cream of your dreams. Meant to replace tattoo lotions that are petroleum-based, this cream is designed to soothe irritated skin after getting new ink. It is the number-one-rated tattoo aftercare product from both artists and clients for good reason, and swelling and skin inflammation are genuinely no match for this cream. Like Aquafor, you can even use this stuff after healing your fresh tattoo as your daily moisturizing option for tattoo upkeep.

This product has been tested and approved by SPY editors on our own tattoos, and it’s one of the best tattoo lotions specifically designed for the purpose. The only issue? It’s solely made for tattoo aftercare, so if you prefer your tattoo creams to be formulated for multi-use purposes like daily body moisturization, then try one of the other tattoo lotions featured here.

Courtesy of Ulta

4. EltaMD Moisture-Rich Body Crème

BEST HYDRATING

No other lotion really stands a chance against the unique hydration qualities from EltaMD’s super moisture-rich body lotion. As cold weather approaches, this should be a staple to your tattoo care regimen if you want to ensure your tattoos are staying supple as the air continuously dries your skin out. If your tats are ever feeling itchy, this lotion is also perfect for clearing up those dry, itchy spells created by the ink settling into your skin. It absorbs quickly and works tremendously well at keeping dry skin and tattoos softer and more vibrant than you can ever imagine.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Mad Rabbit Daily Lotion

BEST BRIGHTENING

Whether you’re inked up to the gods or lacking a tattoo on every inch of your body, Mad Rabbit’s Daily Lotion is for you. This plant oil and butter-derived lotion is what everyone needs to be rubbing on their bodies to brighten the look of both their regular skin and tattoos. It’s packed with anti-aging benefits that’s designed to lock in moisture for maximum hydration. Use it in the morning or at night to keep that skin glowing.

Courtesy of Mad Rabbit

6. Tattoo Goo Aftercare Tatoo Lotion

BEST FOR COLORS

Stop what you’re doing. If you have any color tattoos, you don’t even have to read this, just click buy. If your bod is covered in color tattoos, then you know damn well how quickly they begin to fade. Counteract color fading with Tattoo Goo’s aftercare lotion and keep the vibrancy you deserve on your body. This quick-absorbing creation is made for both new and old tattoos and even helps prevent scabbing in the healing process. This will also bring your older, duller tattoos back to life and save them from further humdrumery. This is definitely one of the best tattoo lotions we’ve tried so far, and it’s well worth the buy, trust us.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion

EASIEST TO FIND

You know it, you love it and you can find it just about anywhere. From Target to Walmart to CVS to Amazon, Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion is no stranger to the beauty aisle across retailers worldwide and for good reason. This nonscented lotion has the ability to keep skin moisturized for a full 24 hours and can keep tattoos looking as bright and fresh as the day you got ’em. It has a super gentle formula which is stellar for a combination of skin types, too.

Personally, we love Aveeno. It’s a classic moisturizer you can find even when you’re in the middle of nowhere. It’ll be there when you need it and it’s a classic option for tattoo afterecare.

Courtesy of Target

8. Stories & Ink Tattoo Care Aftercare & Repair Lotion

BEST FOR FADING

One thing about tattoos? They always fade in time. No matter what. But, with Stories & Ink’s aftercare and repair lotion, you can attack that problem before it even starts. This lotion is great for improving the quality and look of fresh ink and helps retain your new tattoo before it ever begins fading. It uses 100% vegan ingredients including panthenol, which reduces inflammation and redness by soothing damaged and post-tatted skin. You’ll have a sheen, bright-looking tat in no time!

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Nature By Canus Creamy Body Lotion

BEST INGREDIENTS

For some, it’s gross. For others, it’s just what they’ve been looking for. Nature By Canus’ creamy body lotion’s main ingredient is none other than . . . wait for it . . . fresh Canadian goat milk. You might be wondering why one would create such a thing. Well, goat milk is naturally anti-aging, and some people believe it can diminish wrinkles and discoloration on your tattoos. Additionally, it’s naturally unscented and packed with fatty acids, vitamins A (retinol) and B (niacin), potassium, zinc and selenium. These qualities make this lotion exceptionally gentle for varying skin types.

Right now, we’re on a huge Nature By Canus kick. In our experience, this is a fantastic body lotion for everyday use, and it can do double-duty as your aftercare tattoo lotion. It’s a bit out of the ordinary, but this goat milk lotion comes highly recommended by SPY’s tattooed team members.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. After Inked Tattoo Moisturizer and Aftercare Lotion

BEST VEGAN

If you’re after something more plant and animal friendly, look no further than After Inked. This tattoo lotion effectively moisturizes both fresh and old tattoos to keep them bright and crispy clean long after they’ve healed. It’s made for daily use and isn’t petroleum-based, so it won’t stick onto your clothes for hours after application. It’s safe to use on all skin types and is classified as non-irritating and non-allergenic. The lotion is also 100% vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, scent-free and paraben-free, so you should fear nothing while applying.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Malibu Tan Hemp Tattoo Enhancing Body Moisturizer

BEST HEMP

Hemp is used as one of the most popular ways to treat a majority of ailments in 2022, and yeah, tattoo care is one of them. Malibu Tan’s hemp body moisturizer is the perfect tattoo lotion for brightening the appearance of your body art. It uses silicone to boost the look and hydrate colors and lines of your tattoos, leaving them to appear bolder after use. The best tattoo lotions use natural ingredients to restore your skin, and in addition to hemp, this moisturizer uses aloe vera and shea butter.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. MARLOWE. No. 003 Sensitive Skin Body Lotion

BEST FOR SENSITIVE SKIN

If you have sensitive skin, finding a tattoo lotion that’s right for you could get a little tricky. But, there’s really no need to overthink it, MARLOWE. No. 003 Sensitive Skin Body Lotion is perfect for you. This lotion was created specifically for people with sensitive skin and works well for tattoo upkeep. This lotion will keep your tats smooth and vibrant for years to come and never irritate your skin while doing so. This USA-made product also contains a unique blend of green tea, willow bark extract, passionflower fruit and botanicals, resulting in a lotion that repairs, restores and reduces inflammation.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Viking Revolution Tattoo Care Balm

BEST BALM

Although it’s technically not a lotion, this tattoo balm is a tried and true go-to when it comes to tattoo treatment. It’s a great moisturizing tool to heal skin and prepare yourself for the needle that will also work way after to brighten and replenish older tattoos you might have forgotten about. Trust me, it happens. The balm is completely natural, and unlike other tattoo care options, this one is actually scented. Don’t let that stray you away, though. This balm really works like a charm.