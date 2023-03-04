Dr. Squatch Released a Limited Edition Jurassic Park Collection

Dr. Squatch is giving customers a true sense of nostalgia with their first creature-focused product release, in partnership with Universal, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the blockbuster film Jurassic Park.

The unique capsule features two limited-edition soap bars, King of the Briccs and Raptor Rush, made to transport you to Isla Nublar.

John Leduke, Senior Director of Marketing at Dr. Squatch, told our SPY team the inspiration for the collection derives from the two ferocious predators, T-Rex and Velociraptor.

“With this launch, our goal was to create a unique, cohesive experience that makes our customers feel like they are going back in time and actually experiencing what it would be like to be in Jurassic Park,” Leduke said.

King of the Briccs lathers with a woody, spicy scent and powerful ingredients like exfoliating Amber and hydrating Sawtooth Oak Extract. In comparison, Dragon’s Blood delivers an earthy scent and prehistoric ingredients like exfoliating Fossil Powder, conditioning Dino Egg Fruit Extract, and rejuvenating Dinosaur Plant Extract.

“From the bar soaps inspired by the dinosaurs that you would find in the park, to our dinosaur mob that brings Jurassic park to Venice Beach, we aim to connect with our customers’ sense of adventure.” What is he referring to, you’re wondering?

Fans of the classic sci-fi living or visiting the California area can experience Dr. Squatch, up close and personal, this weekend. On Saturday, March 4, the brand is going big for its Jurassic Park launch with a Dino Dash campaign in Venice Beach, CA. They’ll be unleashing a slew of dinos throughout the town to scare (excite) passerby-ers, while handing out samples between 10am-5pm. Listen, it’s something you don’t want to miss.

Behind the scenes of their unique marketing campaigns and brand collaborations, Dr.Squatch is a maker of quality essentials in the men’s grooming space. They recently launched three cologne scents for our mountain men and extended their portfolio with body and hand lotion.

Dr. Squatch’s Jurassic Park soaps are available in a bundle for $16 and are exclusively sold on Dr. Squatch’s website at www.drsquatch.com.