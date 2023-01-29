Reviewed: Simplify Skincare with Elvy Lab’s 4-Step Regimen for Men

Choosing the right products for a skincare routine can be a confusing process, especially in a market with more new men’s grooming products than even Santa’s workshop could sustain. The hard part is deciphering what’s actually good and how to suit specific skin needs. Recently, Elvy Lab sent me The Regimen — their simple four-step skincare system that’s intended to take the headache out of having good skin.

Elvy Lab is a newcomer to the men’s grooming world and is the brainchild of Lekha Vyas, a former senior executive of beauty brands like Estee Lauder, L’Oreal, Chanel, and more. Despite the name, the brand doesn’t cross paths with jolly ol’ Saint Nick. Elvy, the name, however, can be translated to mean “trustworthy,” which is exactly what matters when trying skincare.

The November launch of ELVY Lab’s Regimen features four core products, formulated to work with the things that make a man’s skin unique, like higher testosterone, lower pH, and simply being thicker on average. But at SPY, we like to put new grooming products through our own testing to see how they stand up to others we know to be the best.

Now, I’ve been on a skincare journey for years. And though many of the moisturizers and face serums I use today are considered unisex, I believe that a specialized skincare approach can affect the end result. In my Elby Lab review, I tested each product from The Regimen to find out if something I’d want to buy a second time and if they really do work.

Courtesy of Elvy Lab TLDR: Pretty Good $125

Pros Lightweight texture

Dermatologist recommended ingredients

Cools upon application

Fresh scent

Vegan and cruelty-free ingredients Cons Eye cream packaging needs a redesign

Fragrance could cause reactions in sensitive skin

Elvy Lab Skincare: The Lineup

First, it’s important to know that Elvy Lab launched with a very curated lineup of products. Each product is vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated with clean ingredients. The four products included in The Regimen are the Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser, the Brightening Serum, the Replenishing Moisturizer, and the Toning & Firming Eye Cream. I used each of these to understand how they work over time, paying specific attention to changes in complexion. Here’s my Elvy Lab review based on my experience with each product.

Courtesy of Elvy Lab $22 The Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser has a citrusy scent that unclogs pores, heals shaving irritation, and softens rough skin. Oat amino acids, caffeine, and glycerin invigorate and hydrate for a healthier complexion.



Despite its pleasant scent, this face cleanser felt a bit too thin on my face. My skin didn’t feel entirely fresh after each application. I would recommend this product for people who need a gentle touch for, perhaps, sensitive skin.

Courtesy of Elvy Lab $28 The Brightening Serum maximizes vitamin C, niacinamide, aloe vera, and ferulic acid to reduce redness, even out skin tone, and control oiliness.



Love the concept of a serum that brightens and evens out skin tone. This product, slightly more substantial in texture than the cleanser, feels nice and light upon application. Although I have yet to see noticeable brightening or evenness, redness has gone down slightly. I recommend this one for guys who seek minor skin fixes.

Courtesy of Elvy Lab $26 The Replenishing Moisturizer leaves your skin hydrated without a greasy residue. This shea butter, ceramides, vitamin E, and glycerin combo moisturizes with just 1-2 pumps.



This masculine moisturizer helped minimize facial congestion around my T-Zone (the forehead, nose, and chin). It is great for minimizing product buildup that tends to clog pores. I’ve noticed much less irritation in due to regular usage of this moisturizer.

Courtesy of Elvy Lab $31 The Toning & Firming Eye Cream has received acclaim from users thrilled with the product’s massage-like applicator. Mixing caffeine, horse chestnut, shea butter, and Revinage® brightens, firms, and corrects the often-problematic area around the eyes.



This eye cream has received rave reviews from many users that love the applicator. In my personal experience, there haven’t been many post-application results around my eyes. I was also disappointed when the applicator got stuck, as I had hoped to enjoy that massage-like experience more thoroughly. With adjustments to the packaging, this cream could be useful for those of us that seek minor eye replenishment.

The Verdict: Should You Try Elvy Lab Skincare?

This set is designed to tackle regular skin issues to help put our best faces forward. After two weeks of testing, I was pleased with the light, cooling post-application texture. Instead of weighing my skin down with oiliness, I found the most Elvy Lab products to freshen and invigorate.

That said, these products are not for those looking for major skin repair. If you’re hoping for a cooling routine for skin issues that can be resolved easily, the ELVY Lab Regimen is worth a shot. The best for me was the Replenishing Moisturizer, as it produced the most noticeable results.

The packaging is really cool, but the design could use refining. Parts of the product containers got stuck or fell off while traveling. That said, this basic routine is a nice change from other heavier and less affordable options.

If you want a simpler, lightweight skincare routine, ELVY Lab is worth your attention.

Courtesy of Elvy Lab $125

About the Author

Michael Berman is a writer for SPY who specializes in men’s style and grooming. An Emerson College publishing and writing master’s graduate, Michael has recently shared his favorite yoga pants, moisturizer, and hair products with SPY readers. Residing in Massachusetts, he has worked as a content marketing manager, freelance writer, and script reader.

When he isn’t writing, Michael enjoys traveling. His favorite places are England and Switzerland, where he appreciates views of the lush green countryside, majestic mountains, and brilliant blue Lake Geneva. Michael loves wildlife, especially elephants, zebras, and reindeer. A die-hard Downton Abbey fan, Michael also loves character-driven dramas by Julian Fellowes. Most of all, Michael enjoys spending time with his family, especially his two nieces.