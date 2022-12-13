Erno Laszlo Was the Original Celebrity Skincare Doctor, and His Namesake Brand Is Back With New Anti-Aging Products

When I was in college, all my guy friends who had great skin had one thing in common: Erno Laszlo’s Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar. For guys on the go this soap was the best multitasking tool. It deep cleansed, attacked blemishes and moisturized, all at the same time.

I’m not going to age myself by saying how long ago that was, but some years later, that cleansing bar is still for sale and still excellent. However, Erno Laszlo has been around since 1927, and its founder was the original celebrity skincare doctor.

The Deep Cleansing Bar was not Laszlo’s first revolutionary skin care product. From the very beginning, Dr. Erno Laszlo had a knack for driving new skincare trends. He was the first proponent of double cleansing and using naturally derived ingredients. When he opened his New York City institute in the 1930s, celebrities like Cary Grant, Cecil Beaton and later, Marilyn Monroe shlepped to New York City for treatments and products.

Now, the brand is back with some new skincare products for men to consider — if you’re serious about making an investment in clearer, younger looking skin.

Today, you’ll find men skincare influencers like dude_torial, theeislandboi, and Omgbart using and touting the efficacy of Laszlo’s products on TikTok and Insta. Go to any Erno Laszlo social media post, and you’ll find comments from guys raving about the results.

After years of research, Erno Laszlo has launched the Phormula 3-10 Collection (eye cream, serum, moisturizer, and essence). Each product in this anti-aging skincare line utilizes apple, ginger and Niacinamide in the Epigene-6 complex that harnesses the power of DNA science (epigenetics) to reduce the six signs if aging: firmness, elasticity, tone, wrinkle depth, skin thickness and texture. The products have micro-signaling molecules to help skin repair and renew. All products are paraben-free, phthalate-free, sulfate-free, and mineral oil-free.

While they are pricey, these products are highly concentrated. Using them correctly, they will last quite a few months.

Erno Laszlo Phormula 3-10 Eye Intensive Eye Cream

This is a lightweight intensive eye treatment that reduces under-eye bags, improves texture, and lessens the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. In a 28-day study, over 91% reported under-eye bags and puffiness diminished. 85% stated they saw a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles under and around the eye.

Erno Laszlo Phormula 3-10 Serum Concentrate

Like the name says, it’s a highly concentrated serum that contains 3% Epigene 6 targets the collagen supporting protein Decorin to promote skin repair, renewal and get rid of those six pesky signs of aging. In an 84-day study with participants aged 30-60 with moderate fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of firmness, 97% stated their skin felt firmer and had a more even skin tone after repeated usage and 100% reported their skin looked healthier.

Erno Laszlo Phormula 3-10 Skin Repair Balm

This advanced treatment helps to repair and renew skin damaged by environmental stressors. In addition to the Epigene-6 complex, it also contains skin conditioning Cera Skin Technology. This assists in providing nourishment and comfort to the skin. Use this after the toner.

The Best Erno Laszlo Products for Men

Below are Erno Laszlo skin care products that guys have been using for years. They also come in a variety of sizes. When using any skin care product, it can take anywhere from four to six weeks to see results. So, try the smaller size first. Once you’ve gotten into the routine of using it and seeing how your skin has changed, then you can opt for the larger sized product.

Erno Laszlo Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar

Made with a combination of charcoal and Dead Sea Mud, this bar soap is the one mentioned earlier in the article. It’s so good that it has its own cult following. After cleansing and exfoliating skin, the mineral ingredients nourish it. Skin feels clean, but not dry or itchy. The soap comes in two sizes: 50G and 100G.

Erno Laszlo VTM Micro-Essence

This weightless hydrating lotion that is formulated to treat dry, pigmented, and damaged skin. It immediately balances the skin, refines pores with its cooling botanical formula. With continued usage, it can improve texture and tone. It comes in two sizes: 5.0 fl.oz., and 1.7 fl.oz. The essence is paraben, phthalate, mineral oil, petrolatum and urea-free.



Erno Laszlo Phelityl Night Cream

Using this right before you go to sleep, this moisturizer matches skin’s pH, so it delivers nutrients and fatty acids that nourish your skin overnight. It helps skin renew itself while also gently calming irritated skin. The ingredients of sweet birch and clove oil work together to eliminate oil and bacteria. It’s one of Laszlo’s earliest products and has been in constant use ever since. It’s noncomedogenic, non-irritating, and paraben, sulfate, phthalate and color-free.

