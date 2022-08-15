This $24 Acne Product Is the Best-Kept Secret in the Men’s Skincare Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Guys, get in here. We’ve got details on the best-kept secret in men’s skincare — and, get this — it’ll only cost you $24. That’s right, for less than $25, Frontman Fade can help you achieve blemish-free skin so flawless that friends will wonder if you’ve been applying a new Instagram filter to your photos. If you’ve never heard of Frontman, now’s the time to get hip to this men’s grooming product.

SPY editors have tested, reviewed and loved Frontman Fade since it was first released, and it’s the rare skincare product that actually lives up to its big promises. After testing this out, we can vouch for each and every one of its claims. When we say this product works — we meant it really, really works.

Acting as a spot treatment and concealer, Frontman Fade is a skin-colored acne cream that helps conceal blemishes and breakouts in seconds. Offered in 10 shades to match your skin tone, it effortlessly blends into the skin, leaving behind an invisible finish that makes zits disappear.

However, Frontman isn’t just a concealer; it’s also one of our favorite acne treatments. As a spot treatment, Frontman uses dermatologist-approved ingredients like 0.5% salicylic acid, spearmint extract, and lemon extract. In our testing, we’ve found that Frontman Fade reliably reduces the size and redness of zits. This paraben-free product is additionally sweatproof and smudge-proof so you can wear it on any occasion.

If you’ve got a special event coming up and want to look your best in photos, then this is an excellent product to keep in your grooming tool kit.

We must admit that it takes some practice to apply, as most men have never used a concealer before. Even so, once you get over the initial learning curve, you’re sure to be hooked, especially if you plan on being photographed. Frontman Fade has won a few SPY awards over the years, and this product is a bonafide game changer. We’ve been surprised to see it stay under the radar for so long.

After trying Frontman Fade, SPY Site Director Tim Werth shared, “I was really, really skeptical of using what is essentially makeup, but I’m really obsessed with this product now. It took some practice to get it right, but I apply a small amount and use a Q-tip to blend it into my skin. Not only does it stop you from trying to pop or otherwise irritate the pimple, but in my experience, it really does make it disappear more quickly. A single $24 tube has lasted me almost 18 months, and if you care how you look in photos and sometimes get acne, this is a must-have.”

Frontman also makes it more than easy to select the shade that works best for you, using the coded skin color chart seen below.

We reviewed Frontman Fade when it was first released, and we were able to chat with the company’s Gen Z founders.

Frontman was created as a way to give guys better tools for fighting acne. CEO and co-founder Annelise Hillmann shared that when she and COO and co-founder Nick Bun created the brand they “realized the vastly different way that society teaches guys and girls about self-care, grooming, and skincare. Women have a million and one solutions for their beauty needs and guys have next to none. Frontman is closing the grooming gap by giving guys intuitive, simple products that target their biggest pain points, starting with acne.”

In the days and times of constant photos and social sharing, no one has the time or patience to wait for pimples to heal on their own, and it seems that no one gets that better than Frontman. Now that it’s available via Amazon Prime, we highly recommend giving this acne spot treatment a try.

