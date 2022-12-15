We’re Saving Our Skin This Winter With the New Geologie Vitamin C+E Ferulic Serum

If you haven’t yet discovered that it pays to take care of your skin, let this serve as a reminder. But we get it — it can be really hard to know how (and where) to start. Between serums and toners, and even tonics, skincare seems complicated. But one of the products SPY has recently uncovered, one we think could work for any skincare routine, is the Geologie Vitamin C+E Ferulic Serum.

Geologie has quickly become one of our go-to brands for skin, body, and hair care. The brand sets itself apart with its online survey, through which users answer a series of questions about their skin type and tone as well as their budget and age. Using those answers, Geologie crafts a customized skincare routine and ships it directly to you. Each bottle is clearly labeled with steps 1, 2, 3 or 4 (their serum is step 2) to take the guesswork out of the routine. They also regularly launch new products that you can buy a la carte, and that’s how we found the Vitamin C+E Ferulic Serum.

Courtesy of Geologie $48

If you’re wondering “what the ferulic is serum anyway and why do I need it,” well, we were too. Here’s what we know.

What Is Serum, Anyway?

Courtesy of Geologie

Before getting into the benefits of Geologie’s Vitamin C+E Ferulic Serum, it’s important to understand what serum is and why it’s a beneficial step in a skincare routine. Serums and moisturizers perform similar functions in hydrating skin, but using both is not redundant.

While a good moisturizer, often combined with SPF to protect from harmful UV rays, hydrates the skin’s surface, the job of a serum is two-fold. Serums penetrate deeper into the skin to brighten it from within and reduce the appearance of dark spots and lines, ultimately, fighting the long-term effects of aging. Serums are also more concentrated and tend to have a thinner consistency compared to moisturizer, which is generally more viscous. Using a serum in tandem with a moisturizer, however, can better help lock in hydration. It’s a tag team that just makes sense. And if you were wondering, yes — Geologie makes a great moisturizer.

How Geologie’s Vitamin C+E Ferulic Serum Works

Courtesy of Geologie

Geologie’s serum keeps it simple, with ingredients that are proven to help collagen production, resist free radicals, and moisturize deep within the skin. The formula includes a very stable form of vitamin C, which promotes collagen production and reduces signs of aging. Vitamin E protects from free radicals, while ferulic acid has antioxidant effects that also boost the effectiveness of the vitamins C and E. The formula is rounded out with hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid is produced naturally by the body. When used as a skincare ingredient, it has powerful moisturizing benefits.

As for using Geologie’s serum, they recommend first washing your face with the brand’s everyday face wash, applying the serum, then applying a moisturizer with SPF to lock in moisture and protect your skin.

Geologie’s Vitamin C + E Ferulic Serum is suited for all genders and skin types and can be used every day. One 30-milliliter pump-top bottle retails for $48, and a little goes a long way. You can save on the cost by buying a two-pack or three-pack, or by subscribing. And of course, because Geologie listens, they’re also offering a smaller, travel-friendly 15-milliliter bottle because they know you’ll want it when jet setting.